Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
24.04.2024 | 13:00
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

457.87p

INCLUDING current year revenue

461.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

344.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue

346.68p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

312.57p

INCLUDING current year revenue

312.57p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

195.71p

INCLUDING current year revenue

196.63p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

110.24p

INCLUDING current year revenue

116.08p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 23-April-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

156.48p

INCLUDING current year revenue

158.09p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


