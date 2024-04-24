Clearstep Partners with Ochsner Health to Tackle Healthcare Access and Capacity Challenges

Leveraging advanced AI technology, the collaboration aims to improve care routing for more than 1.5 million patients

Clearstep , a leader in digital triage and care navigation technology, announces its partnership with Ochsner Health, the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South. The collaboration will leverage Clearstep's advanced AI technology within Ochsner's extensive network to address the large-scale access and capacity challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

Through this partnership, Ochsner will implement Clearstep's self-service triage, care navigation, and capacity optimization technology across its system, allowing more than 1.5 million patients to easily find, access, and book the most clinically relevant and cost-effective care annually. The system-wide deployment, rolling out in stages, is set to launch by the summer of 2024.

The partnership promises to tackle healthcare's access and capacity challenges head-on by providing solutions that ensure:

Patients can easily find and book the most clinically-optimal care

Care options are in-network and transparent in pricing

Online booking is convenient and matches the patient with the right provider and care setting

Ochsner Health can continue to optimize provider capacity and meet clinical objectives

"We share a vision with the Ochsner team to enable the most clinically robust access-to-care and capacity optimization solution on the market," says Adeel Malik, CEO and Co-founder of Clearstep. "We aim to tackle the pressing issue of how patients connect with the right clinicians in a timely manner. This care access and capacity issue has been challenging for the nation at large."

"Partnering with Clearstep introduces an exciting advancement in addressing challenges faced across healthcare today," said Ochsner Health Chief Product Officer Adam Kelchin. "For our patients, Clearstep's AI-driven technology will strengthen how we digitally guide them to the highest quality, most accessible, and timely care. We're excited for this technology to deliver streamlined care navigation, enhanced diagnostic precision, and a user-centric platform for our diverse patient base. The solution also promises to support our staff by improving patient self-service and allowing our teams to be more focused on delivering the best care possible."

"Ochsner Health is committed to leading the transformation of healthcare through the application of effective and innovative digital solutions," said Scott Simeone, Vice President of Experience and Digital Transformation at Ochsner Health. "In addition to continuing commitments to the highest quality care and patient satisfaction, we are diligently working to improve access. By collaborating with Clearstep, we are helping patients today with finding the best care most efficiently, and also laying the groundwork for future advancements that will continue to position Ochsner at the forefront of healthcare innovation."

"What excites us most about this partnership," Malik concluded, "is the synergy between our teams. Working with a partner like Ochsner Health, known for their willingness to innovate and operate at the forefront of healthcare, aligns perfectly with our mission. This collaboration not only propels Clearstep forward but also amplifies our impact on healthcare delivery and patient care."

About Clearstep

Clearstep is a leading digital health company helping healthcare organizations and patients create an individual roadmap to the right care at the right time and place. Clearstep's Smart Care Routing AI assistants for self-triage and healthcare navigation harness rigorously validated and curated AI models that empower patients to navigate their healthcare needs securely. Clearstep's impact extends across call centers, websites, mobile apps, patient portals, and 2-way SMS platforms. Through these mediums, it seamlessly automates symptom assessments, streamlines triage processes, addresses routine patient inquiries, facilitates remote patient monitoring, and optimizes administrative and clinical workflows. Learn more at clearstep.health or find Clearstep on LinkedIn .

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children's has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner's workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/ .

For more information, contact:

Clearstep

raven@clearstep.health

Ochsner Health

pr@ochsner.org

SOURCE: Clearstep

View the original press release on accesswire.com