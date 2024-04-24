Eva Live Inc.: GOAI Announces Strategic Partnership with Inuvo to Revolutionize Advertising Capabilities

GOAI, a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Inuvo, a renowned player in digital advertising technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing advertising effectiveness and efficiency for advertisers globally.

Inuvo's expertise in digital advertising technology combined with GOAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions promises to redefine the landscape of digital advertising. By leveraging the power of AI, this partnership aims to deliver unparalleled targeting capabilities, optimization, and campaign performance.

This strategic alliance empowers advertisers with state-of-the-art tools to reach their target audience with pinpoint accuracy, optimize ad spend, and drive maximum return on investment. Through advanced machine learning algorithms and data-driven insights, advertisers can now unlock new levels of precision and effectiveness in their advertising campaigns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Inuvo to revolutionize the way advertisers connect with their audience," said David Boulette, CEO at GOAI. "By combining our AI capabilities with Inuvo's cutting-edge advertising technology, we are poised to deliver unmatched value and results for our advertisers."

The partnership between GOAI and Inuvo underscores a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and driving tangible results for advertisers. As both companies continue to pioneer advancements in artificial intelligence and advertising technology, advertisers can expect unparalleled capabilities and performance in their campaigns.

About GOAI:

GOAI is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. With a focus on innovation and excellence, GOAI delivers transformative AI solutions that drive business growth and success.

About Inuvo:

Inuvo is a leading provider of digital advertising technology, offering innovative solutions to advertisers seeking to maximize their online presence and engagement. With a commitment to delivering superior results and value, Inuvo empowers advertisers with cutting-edge tools and technologies to achieve their marketing objectives.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Daryl Walser

Director

Eva Live Inc.

1.310.229.5981

daryl@eva.live

https://eva.live

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com