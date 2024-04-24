BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $84 million, or $1.29 Per Share, in the First Quarter

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 /
First quarter 2024 financial highlights1
- Net income was $83.7 million or $1.29 per diluted share compared to $82.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share. Excluding the loss from repositioning of the available for sale securities portfolio and the additional FDIC special assessment expense, net income would have been $123.2 million or $1.91 per share for the first quarter of 2024.
- Net interest revenue totaled $293.6 million, a decrease of $3.1 million. Net interest margin was 2.61% compared to 2.64%.
- Fees and commissions revenue was $200.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million. Higher mortgage banking and fiduciary and asset management revenue was partially offset by lower brokerage and trading and transaction card revenue.
- Operating expense decreased $43.7 million to $340.4 million, primarily due to a reduction in non-personnel expense resulting from the FDIC special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. Personnel expense was relatively consistent with the prior quarter.
- Period end loans grew by $268 million to $24.2 billion at March 31, 2024, mostly driven by growth in commercial loans, partially offset by a reduction in commercial real estate loans. Average outstanding loan balances were $23.9 billion, a $243 million increase.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $122 million or 0.51% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $148 million or 0.62% at December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs were $5.5 million or 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter.
- Period end deposits increased $1.4 billion to $35.4 billion while average deposits increased $1.3 billion to $35.0 billion. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $2.1 billion while average demand deposits declined by $747 million. The loan to deposit ratio was 68% at March 31, 2024 compared to 70% at December 31, 2023.
- Tangible common equity ratio was 8.21% compared to 8.29% at December 31, 2023. Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.00%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.99%, and total capital ratio was 13.15%.
1 Comparisons are to prior quarter unless otherwise noted.
CEO Commentary
First quarter results were characterized by a stabilizing net interest margin, strong asset quality, continued strong operating revenue growth, and well-managed expenses. It is also another reflection of our long-term focus and efforts to create sustainable earnings. While many banks sold their VISA B shares at a considerable discount, we chose to retain the shares we received in 2008 and expect to receive full value in VISA's announced exchange offer. Given our perception of market spreads, we took an opportunity to reposition the securities portfolio in the first quarter in anticipation of a gain in the second quarter this year from monetizing our VISA B shares. The net result is expected to further improve our net interest margin and net interest revenue outlook in future periods. Commercial loans grew almost 9% annualized as we focus on growth to utilize our strong capital and liquidity levels as others retrench. Our credit metrics remain very strong and are a direct reflection of the focus we put on disciplined risk management. I am also exceptionally proud we were recognized as one of only 60 organizations to receive the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. This is independent validation of our culture of inspiration, ambition, collaboration, and tenacity.
Net Interest Revenue
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
Interest revenue
|$
|645,212
|$
|638,324
|$
|6,888
|1.1
|%
Interest expense
|351,640
|341,649
|9,991
|2.9
|%
Net interest revenue
|$
|293,572
|$
|296,675
|$
|(3,103
|)
|(1.0
|)%
Net interest margin
|2.61
|%
|2.64
|%
|(0.03
|)%
|N/A
Average earning assets
|$
|44,846,886
|$
|44,327,237
|$
|519,649
|1.2
|%
Average trading securities
|5,371,209
|5,448,403
|(77,194
|)
|(1.4
|)%
Average investment securities
|2,210,040
|2,264,194
|(54,154
|)
|(2.4
|)%
Average available for sale securities
|12,537,981
|12,063,398
|474,583
|3.9
|%
Average loans balance
|23,948,567
|23,705,108
|243,459
|1.0
|%
Average interest-bearing deposits
|26,394,475
|24,297,327
|2,097,148
|8.6
|%
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,258,044
|2,476,973
|(1,218,929
|)
|(49.2
|)%
Other borrowings
|6,844,633
|7,120,963
|(276,330
|)
|(3.9
|)%
Net interest revenue was $293.6 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $296.7 million for the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.61% compared to 2.64%, reflective of continued demand deposit migration and deposit repricing. For the first quarter of 2024, our core net interest margin excluding trading activities, a non-GAAP measure, was 2.97% compared to 3.03% in the prior quarter.
Average earning assets increased $520 million. Average loan balances increased $243 million, largely due to growth in commercial loans, partially offset by a reduction in commercial real estate loan balances. Average available for sale securities grew $475 million while average trading securities decreased $77 million. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $2.1 billion, primarily from interest-bearing transaction accounts. Funds purchased and repurchase agreements declined $1.2 billion while average other borrowings decreased $276 million.
