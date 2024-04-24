Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Receipt of First Purchase Order for LockeT from HCA Healthcare Facility

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK) ($VTAK), a leading MedTech company specializing in innovative products for cardiac electrophysiology, including its VIVO and LockeT products, announces that is has received its first purchase order (PO) for LockeT from an HCA Healthcare facility. With over $64 Billion in revenue in 2023, HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprised of 186 hospitals with approximately 2,400 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

David Jenkins, Catheter Precision's CEO, said, "HCA is known to be very value conscious and to have a product approved within their national healthcare system demonstrates that hospitals and physicians see the value LockeT brings to their procedures. This purchase order comes from one of HCA's regional medical centers that has the potential to use 1,000 devices per year across several medical specialties. Based on my discussions with our new sales team, I believe that this is just the beginning of broad acceptance with well-regarded hospital groups including academic teaching hospitals."

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE-American:VTAK) ($VTAK)

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE-American: VTAK) ($VTAK) is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

