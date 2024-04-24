Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: A1CWU5 | ISIN: CA9899303007 | Ticker-Symbol:
24.04.2024 | 13:38
ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Appoints Bill Johnstone as Director

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE - "ZTE") is pleased to announce that it has appointed William R. Johnstone to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Donald Beaton, subject to regulatory approval.

Steve Smith, CEO of the Company stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Don for his service to the Company as a director for the last 3 years. The Board of Directors wishes him well." "I would also like to welcome Bill to the board. Bill has been the Corporate Secretary of the Company since 1998 and has an intimate knowledge of the business and affairs of the Company. Bill also has significant public company experience as both a director and securities lawyer and will be a valuable asset to the Board of Directors", Smith added.

Mr. Johnstone, LL.B., has been practising law for over 40 years focusing on corporate and securities law. He is a partner with Gardiner Roberts LLP in Toronto. He sits on the Board of Directors of five junior public companies and is the audit committee chair on two of them. Bill will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO
(604) 837-3751
email: stevesmith15@shaw.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:This press release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: ZTEST Electronics Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
