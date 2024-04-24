Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Mar 2024

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 08.30 (CEST) at the latest. An audiocast in English with Susann Linde will take place at 09.00 (CEST) at www.finwire.tv. The presentation is available at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations before 09.00 (CEST).

January 1-March 31, 2024

The equity/assets ratio amounted to 45 percent and the loan-to-value ratio was 46 percent.

Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 524 million (653).

On closing day, 830 apartments were under construction.

Rental income amounted to SEK 719 million (660).

Income from property management amounted to SEK 270 million (265).

Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK -15 million (5).

Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 238 million (-247).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 441 million (69) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 333 million (48), equivalent to SEK 0.5 per share (0.1).

Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 56.80, compared to SEK 56.20 on December 31, 2023.

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"It is extremely gratifying to be able to tell you that we will start a new construction project in Årstaberg, Stockholm, during the second quarter. In our role as an urban developer, we both want to and have a responsibility to help provide new homes in a market with a severe housing shortage. We have the financial strength required, and not least, we have a well-developed, cost-efficient process."

"Income from property management is on a par with the same quarter last year, despite the fact that our interest expenses have increased by almost SEK 70 million compared to the first quarter of 2023. We have worked hard on streamlining our management operations, which resulted in an increase in net operating income of more than SEK 70 million."

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:

Susann Linde, CFO and Head of Investor Relations Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on April 24, 2024.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 64 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,200 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.