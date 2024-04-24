Atlas Copco AB: First-quarter report 2024

Solid orders, revenues and operating profit

The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

First quarter

Orders received decreased 4% to MSEK 45 656 (47 707), organic decline of 4%

Revenues increased 8% to MSEK 42 875 (39 861), organic growth of 7%

Operating profit reached MSEK 9 345 (8 699), corresponding to a margin of 21.8% (21.8)

Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 9 486 (8 663),

corresponding to a margin of 22.1% (21.7)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 361 (8 655)

Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.47 (1.34)

Operating cash flow at MSEK 6 660 (4 948)

Return on capital employed was 30% (29)

Near-term demand outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity level will remain at the current level.

Previous near-term demand outlook (published January 25, 2024):

Atlas Copco Group expects that the customer activity level will remain at the current level.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found at:

https://www.atlascopcogroup.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations/latest-results

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CEST on April 24, 2024.