The yield on average earning assets was 5.73%, up 9 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio increased 21 basis points to 3.48% while the loan portfolio yield increased 4 basis points to 7.40%. The yield on trading securities grew 7 basis points to 5.12% and the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 34 basis points to 4.96%.
Funding costs were 4.08%, up 10 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 26 basis points to 3.69%. The cost of funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased 74 basis points to 4.05% from the beneficial mix shift enabled by the growth of interest-bearing deposits. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 96 basis points, a decrease of 2 basis points.
Other Operating Revenue
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
Brokerage and trading revenue
|$
|59,179
|$
|60,896
|$
|(1,717
|)
|(2.8
|)%
Transaction card revenue
|25,493
|28,847
|(3,354
|)
|(11.6
|)%
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|55,305
|51,408
|3,897
|7.6
|%
Deposit service charges and fees
|28,685
|27,770
|915
|3.3
|%
Mortgage banking revenue
|18,967
|12,834
|6,133
|47.8
|%
Other revenue
|12,935
|15,035
|(2,100
|)
|(14.0
|)%
Total fees and commissions
|200,564
|196,790
|3,774
|1.9
|%
Other gains, net
|4,269
|40,452
|(36,183
|)
|N/A
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(8,633
|)
|8,592
|(17,225
|)
|N/A
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(305
|)
|1,031
|(1,336
|)
|N/A
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|10,977
|(14,356
|)
|25,333
|N/A
Loss on available for sale securities, net
|(45,171
|)
|(27,626
|)
|(17,545
|)
|N/A
Total other operating revenue
|$
|161,701
|$
|204,883
|$
|(43,182
|)
|(21.1
|)%
Fees and commissions revenue totaled $200.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $3.8 million over the prior quarter.
Mortgage banking revenue increased $6.1 million. Mortgage production volume increased $47.6 million and realized margin on funded mortgage loans improved 244 basis points to 1.46%.
Fiduciary and asset management revenue increased $3.9 million to $55.3 million, primarily due to growth in trust business line fees resulting from movement in the equity markets.
Brokerage and trading revenue decreased $1.7 million to $59.2 million. Trading revenue grew $1.9 million to $37.5 million reflecting increased trading activity primarily in U.S. government agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
Insurance brokerage fees decreased $1.8 million in conjunction with the sale of our insurance brokerage and consulting business, BOK Financial Insurance ("BOKFI") in the fourth quarter. Customer hedging revenue decreased $1.3 million, largely as result of reduced energy customer hedging volumes.
Transaction card revenue decreased $3.4 million to $25.5 million, primarily due to seasonally elevated fourth quarter activity and one less day in the quarter.
Other revenue decreased $2.1 million, largely due to a reduction in fees earned on derivative counterparty margin.
Other gains, net decreased $36.2 million to $4.3 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $31.0 million pre-tax gain, before related professional fees, on the sale of BOKFI.
Losses on available for sale securities were $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 as we repositioned the available for sale securities portfolio by selling approximately $783 million of lower-yielding debt securities. We expect the gain on conversion of our Visa B shares under the recently announced exchange offer by Visa, Inc. will offset the realized losses on the repositioning. The Visa Exchange Offer opened on April 8 and is scheduled to expire at end of day on May 3, 2024.
Operating Expenses
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
Personnel
|$
|202,653
|$
|203,022
|$
|(369
|)
|(0.2
|)%
Business promotion
|7,978
|8,629
|(651
|)
|(7.5
|)%
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|-
|1,542
|(1,542
|)
|(100.0
|)%
Professional fees and services
|12,010
|16,288
|(4,278
|)
|(26.3
|)%
Net occupancy and equipment
|30,293
|30,355
|(62
|)
|(0.2
|)%
FDIC and other insurance
|8,740
|8,495
|245
|2.9
|%
FDIC special assessment
|6,454
|43,773
|(37,319
|)
|(85.3
|)%
Data processing and communications
|45,564
|45,584
|(20
|)
|-
|%
Printing, postage and supplies
|3,997
|3,844
|153
|4.0
|%
Amortization of intangible assets
|3,003
|3,543
|(540
|)
|(15.2
|)%
Mortgage banking costs
|6,355
|8,085
|(1,730
|)
|(21.4
|)%
Other expense
|13,337
|10,923
|2,414
|22.1
|%
Total operating expense
|$
|340,384
|$
|384,083
|$
|(43,699
|)
|(11.4
|)%
Total operating expense was $340.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $43.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Personnel expense was $202.7 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Higher seasonal employee benefits costs were offset by reduced incentive compensation expense while regular compensation remained flat compared to the prior quarter.
