Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUBB | ISIN: SE0009779796 | Ticker-Symbol: OJ3
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:05 Uhr
0,472 Euro
+0,009
+1,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAFIRE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAFIRE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 12:00
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seafire AB: Seafire interim report January - March 2024: Weak start with gradual improvement during the quarter

Net sales decreased by 13 percent to SEK 219 (253) million, while operating profit, adjusted EBITA, amounted to SEK 6 (25) million in Q1. The weak trend that ended 2023 continued during the beginning of 2024 and resulted in negative organic growth and pressure on margins.

Unless stated otherwise, the figures in this report concern continuing operations.

Q1 2024

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 219 (253) million. Growth amounted to -13 percent, of which organic growth for comparable entities amounted to -17 percent compared with the same period in 2023
  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -1 (10) million
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 5 (16) million, corresponding to a margin of 2 (6) percent
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 6 (25) million, corresponding to a margin of 3 (10) percent
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.55*)

Significant events after the reporting period

  • On April 12, Daniel Repfennig was appointed as new President and CEO. He will take up the role as soon as possible, but no later than September 16.

*) Key ratios inclusive of divested business

The interim report is available on Seafire's website (https://www.seafireab.com/en/financial-information).

For more information, please contact

Jacob Persson, acting CEO and CFO, 0708-64 07 52, jacob.persson@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

This information is information that Seafire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-24 12:00 CEST.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.