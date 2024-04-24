Nextech3D.ai Selects AWS as its Primary Cloud Provider to Drive Innovation in the 3D Modeling For Ecommerce Industry With Cutting Edge AI

Leading 3D Modeling Supplier uses AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities to accelerate its technology

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, Wesfarmers Group "Bunnings" and other major e-commerce retailers has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN), as its cloud provider for its 3D modeling hosting services and AI service provider. Nextech3D.ai will also host its dozens of AI Machine learning applications to the world's leading cloud. Using Amazon Bedrock, a service that makes multiple foundation models available via an API, Nextech3D.ai can build experimental generative AI applications to improve productivity across all business lines, including customer service, finance, human resources, and sales. The AI factory allows the company to efficiently use analytics and ML to develop and deploy churn prediction and next best-offer systems to drive customer engagement

Nextech3D.ai will use AWS technologies, including data analytics, generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), and ML, to inform data-driven business decisions, tailor offerings to new markets, and develop new services to meet evolving customer needs across the e-commerce and 3D cloud industries. Nextech3D.ai operating companies Toggle3D.ai and ARway.ai will also leverage AWS's security features, like identity and access management (IAM) and encryption, to deliver the highest levels of security and privacy across its platforms.

Hareesh Achi, Head of Tech Ops, comments, "AWS has been a key collaborator in our 3D digital journey, accelerating our time to market for new services, enabling us to better serve our ecommerce customers across the globe," "Customers expect effortless 3D downloads visualizations load times and transactions, and by tapping into AWS's generative AI and machine learning capabilities, we can deliver on the needs of customers rapidly, securely, and more cost effectively. The cloud gives us the agility to build new business models that will differentiate Nextech3D,ai now and into the future. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with AWS further."

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology Company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent Company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public Company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

