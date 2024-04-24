InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market in the North America is Anticipated to Register a Significant Share in Revenue to 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market - By Drug Type (Small Molecules, Biologics, Vaccines, Biosimilars, & Others), By Product Type (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Prefilled syringes, Cartridges, & Others), By Material (Glass, Polymer, PVC, Others), By Packaging Type (Small Volume Parenteral, Large Volume Parenteral) Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market is valued at US$13.28 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 18.85 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Pharma parenteral packaging is created to hold and transport sterile pharmaceutical goods administered through injections. These packaging techniques keep medical products safe, contamination-free, and undamaged in storage, and transit and maintain their potency.

The growing pharmaceutical sector, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, demand for parenteral packaging and sterile packaging solutions, and increased pharmaceutical expenditure worldwide are driving the pharmaceutical packaging market.

However, with stringent government regulations and standards, the high cost of raw materials used in pharma parenteral packaging, such as glass and plastic, can fluctuate significantly and hamper the market's growth.

List of Prominent Players in the Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market:

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

Akorn, Inc.

Alcami Corporation, Inc.

Amcor

Ardena Holding NV

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing

Berry Global Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Nipro Corporation

PCI Pharma Services

Schott AG

Schur Flexibles Group

SGD Pharma

SiO2 Materials Science.

Stevanato Group S.p.A

Terumo Corporation

UDG Healthcare Plc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 13.28 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 18.85 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 4.47% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn, Volume (Tons) and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Product Type, By Material, By Packaging Type Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The growing demand for pharma parenteral packaging market is primarily fueled by the increasing popularity and penetration of generic medications coupled with blockbusters and other small-molecule drugs going off-patent globally. Packaging is crucial for safely storing and transporting medicines. Thus, pharma parenteral packaging utilization will be propelled by the increasing need for generic pharmaceuticals.

Challenges:

Stringent government regulations and standards can potentially slow innovation and increase manufacturers' costs. Pharma parenteral packaging manufacturers must comply with regulations set by agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding material compatibility, sterility, and labelling.

Regional Trends:

The North American pharma parenteral packaging market is anticipated to register a significant market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of the presence of major market players, the growing pharmaceutical industry, and more demand for injectable medicine packaging. Besides, Europe had a substantial market share because of expanded vaccine programs and the number of people suffering from chronic and infectious diseases.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, SCHOTT Pharma expanded its global manufacturing network and invested a double-digit million euros in a new production site for pharma drug containment solutions and delivery systems in Jagodina in central Serbia.

SCHOTT Pharma expanded its global manufacturing network and invested a double-digit million euros in a new production site for pharma drug containment solutions and delivery systems in Jagodina in central Serbia. In Nov 2023, Amcor announced the introduction of the newest generation of its Medical Laminates products. Amcor's newest discovery makes it possible to create recyclable all-film packaging in the polyethylene stream. A mono-material polyethylene (PE) laminate is the latest packaging solution; it can be utilized for catheters, injection and tubing systems, curtains, and protective coverings.

Amcor announced the introduction of the newest generation of its Medical Laminates products. Amcor's newest discovery makes it possible to create recyclable all-film packaging in the polyethylene stream. A mono-material polyethylene (PE) laminate is the latest packaging solution; it can be utilized for catheters, injection and tubing systems, curtains, and protective coverings. In October 2023, Gerresheimer launched COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer) to fill and store sensitive biopharmaceutical mRNA active ingredients.

Gerresheimer launched COP (Cyclic Olefin Polymer) to fill and store sensitive biopharmaceutical mRNA active ingredients. In Nov 2022, BD developed the Effivax glass prefillable syringe to enhance biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes by running smoothly on fill/finish packaging lines. The fill/finish and container reliability of Effivax's design improvements are intended to assist the company's biopharmaceutical clients in meeting the exacting requirements of vaccine manufacture. The syringe lowers the possibility of a line halt, raises manufacturing capacity, and lowers the total cost of ownership.

Segmentation of Pharma Parenteral Packaging Market-

By Drug Type-

Small Molecules

Biologics

Vaccines

Biosimilars

Others

By Product Type-

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled syringes

Cartridges

Others

By Material-

Glass

Polymer

PVC

Others

By Packaging Type

Small Volume Parenteral

Large Volume Parenteral

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Pharma Parenteral Packaging market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Pharma Parenteral Packaging market

To analyze the Pharma Parenteral Packaging market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Pharma Parenteral Packaging market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Pharma Parenteral Packaging industry