Non-personnel expense was $137.7 million, a decrease of $43.3 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, we recognized $43.8 million of expense related to the FDIC special assessment. During the first quarter of 2024, we received notification from the FDIC that the previous assessed losses attributable to the protection of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank uninsured depositors had increased, so an additional $6.5 million of estimated expense related to the special assessment was recognized.
Professional fees and services expense decreased $4.3 million. The previous quarter included $2.2 million in expenses related to the sale of BOKFI.
Other expense was up $2.4 million, primarily due to increased operational losses.
Loans
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
Commercial:
Healthcare
|$
|4,245,939
|$
|4,143,233
|$
|102,706
|2.5
|%
Services
|3,529,421
|3,576,223
|(46,802
|)
|(1.3
|)%
Energy
|3,443,719
|3,437,101
|6,618
|0.2
|%
General business
|3,913,788
|3,647,212
|266,576
|7.3
|%
Total commercial
|15,132,867
|14,803,769
|329,098
|2.2
|%
Commercial Real Estate:
Multifamily
|1,960,839
|1,872,760
|88,079
|4.7
|%
Industrial
|1,343,970
|1,475,165
|(131,195
|)
|(8.9
|)%
Office
|901,105
|909,442
|(8,337
|)
|(0.9
|)%
Retail
|543,735
|592,632
|(48,897
|)
|(8.3
|)%
Residential construction and land development
|83,906
|95,052
|(11,146
|)
|(11.7
|)%
Other real estate loans
|403,122
|392,596
|10,526
|2.7
|%
Total commercial real estate
|5,236,677
|5,337,647
|(100,970
|)
|(1.9
|)%
Loans to individuals:
Residential mortgage
|2,192,584
|2,160,640
|31,944
|1.5
|%
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|139,456
|149,807
|(10,351
|)
|(6.9
|)%
Personal
|1,470,976
|1,453,105
|17,871
|1.2
|%
Total loans to individuals
|3,803,016
|3,763,552
|39,464
|1.0
|%
Total loans
|$
|24,172,560
|$
|23,904,968
|$
|267,592
|1.1
|%
Outstanding loans were $24.2 billion at March 31, 2024, growing $268 million over December 31, 2023, largely due to growth in commercial loans, partially offset by a reduction in commercial real estate loans. Unfunded loan commitments decreased $359 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
Outstanding commercial loan balances, which includes healthcare, services, energy and general business loans, increased $329 million over the prior quarter.
Healthcare sector loan balances increased $103 million, totaling $4.2 billion or 18% of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $3.5 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally, we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities, which serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.
General business loans increased $267 million to $3.9 billion or 16% of total loans. General business loans include $2.4 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $1.5 billion of loans from other commercial industries.
Services sector loan balances decreased $47 million to $3.5 billion or 15% of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.
Energy loan balances were largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter at $3.4 billion or 14% of total loans. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 70% of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 30% is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a $147 million decrease compared to December 31, 2023.
Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $101 million to $5.2 billion and represent 22% of total loans. Loans secured by industrial facilities decreased $131 million to $1.3 billion and loans secured by retail facilities decreased $49 million to $544 million. These decreases were partially offset by an $88 million increase in loans secured by multifamily properties. Unfunded commercial real estate loan commitments were $1.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $147 million compared to December 31, 2023. We take a disciplined approach to managing our concentration of commercial real estate loan commitments as a percentage of capital.
Loans to individuals increased $39 million and represent 16% of total loans. Residential mortgage loans increased $22 million while personal loans increased $18 million.
