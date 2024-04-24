ZTEST Electronics Inc.: ZTEST Appoints Bill Johnstone as Director

ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE - "ZTE") is pleased to announce that it has appointed William R. Johnstone to the Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Donald Beaton, subject to regulatory approval.

Steve Smith, CEO of the Company stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Don for his service to the Company as a director for the last 3 years. The Board of Directors wishes him well." "I would also like to welcome Bill to the board. Bill has been the Corporate Secretary of the Company since 1998 and has an intimate knowledge of the business and affairs of the Company. Bill also has significant public company experience as both a director and securities lawyer and will be a valuable asset to the Board of Directors", Smith added.

Mr. Johnstone, LL.B., has been practising law for over 40 years focusing on corporate and securities law. He is a partner with Gardiner Roberts LLP in Toronto. He sits on the Board of Directors of five junior public companies and is the audit committee chair on two of them. Bill will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Company.

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corp. ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Materials Management, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Testing and Design services. Permatech operates from a 20,000 square foot, ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. The company serves customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial and Consumer Electronics markets requiring high quality, quick-turnaround, small and medium size production runs.

For more information contact:

Steve Smith, CEO

(604) 837-3751

email: stevesmith15@shaw.ca

