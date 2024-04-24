Aurwest Resources Corporation Reports 2023 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results

Aurwest Resources Corporation ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) today reports the Company's financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. For further information please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

Further to filing the Company's Financial Statements and MD&A, the Company is pleased to provide an update on our quarterly operating highlights as set out below:

2023 Highlights

Net loss for the year ended 2023 was $4,061,348 or ($0.04) per share. This includes a non-cash write off of asset in the amount of $3,467,631 on the Paradise Lake, Miguel Lake and Stellar Project.

Cash used in operating activities, before changes in working capital for the year ended of $508,895.

Reduced operating costs by 38% from $951,570 to $593,717 in 2023.

The Company worked to minimize future capital obligation which will allow the Company to refocus its ongoing future exploration activities at its Stars Copper project in B.C.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $69,997 as at December 31, 2023.

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold project totaling 2,617 hectares plus an additional 3,762 hectares of contiguous claims at the Stars projects located approximately 65 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