Period End & Average Deposits
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
Period end deposits
Demand
|$
|8,414,056
|$
|9,196,493
|$
|(782,437
|)
|(8.5
|)%
Interest-bearing transaction
|22,748,185
|20,964,101
|1,784,084
|8.5
|%
Savings
|854,397
|847,085
|7,312
|0.9
|%
Time
|3,366,909
|3,012,022
|354,887
|11.8
|%
Total deposits
|$
|35,383,547
|$
|34,019,701
|$
|1,363,846
|4.0
|%
Average deposits
Demand
|$
|8,631,416
|$
|9,378,886
|$
|(747,470
|)
|(8.0
|)%
Interest-bearing transaction
|22,264,259
|20,449,370
|1,814,889
|8.9
|%
Savings
|843,037
|845,705
|(2,668
|)
|(0.3
|)%
Time
|3,287,179
|3,002,252
|284,927
|9.5
|%
Total average deposits
|$
|35,025,891
|$
|33,676,213
|$
|1,349,678
|4.0
|%
Our funding sources, which primarily include deposits and wholesale borrowings, provide adequate liquidity to meet our needs. The loan to deposit ratio was 68% at March 31, 2024, compared to 70% at December 31, 2023, providing significant on-balance sheet liquidity to meet future loan demand and contractual obligations.
Period end deposits totaled $35.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a $1.4 billion increase. Interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $1.8 billion while time deposits increased $355 million. Demand deposits decreased $782 million.
Average deposits were $35.0 billion at March 31, 2024, a $1.3 billion increase. Average interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $1.8 billion and average time deposits increased $285 million. Average demand deposit account balances decreased $747 million.
Average Commercial Banking deposits increased $237 million to $15.7 billion or 45% of total deposits. Our commercial deposit portfolio is highly diversified across industries and customers. The highest concentration by industry within our commercial deposit portfolio is with our energy customers representing 8% of our total deposits. Wealth Management deposits increased $1.2 billion to $9.2 billion or 26% of total deposits. Consumer Banking deposits were largely unchanged at $7.9 billion or 23% of total deposits.
Capital
|Minimum Capital Requirement
|Capital Conservation Buffer
|Minimum Capital Requirement Including Capital Conservation Buffer
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
Common equity Tier 1
|4.50
|%
|2.50
|%
|7.00
|%
|11.99
|%
|12.06
|%
Tier 1 capital
|6.00
|%
|2.50
|%
|8.50
|%
|12.00
|%
|12.07
|%
Total capital
|8.00
|%
|2.50
|%
|10.50
|%
|13.15
|%
|13.16
|%
Tier 1 Leverage
|4.00
|%
|N/A
|4.00
|%
|9.42
|%
|9.45
|%
Tangible common equity ratio1
|8.21
|%
|8.29
|%
Adjusted common tangible equity ratio1
|7.92
|%
|8.02
|%
Common stock repurchased (shares)
|616,630
|700,237
Average price per share repurchased
|$
|83.89
|$
|70.99
1 See Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures following.
The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.99% at March 31, 2024. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.00%, total capital ratio was 13.15%, and leverage ratio was 9.42% at March 31, 2024. At the beginning of 2020, we elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period. This election added 3 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at March 31, 2024. At December 31, 2023, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.06%, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07%, total capital ratio was 13.16%, and leverage ratio was 9.45%.
The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.21% at March 31, 2024 and 8.29% at December 31, 2023. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. Adjusted for all unrealized securities portfolio gains and losses, including those in the investment portfolio, the tangible common equity ratio would be 7.92%. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.
The company repurchased 616,630 shares of common stock at an average price paid of $83.89 a share in the first quarter of 2024. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.
Credit Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $122 million or 0.51% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $148 million or 0.62% at December 31, 2023. Excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, nonperforming assets totaled $113 million or 0.47% of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $139 million or 0.58% at December 31, 2023.
Nonaccruing loans decreased $26 million compared to December 31, 2023. New nonaccruing loans identified in the first quarter totaled $24 million, offset by $34 million of loans that returned to accruing status, $8.6 million in payments received and $7.1 million of charge-offs. Nonaccruing healthcare loans decreased $32 million, partially offset by a $15 million increase in nonaccruing commercial real estate loans.
Net charge-offs were $5.5 million or 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis in the first quarter. Charge-offs for the first quarter were primarily composed of a $3.2 million general business loan and a $1.3 million commercial real estate loan.
The provision for credit losses of $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 reflects continued loan growth and a stable economic forecast. The provision for credit losses was $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
At March 31, 2024, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $329 million or 1.36% of outstanding loans and 298% of nonaccruing loans. At December 31, 2023, the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $326 million or 1.36% of outstanding loans and 240% of nonaccruing loans.
