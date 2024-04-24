Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 101,363 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 15, 2024, up to and including April 19, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
April 15, 2024
605
215.5286
ARCX
April 15, 2024
100
215.4000
BATS
April 15, 2024
66
215.4400
BATY
April 15, 2024
100
213.5250
CDRG
April 15, 2024
1,101
215.7724
XNAS
April 15, 2024
20,459
215.4736
XNYS
April 16, 2024
278
214.1757
ARCX
April 16, 2024
1
214.5200
BATY
April 16, 2024
600
214.1567
XNAS
April 16, 2024
9,891
214.4391
XNYS
April 17, 2024
202
212.7433
ARCX
April 17, 2024
98
211.0700
EDGA
April 17, 2024
700
211.9900
XNAS
April 17, 2024
11,425
212.5001
XNYS
April 17, 2024
27
211.6900
XTXD
April 18, 2024
670
210.4522
ARCX
April 18, 2024
2
209.4500
BATY
April 18, 2024
98
211.1400
XCIS
April 18, 2024
600
210.9800
XNAS
April 18, 2024
10,863
210.9822
XNYS
April 18, 2024
219
212.0847
XTXD
April 19, 2024
2,595
209.0658
ARCX
April 19, 2024
84
210.2457
BATS
April 19, 2024
100
209.2500
CDRG
April 19, 2024
700
209.0400
HRTF
April 19, 2024
100
208.7500
JSJX
April 19, 2024
300
209.2867
KNLI
April 19, 2024
159
210.2732
XCIS
April 19, 2024
2,199
209.0715
XNAS
April 19, 2024
36,921
209.2384
XNYS
April 19, 2024
100
209.3300
XTXD
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,895,550.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,275,632. The figure of 202,275,632 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424276512/en/
Contacts:
For further information please contact:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations, +1 757 603 0111