Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB

Referring to the bulletin from Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB's annual general meeting, held on April 12, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 25, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: CLS B Terms: Reverse split: 1:200 Current ISIN: SE0002756130 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 24, 2024 New ISIN code: SE0022049920 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Apr 25, 2024