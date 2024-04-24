SynAct Pharma AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting of SynAct Pharma AB

Today, on 24 April 2024, an extraordinary general meeting of SynAct Pharma AB ("SynAct Pharma" or the "Company") was held in Stockholm. The general meeting resolved to approve the three directed share issues which were communicated by the Company by way of a press release on 27 March 2024. A summary of the resolutions follows below.

Approval of a directed issue of new shares to certain investors

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on 26 March 2024 on a directed issue of not more than 5,399,999 shares to certain investors, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 674,999.875. For each subscribed share, SEK 8.60 shall be paid, which has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The new shares have been subscribed by, among others, the existing owner Thomas Ringberg and by Sanos Group NBCD A/S, which is deemed to add a new strategically important ownership in SynAct Pharma. The number of shares that can be allotted to a single subscriber cannot correspond to a number that would entail that the total number of votes in the Company that the subscriber directly or indirectly controls after allotment corresponds to or exceeds 10 percent of the total number of votes in the Company.

Resolution on a directed issue of new shares to members of the board of directors

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal from a shareholder, on a directed issue of not more than 236,742 shares to members of the board of directors in accordance with the distribution below, entailing an increase of the share capital of not more than SEK 29,592.75. For each subscribed share, SEK 8.60 shall be paid, which has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. Subscription of the newly issued shares shall be made by cash payment or by subscription on a subscription list within eight days from the date of the resolution to issue new shares. The board members have undertaken to subscribe for the shares.

Anders Kronborg 34,883 Sten Scheibye

132,093 Sten Sörensen, via his company Bridge Consulting AB

11,627 Jeppe Øvlesen, via his company Quantass ApS

58,139

Approval of a directed issue of new shares to certain persons in the management

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on 26 March 2024 on a directed issue of not more than 88,743 shares to certain members in the Company's management according to the distribution below, entailing an increase in the share capital of not more than SEK 11,092.875. For each subscribed share, SEK 8.60 shall be paid, which has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The new shares have been subscribed by the members of the Company's management as set out below.

Thomas Jonassen (CSO), via his company TJBiotech Holding ApS 58,139 Thomas Boesen (COO), via his company Boesen Biotech ApS 18,604 Björn Westberg (CFO), via his company BTB Consult AB 12,000





For complete terms and conditions for the directed issues of new shares as described above, please refer to the Company's website https://synactpharma.com/.

