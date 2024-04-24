Xcyte Digital Corp. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Xcyte Digital Corp. (TSXV:XCYT) ("Xcyte" or the "Company"), a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online virtual and immersive events as well as managed services for physical and hybrid events, announces that CEO Randy Selman will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on May 1, 2024 at 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET. Mr. Selman will also host 1x1 investor meetings through the day on May 2, 2024.

"The broad adoption of Xcyte's unique services, including by many Fortune 1000 companies, has allowed us to expand our service offerings to generate continued revenue growth and strong margins," said Xcyte CEO Randy Selman. "Part of this growth is driven by our accretive acquisition strategy, which we just embarked on, as well as expanding our business organically. Our growth strategy positions us for expanding into the virtual and hybrid events market - industries that could quadruple into a US$1 trillion market by 2032. I look forward to introducing Xcyte Digital and our opportunities to investors at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 event."

To access Xcyte Digital's Planet MicroCap Presentation:

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50149

If you cannot make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda":

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

To Book a Meeting with Mr. Selman:

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Xcyte Digital management and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Xcyte Digital Inc.

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a spatial computing event technology aggregator and developer providing a high value, cost-effective, multi-platform subscription service to host online virtual and immersive events as well as providing professional managed services for physical and hybrid events. Xcyte was formed in 2022 through an amalgamation of operating businesses & assets in the virtual & immersive event sectors. The Company went public on the TSX Venture exchange on November 15, 2023. Headquartered in Toronto Ontario (Canada) and Fort Lauderdale, FL (USA), Xcyte also has personnel and operations in London, UK; Charlotte, NC; Union, NJ and Cape Town, SA. Xcyte provides immersive event technology, virtual event technology and event support services. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including statements with respect to the Acquiror's future intentions regarding the securities the Issuer. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Acquiror is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Xcyte Digital Corp.

Randy Selman, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: (647) 777 7501

Email: investment@xcytedigital.com

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 777 7501

