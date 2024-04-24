The Baby Gifting Company, a sustainable premium gift company, is proud to announce its B Corp Certification, joining businesses across the globe who are focusing their operations on purpose as well as profit. The company joins a wave of new British B Corps that takes the B Corp community to over 2,000 across the UK.

The B Corp Certification addresses the entirety of a business' operations and covers five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous and The Baby Gifting Company, which launched in 2023, achieved a score of 94.2 in the B Impact Assessment, which surpasses the 80 points required for a passing grade. This is evidence of the company's commitment to creating positive impacts beyond profitability.

Shiba Babamiri, Founder of The Baby Gifting Company said: "Our B Corp Certification is an achievement that reflects our deep commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. As a mother of three, I launched The Baby Gifting Company in a bid to change the wasteful baby gifting culture. We strongly believe we can combine luxurious baby gifts with our passion for sustainability. We preserve our environment by offering products that are high quality, long lasting and made from sustainable materials and packaging and I am incredibly proud that this has been recognised with our B Corp Certification".

In what has been a meteoric rise for the company, The Baby Gifting Company has enjoyed a special first year of operations that has seen pop ups emerge at the Bvlgari Hotel, in John Lewis Oxford Street and Bicester Village. The company has been mentioned in a number of prominent publications, including Vogue, ?Tatler, ?CN Traveller, ?Vanity Fair and ?Glamour, whilst its products have been shared prominently on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424064735/en/

Contacts:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sean Pattwell sean@cw8-communications.com