Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, is pleased to announce that its financial statements for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 will be released before markets open on May 9th, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on May 9th, 2024. Bill Wood, Sylogist's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sujeet Kini, Sylogist's Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company's recent financial results and discuss the business' performance. They will also address questions as time allows.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 9th, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: + 1-877-550-2105

Webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/WD8E7Rn7kmG

This conference call will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, CFO

Sylogist Ltd.

Jennifer Smith, Investor Relations

LodeRock Advisors

(416) 491-8004

ir@sylogist.com

