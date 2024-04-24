Lifco AB: Resolutions at Lifco's Annual General Meeting 2024

Today, Wednesday 24 April 2024, the Annual General Meeting of Lifco AB was held. The following main resolutions were made:

Dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors and the CEO, the Meeting resolved to declare a dividend of SEK 2.10 per share. Friday 26 April 2024 was determined as record date for dividend.

Election of Board of Directors

Carl Bennet, Ulrika Dellby, Dan Frohm, Erik Gabrielson, Ulf Grunander, Caroline af Ugglas, Axel Wachtmeister and Per Waldemarson were re-elected members of the Board. Anna Hallberg was elected new member of the Board. Carl Bennet was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Fees to the Board of Directors

It was resolved that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall amount to a total of SEK 6,579,900, excluding remuneration for Committee work, of which SEK 1,462,200 to the Chairman and SEK 731,100 to each of the other Board members elected by the Meeting who are not employees of Lifco Group. In addition, the Meeting resolved that work in the Audit Committee shall be compensated with SEK 290,000 to the Chairman and SEK 145,000 to each of the other members, while work in the Remuneration Committee shall be compensated with SEK 155,700 to the Chairman and SEK 96,300 to each of the other members.

Election of auditor

The registered public accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected auditor of the company up until the end of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in 2025. Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers has informed that Cecilia Andrén Dorselius will be the principal auditor. It was resolved that auditor fees shall be paid according to approved account.

Remuneration Report

The Meeting approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The decisions can be read in full at www.lifco.se.

For more information, please contact:

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager

Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Us

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2023, the Lifco Group consisted of 233 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2023, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.7 billion on net sales of SEK 24.5 billion. The EBITA margin was 23.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.