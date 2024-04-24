Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNJ | ISIN: SE0002756130 | Ticker-Symbol: LS6
Frankfurt
23.04.24
08:13 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
24.04.2024 | 13:34
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB

Referring to the bulletin from Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB's annual
general meeting, held on April 12, 2024, the company will carry out a reverse
stock split in relations 1:200. The share will be traded under new ISIN code
with effect from Apr 25, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 CLS B        
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:200
Current ISIN:                SE0002756130    
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 24, 2024    
New ISIN code:                SE0022049920    
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Apr 25, 2024
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.