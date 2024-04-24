Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

Three holes totalling 3,438 meters completed at the Kodiak target area

Drill hole UR24-03 intersected structures, hydrothermal alteration and minor sulphide mineralization in the Athabasca sandstone several hundred metres above the unconformity

High-strain ductile basement fabrics with late brittle overprint were identified

Sufficient supplies and equipment have been mobilized to conduct an expanded summer program

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO, commented: "Congratulations to Andy and the entire team for safely and effectively completing our inaugural drill program at the 100% owned Ursa project. To intersect encouraging structure and alteration with an initial drill program is a tremendous technical success at such a large and under-explored Project. With the completion of our over-subscribed bought deal financing for $6.5 million in March, we are fully funded for our upcoming summer exploration program consisting of drilling and target refinement at Ursa, while also advancing multiple other projects to drill readiness for 2025. We are eager to have the drill turning again this summer and to continue building off of these encouraging initial results."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration, commented: "Having intersected clear evidence of post-Athabasca structure and hydrothermal alteration, initial drilling results at Ursa exceed our expectations and have upgraded the Kodiak target area and the Project overall. Drill hole UR24-03, the third and final of the program, intersected a broad zone of sandstone alteration containing dravitic structures and sulphides. As structurally controlled dravite and sulphide alteration occur proximal to several Athabasca uranium deposits, these results present a compelling follow-up target for the upcoming summer drilling season. Prior to resuming drilling, we plan to deploy an extensive Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey to assist with strike prioritization and generate additional target areas. We look forward to updating the market with complete summer exploration plans at Ursa and our other projects in the near-term. Finally, we thank Bryson Drilling for their safe and efficient performance on Cosa's inaugural drill program."

Diamond Drilling at Ursa

Three drill holes totalling 3,438 metres were completed during winter 2024 to assess the Kodiak target area for the presence of structure and hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large unconformity-related uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin. Kodiak is characterized as a complex zone of basement conductivity with several conductors identified by ground-based Stepwise Moving Loop Transient Electromagnetic (SWML-TEM) surveying proximal to a sandstone-hosted conductivity anomaly defined by airborne MobileMT surveying. Immediately down-ice of Kodiak are overlapping zones of anomalous illite, uranium, and boron concentrations as defined by historical boulder sampling work (Figure 2 - see Cosa's news released dated March 4th, 2024).

Drill hole parameters are presented in Table 1, and drill hole locations are shown in plan and cross section in Figures 2 and 3, respectively.





Table 1 - Winter 2024 Diamond Drill Hole Parameters



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_cosa.jpg

UR24-01

Drill hole UR24-01 was designed to test a modelled subvertical SWML-TEM conductor proximal to a sandstone conductivity anomaly from the 2023 MobileMT survey results. Minor structures and alteration were intersected in the sandstone including a weak breccia with dravite infill from 982.9 to 984.0 metres. The unconformity was intersected at 1,032.0 metres and basement comprised non-conductive metasediments dipping to the northwest. Brittle reactivation of early ductile structures was observed as quartz-carbonate veining within mylonitized paragneiss.

UR24-02

Drill hole UR24-02 targeted a modelled southeast-dipping conductor 400 metres northwest of the UR24-01 target and evaluated a broad width of sandstone between the two holes for favourable alteration and structure. No anomalous results were intersected in the sandstone. Basement comprises northwest dipping, highly strained, locally graphitic and pyritic augen-textured cordierite pelitic gneisses. Minor structures, including graphitic slips and faults, were intersected and a broad zone of weak to moderate sericitization and argillization extends approximately 110 metres below the unconformity, terminating below a cluster of discrete graphitic faults.

UR24-03

Drill hole UR24-03 was collared 920 metres northwest of UR24-02 and drilled southeast at -70° to evaluate a broad width of sandstone for favourable structure and alteration and to further define basement geology in the Kodiak area. Between 181 and 224 metres are several metre-scale structural zones with fracturing and faulting which are variably bleached, silicified, desilicified, and hematitized. Unaltered and unstructured sandstone followed to 536 metres (Figure 4).

A broad zone of anomalous structure and hydrothermal alteration from 536 to 728 metres is pervasively bleached (Figure 5) and hosts fracture- and fault-controlled sulphides, clay, dravite, chlorite, siderite, drusy quartz, and silicification. Minor structures are common in this interval and include slickensided surfaces and faulting (Figures 3 and 6). Notably, from 713.5 to 756 metres are several occurrences of massive to semi-massive dravite including dravite-filled veinlets and breccias comprising bleached and/or hematitized sandstone fragments set in a dravite matrix (Figures 7 and 8). Alteration associated with the dravitic structures is variable and includes drusy quartz, hydrothermal hematite, magnetite, siderite, and sulphides. Below 756 metres, only minor alteration and structure were intersected to the sub-Athabasca unconformity at 1033.5 metres. Basement in UR24-03 comprises high-strain, cordierite-augen pelitic gneiss and lesser semipelitic gneiss. Intermittent sericite alteration is present throughout the basement with intervals of minor graphitic faulting between 1074.5 and 1100.0 metres.

