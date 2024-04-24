Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of BoMill AB

With effect from April 25, 2024, the paid subscription units in BoMill AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including June 07, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: BOMILL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021924297 Order book ID: 333671 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB