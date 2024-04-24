Swedish Logistic Property AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Swedish Logistic Property AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Swedish Logistic Property AB (publ) (the "Company") on 24 April 2024 in Malmö.

Adoption of profit and loss account and balance sheet and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the profit and loss account and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2023. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2023.

Allocation of results

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2023 and that the results of the Company shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on re-election of Erik Selin, Peter Strand, Greg Dingizian, Sofia Ljungdahl, Unni Sollbe and Jacob Karlsson as Board members. Erik Selin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Peter Strand was re-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor.

The AGM further resolved on remuneration to the Board of Directors in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The AGM furthermore resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

Nomination Committee for the next Annual General Meeting

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the principles for the appointment of the Nomination Committee adopted at the Annual General Meeting held in 2022 shall continue to apply also for the appointment of the Nomination Committee ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2025.

Renumeration report

The AGM approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2023.

Resolution on issue authorization

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, resolve on new issues of shares and/or convertible instruments which entails issuance or conversion to, at most, a total number of shares which corresponds to 15 percent of the total number of shares in the Company on the date of the notice to the AGM 2024. The authorization includes new issues of shares of both series A and B.

The purpose of the issue authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, is to enable time efficient financing of corporate acquisitions or new and existing investments. New issues of shares or issues of convertible instruments based on this authorization shall, in case of deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, be made to a market conformant subscription price in accordance with the prevailing market conditions at the time of the issue. Payment for subscribed shares and/or convertible instruments may be made in cash, by contribution in kind or by set-off.

Authorization to repurchase and transfer the Company's own shares of series B

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions and for the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, repurchase and transfer the Company's own shares of series B. Repurchase may not exceed such a number of shares of series B that the Company's holding at any time exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the Company.

The purpose of the authorization, and the reason for any deviation from shareholders' pre-emption rights, is to give the Board increased opportunities to adapt the Company's capital structure to the capital needs from time to time and thus be able to contribute to increased shareholder value in the Company. Furthermore, the authorization aims to give the Board the opportunity to transfer shares in connection with the financing of any real estate or corporate acquisitions by payment with the Company's own shares and to facilitate the procurement of working capital or broadening of the ownership base. The purpose of the authorization does not allow the Company to trade its own shares for short-term profit purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Tommy Åstrand, CEO, Swedish Logistic Property AB

Tel: 0705-455 997

E-mail: tommy@slproperty.se

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person above on 24 April 2024 at 11:30 CEST.