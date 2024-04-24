Power Ford Named 2023 Carfax Top-Rated Dealer

CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Awards Are Based on Verified Customer Ratings

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / CARFAX is pleased to announce that Power Ford has earned a unique honor: It is a CARFAX 5X Top-Rated Dealer. These dealerships have been named a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer in each of the five years of this program. The program honors dealerships around the U.S. for their exceptional service based on verified customer reviews. These 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of at least 4.7 stars out of a possible 5.

These dealers have built trust and transparency with their customers - and maintained it over the long haul, said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. CARFAX has more than 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews, and these dealers have been crushing it to earn the Top-Rated distinction in each of the past 5 years. We applaud their success and can't wait to see how they'll win over customers in the future.

Rob Sneed, Managing Partner at Power Ford, remarked upon receiving the accolade: "Being named a top-rated dealer on CARFAX.com for five consecutive years underscores our team's unwavering commitment to exceptional client service. Our staff exhibits profound pride in their work, continually aiming to provide an ownership experience that stands out in the industry. I am immensely proud of their dedication and feel privileged to lead such a dedicated team."

Recognition for Power Ford as a 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer can be found on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

ABOUT CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information since 1984.

ABOUT POWER FORD

Power Ford, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a premier Ford dealership dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and a comprehensive selection of Ford vehicles. Celebrated as the most awarded Ford dealer in New Mexico, Power Ford stands out for its commitment to excellence as demonstrated through numerous customer reviews. Learn more at MyFordDealer.com.

Contact Information

Matt Sneed

Director of Operations

matt@myforddealer.com

505-449-1241

