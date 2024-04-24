Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Details the Standards to Be Included in Its All-New Second Generation GFX Model Line

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced more details about its second-generation GFX model line (or GFX-2 for short). "Building upon the success of our GFX boats, Twin Vee has designed the next evolution of the GFX to include all-new equipment, amenities, and features that all come standard with our entire model line," stated Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We're manufacturing the GFX-2 to include newly designed and integrated upgrades to elevate our customer's experience on the water."

According to the Company, the heart of the GFX's transformation is the all-digital switching system, which replaces the traditional mechanical switches and circuit breakers used in years past. This upgrade increases the reliability of the boat's power distribution system and is more convenient and flexible for boat owners. Complementing this upgrade is the Command Center Console, which has been redesigned to improve the helm experience. "First, the display on our GFX-2 boats is a 24-inch, all-glass Ray Marine touchscreen interface, which allows for intuitive navigation and control of the boat and works seamlessly with optional tech packages we plan on offering," remarked Visconti. "Next, we've introduced all-new electric or electric hydraulic steering systems, tailored to your specific motor package, that will enhance maneuverability and responsiveness. And we've even installed a freshwater porcelain head on our 280 GFXs and up."

Twin Vee also unveiled several updated features to enhance the fishing experience onboard. "For starters, our 260, 280, and 340 GFX-2s will boast a spacious 50-gallon livewell for bait or ensuring your prized catches stay fresh," explained Visconti. "We are also including an all-new tackle center for convenient and organized storage solutions for essential gear. We want every angler well-prepared and equipped for success when fishing on a GFX-2."

The Company also emphasized luxury amenities during the GFX-2's reimagining. According to Visconti, the GFX-2 will feature premium marine upholstery with luxury sport stitch patterns. Moreover, the bow seating will see the addition of forward-facing backrests so passengers can sit comfortably while underway. Carbon fiber fish box hatch-lids will also add to the refined look of the GFX-2.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished with the GFX-2, which represents the successful collaboration of Twin Vee boat builders, engineers, and designers," said Visconti. "With unparalleled standard features offered for the first time, we anticipate that the GFX-2 will be at the center of creating unforgettable moments on the water for our customers and their families."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding manufacturing the GFX-2 to include newly designed and integrated upgrades to elevate the customer's experience on the water and the GFX-2 being at the center of creating unforgettable moments on the water for the Company's customers and their families. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to manufacture and showcase its GFX-2 model line as planned and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

