HD Hyundai Infracore Unveils DEVELON at INTERMAT Paris 2024, Driving the Future of Construction in Europe

Targeting the European market, HD Hyundai Infracore will debut its groundbreaking innovations, including DEVELON's 'Concept-X 2.0' autonomous solution and the DL250-FCEV which runs on both hydrogen fuel cells and battery electric power.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Infracore, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai's construction equipment business, will showcase its latest advancements under the new brand, DEVELON, at INTERMAT Paris 2024 from April 24th to 27th at Paris-Nord Villepinte, France.

DEVELON's autonomous solution, named 'Concept-X 2.0', will make its European debut, offering a preview of future construction site operations. Attendees at the 2,000-square-meter booth can witness a live demonstration featuring the cabinless DX225-CX crawler excavator and DD100-CX dozer, displaying the seamless coordination of autonomous machinery on construction sites.

Making appearance for the first time, DL250-FCEV (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), is a versatile machine designed to meet global carbon reduction trends. Running on hydrogen fuel cells with the flexibility to transition into a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the DL250-FCEV represents a significant step towards sustainable construction practices.

The booth will feature a new range of compact equipment alongside a full lineup of 1 to 10 tonne excavators, compact track loaders, dozers and other products to suit diverse customer needs. According to Off-Highway Research, mini-excavators dominated the European market in 2023, with over 90,000 units sold.

A separate booth will debut HD Hyundai Infracore's DX05 5L and DX08 7.5L off-highway engines, meeting Stage 5 emission regulations with enhanced power and durability. HD Hyundai Infracore's DEVELON booth and Engine booth respectively, will also showcases various sustainable products, including electric and hybrid excavators, a new lineup of five electric battery packs, and a hydrogen combustion engine.

A representative of HD Hyundai Infracore commented, "INTERMAT Paris 2024 will be an opportunity to introduce DEVELON's next generation technologies and products that are targeted towards the European market. Our goal is to improve customer satisfaction by listening to what they need and providing innovative solutions that meet such requests."

Additionally, DEVELON's remarkable achievements were recently acknowledged with the grand prize for Brand Identity Renewal at the prestigious German iF Design Award 2024, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in brand innovation and communication.

Witness DEVELON's autonomous solution firsthand at the HD Hyundai Infracore booth at INTERMAT Paris 2024. For further details on HD Hyundai Infracore, visit www.hd-infracore.com/en.

