Seafire AB: Seafire interim report January - March 2024: Weak start with gradual improvement during the quarter

Net sales decreased by 13 percent to SEK 219 (253) million, while operating profit, adjusted EBITA, amounted to SEK 6 (25) million in Q1. The weak trend that ended 2023 continued during the beginning of 2024 and resulted in negative organic growth and pressure on margins.

Unless stated otherwise, the figures in this report concern continuing operations.

Q1 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 219 (253) million. Growth amounted to -13 percent, of which organic growth for comparable entities amounted to -17 percent compared with the same period in 2023

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -1 (10) million

EBITA amounted to SEK 5 (16) million, corresponding to a margin of 2 (6) percent

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 6 (25) million, corresponding to a margin of 3 (10) percent

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.12 (-0.55*)

Significant events after the reporting period

On April 12, Daniel Repfennig was appointed as new President and CEO. He will take up the role as soon as possible, but no later than September 16.

*) Key ratios inclusive of divested business

The interim report is available on Seafire's website (https://www.seafireab.com/en/financial-information).

For more information, please contact

Jacob Persson, acting CEO and CFO, 0708-64 07 52, jacob.persson@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

This information is information that Seafire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-24 12:00 CEST.