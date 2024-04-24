Virginia Beach, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Resurgent Realty Trust, a real estate acquisition, financing, disposition, development, leasing and management firm specializing in retail, and primarily, grocery anchored retail in the mid-Atlantic, southeast & southwest regions, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Jon S. Wheeler will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Resurgent Realty Trust management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Resurgent Realty Trust

At Resurgent Realty Trust (RRT), we look to partner with ambitious new investors on extraordinary properties. With significant operational experience, our team has a keen eye for identifying strategic locations and fostering strong partnerships with leading retailers. Our focus on commercial properties in thriving communities enables us to strive for superior returns and help clients envision a brighter future. At RRT, our leadership has a history of consistently outperforming and acquiring valuable properties. RRT, and its predecessors of affiliates as manager publicly, acquired over 75 properties, valued in excess of $600M in just 5 years. Looking ahead, our team is prepared to take advantage of the current market dislocation.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

For further information:

Jon Wheeler

CEO

7576212873

jon@resurgentrealty.net

Source: Resurgent Realty Trust

SOURCE: EF Hutton