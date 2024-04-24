Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN22 | ISIN: SE0015949201 | Ticker-Symbol: 1L30
Frankfurt
24.04.24
09:42 Uhr
22,820 Euro
-0,540
-2,31 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFCO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFCO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,34023,50014:52
23,36023,50014:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 12:45
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lifco AB: Resolutions at Lifco's Annual General Meeting 2024

Today, Wednesday 24 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Lifco AB was held. The following main resolutions were made:

Dividend
In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO, the Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.10 per share. Friday 26 April 2024 was determined as record date for dividend.

Election of Board of Directors
Carl Bennet, Ulrika Dellby, Dan Frohm, Erik Gabrielson, Ulf Grunander, Caroline af Ugglas, Axel Wachtmeister and Per Waldemarson were re-elected members of the Board. Anna Hallberg was elected new member of the Board. Carl Bennet was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board of Directors
It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 6,579,900, excluding remuneration for Committee work, of which SEK 1,462,200 to the Chairman and SEK 731,100 to each of the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employees of Lifco Group. In addition, the Meeting resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall be compensated with SEK 290,000 to the Chairman and SEK 145,000 to each of the other members, while work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 155,700 to the Chairman and SEK 96,300 to each of the other members.

Election of auditor
The registered public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected auditor of the company up until the end of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers has informed that Cecilia Andrén Dorselius will be the principal auditor. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid according to approved account.

Remuneration Report
The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The decisions can be read in full at www.lifco.se.

For more information, please contact:
Åse Lindskog
Media and investor relations manager
Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2023, the Lifco Group consisted of 233 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2023, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.7 billion on net sales of SEK 24.5 billion. The EBITA margin was 23.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.