The intersection of a broad zone of structure and hydrothermal alteration in the medial sandstone of UR24-03, including sulphides and dravitic breccia, is considered highly encouraging and has validated the Company's target area selection and drilling strategy. The UR24-03 alteration zone was intersected 250 to 460 metres vertically above the sub-Athabasca unconformity. The down-dip projection of the dravitic zone to the unconformity, located 150 metres northwest of the UR24-03 unconformity intercept, represents a compelling follow-up target for the upcoming summer drilling program.

Next Steps

Additional work is warranted at the Kodiak target area and throughout the Project. All geochemical and most clay spectroscopy results remain pending, and these results will influence follow-up at Kodiak.

To aid in strike prioritization, the evaluation of existing target areas, and the generation of new target areas, Cosa is planning an extensive Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey at Ursa covering the 27-kilometres of conductive strike which hosts the Kodiak, Kodiak North, Smokey, and Panda West target areas (Figure 1). This conductive trend also hosts all three of the weakly mineralized historical drill holes on the Project. ANT has only recently been deployed in the Athabasca Basin and initial results suggest it may be an effective tool for defining large zones of hydrothermal alteration at depth, potentially representing a relatively cost-effective alternative to conventional strike prioritization tools such as DC-Resistivity surveys.

Cosa is also pleased to report that during winter drilling operations the Company utilized the winter access trail to mobilize sufficient fuels, equipment, and supplies to Ursa to conduct the planned ANT surveys and summer drilling with minimal aircraft support.





Figure 1 - Ursa Target Areas Defined by 2023 MMT Survey over Basement Conductivity Model (100 metres Below the Unconformity)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_004full.jpg





Figure 2 - Kodiak Target Area with Historical Boulder Sampling Results over Basement Conductivity Model (100 metres Below the Unconformity)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_005full.jpg





Figure 3 - Cross Section of the Kodiak Target Area, (Looking Northeast)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_006full.jpg





Figure 4 - Example of Unaltered Sandstone from UR24-03 (464.4 - 482.1 metres)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_007full.jpg





Figure 5 - Pervasively Bleached Sandstone from UR24-03 (553.7 - 571.3 metres) 450 metres above the sub-Athabasca Unconformity (Figure 6 Area Shown in Green)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_008full.jpg





Figure 6 - Slickesided Sandstone Hosting Dravite and Sulphides from UR24-03 (567.5 m, highlighted in Figure 5)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_009full.jpg





Figure 7 - Dravitic Stuctures from UR24-03 (713.5 to 715.0 metres), with Detail

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_010full.jpg





Figure 8 - Dravitic Breccia with Hydrothermal Hematite, Magnetite, and Pyrite from UR24-03 (752.3 m)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/206631_3ecd485ce48fe9fc_011full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources is a Canadian uranium exploration company operating in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio comprises roughly 209,000 ha across multiple projects in the Athabasca Basin region, all of which are underexplored, and the majority reside within or adjacent to established uranium corridors.

Cosa's award-winning management team has a long track record of success in Saskatchewan. In 2022, members of the Cosa team were awarded the AME Colin Spence Award for their previous involvement in discovering IsoEnergy's Hurricane deposit. Prior to Hurricane, Cosa personnel led teams or had integral roles in the discovery of Denison Mines' Gryphon deposit and 92 Energy's Gemini Zone and held key roles in the founding of both NexGen and IsoEnergy.

Cosa's primary focus through 2024 is initial drilling at our Ursa Project, which captures over 60-kilometres of strike length of the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a regional structural corridor with known mineralization and limited historical drilling. It potentially represents the last remaining eastern Athabasca corridor to not yet yield a major discovery. Modern geophysics completed by Cosa in 2023 identified multiple high-priority target areas characterized by conductive basement stratigraphy beneath or adjacent to broad zones of inferred sandstone alteration - a setting that is typical of most eastern Athabasca uranium deposits. Initial drilling results from Ursa in winter 2024 are positive and include the intersection of a broad zone of alteration with associated structure in the Athabasca sandstone located 250 to 460 metres above the sub-Athabasca unconformity. Follow-up is planned in the second half of 2024.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

