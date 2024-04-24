Alta Global Group: Alta Academy Teams Up with UFC legend Daniel Cormier to Elevate Wrestling Training Worldwide

Alta Global Group (NYSE American:MMA) ("Alta" or the "Company"), a leading name in martial arts and combat sports training, announced its latest collaboration with long-standing Alta ambassador, former two-time UFC champion and former Olympic wrestler, Daniel Cormier. The Alta Academy now features Cormier's exclusive instructional videos, offering expert insights into fundamental wrestling techniques.

Daniel Cormier teaching single leg finish for MMA

"I am thrilled to partner with Alta Academy to bring top-level wrestling training to enthusiasts around the globe," said Cormier. "This collaboration allows us to tap into the vast potential of aspiring athletes and provide them with the techniques and mindset that helped me succeed at the highest levels of wrestling and MMA. Together with Alta, we're committed to elevating the sport and offering a comprehensive training experience that's accessible to everyone, from young hopefuls to seasoned athletes. It's more than just learning moves; it's about building the foundation of a champion."

As a former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion, Cormier holds the distinction of being the second fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold titles in two weight classes, with the additional honor of being the first fighter to defend titles in two divisions. Cormier brings his wealth of experience to the Alta Academy, providing invaluable training resources for athletes of all levels. With a focus on enhancing wrestling proficiency, Cormier's courses are ideal for current high school and college wrestlers looking to refine their skills and newcomers eager to embark on a wrestling journey.

In addition to catering to wrestling enthusiasts, Cormier's instructional videos also cater to individuals interested in combat sports and MMA. By mastering the basics of wrestling, participants can bolster their overall combat sports skills, gaining a competitive edge in various disciplines.

Alta's Founder and CEO, Nick Langton, commented on Cormier's partnership with the Alta Academy, "Daniel remains one of the biggest names in combat sports and MMA and a true legend of the sport. We are extremely proud to have him as part of the Alta Ambassadorial team and to give Alta Academy members the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest UFC fighters and a true master of wrestling."

Alta Academy, a cornerstone of trainalta.com, offers UFC fans and newcomers to combat sports an affordable entry into their training journey. Priced at just $26 per month, subscribers gain access to Cormier's wrestling course and other expert-led sessions, designed to complement in-gym training for a diverse audience ranging from beginners to seasoned wrestlers and martial artists.

With an expanding gym network now reaching 544 locations and over 3,000 gym profiles available online, Alta is well positioned for continued growth. Alta plans to further enrich the platform's offerings with the launch of new masterclass series led by renowned MMA figures.