Securities & Derivatives
The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a $366 million increase compared to December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $7.8 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.7 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At March 31, 2024, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $643 million compared to $617 million at December 31, 2023.
We hold an inventory of trading securities in support of sales to a variety of customers. At March 31, 2024, the trading securities portfolio totaled $5.4 billion compared to $5.2 billion at December 31, 2023.
The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $866 thousand to $19.8 million at March 31, 2024.
Derivative contracts are carried at fair value. At March 31, 2024, the net fair values of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, reported as assets under our customer derivative programs totaled $463 million compared to $593 million at December 31, 2023. The aggregate net fair value of derivative contracts, before consideration of cash margin, held under these programs reported as liabilities totaled $460 million at March 31, 2024 and $587 million at December 31, 2023.
The net benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million during the first quarter of 2024, including an $11.0 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, a $9.7 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge and $155 thousand of related net interest expense.
First Quarter 2024 Segment Highlights
|Commercial Banking
|Consumer Banking
|Wealth Management
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
Net interest revenue and fee revenue
|$
|295,751
|$
|328,816
|$
|138,356
|$
|144,471
|$
|158,813
|$
|161,515
Net loans charged-off
|4,160
|2,987
|1,808
|1,443
|(15
|)
|10
Personnel expense
|45,319
|53,066
|25,236
|23,051
|63,777
|66,151
Non-personnel expense
|24,776
|28,833
|28,211
|32,028
|35,758
|30,124
Net income
|153,250
|171,084
|53,804
|53,695
|34,165
|62,690
Average loans
|20,067,170
|19,928,602
|1,913,586
|1,877,303
|2,198,803
|2,154,416
Average deposits
|15,730,241
|15,493,326
|7,901,167
|7,890,032
|9,237,965
|8,085,643
Assets under management or administration
|-
|-
|-
|-
|105,530,903
|104,736,999
Commercial Banking contributed $153.3 million to net income in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $17.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $33.1 million. Net interest revenue declined due to a shift in deposit balances from demand to interest-bearing transaction accounts along with decreased spreads due to a change in market conditions. Customer hedging revenue fell due to a reduction in customer energy hedging and transaction card revenue decreased following elevated fourth quarter transaction activity. Net loans charged-off increased $1.2 million to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. Personnel expense decreased $7.7 million primarily due to lower incentive compensation costs. Non-personnel expense decreased $4.1 million due to decreases in other expense and professional fees. Average loans increased $139 million or 1% to $20.1 billion. Average deposits increased $237 million or 2% to $15.7 billion.
Consumer Banking contributed $53.8 million to net income in the first quarter of 2024, consistent with the prior quarter. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $6.1 million, largely due to increased customer demand for time deposits and a reduction in deposit spreads from a change in market conditions, partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking revenue from higher production volumes. Operating expense decreased $1.6 million. The net benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $1.2 million compared to a net cost of $5.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Average loans increased $36 million or 2% to $1.9 billion. Average deposits were mostly unchanged from the previous quarter.
Wealth Management contributed $34.2 million to net income in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $28.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The prior quarter included a pre-tax gain of $31.0 million, before related professional fees, on the sale of our insurance brokerage and consulting business, BOKFI. Combined net interest and fee revenue decreased $2.7 million due to declining spread on deposits. Total revenue from institutional trading activities increased $1.4 million, primarily in U.S. government residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Personnel expense decreased $2.4 million as the prior quarter included transaction related employee costs on the BOKFI sale. Non-personnel expense increased $5.6 million, primarily due to an increased level of operational losses, partially offset by a $2.7 milliondecrease in professional fees. Average loans increased $44 million or 2% to $2.2 billion. Average deposits increased $1.2 billion or 14% to $9.2 billion. Assets under management or administration were $105.5 billion, an increase of $794 million.
Conference Call & Webcast
The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's website at bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 toll free, or 1-646-307-1963, conference ID: 5365153. A webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at bokf.com or by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing playback ID: 5365153 followed by # key.
About BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation is a $50 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $106 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Connecticut and Tennessee. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trustservices, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.
The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of March 31, 2024 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry and the economy generally. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "plans," "outlook," "projects," "will," "intends," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
|$
|801,677
|$
|947,613
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|354,070
|400,652
Trading securities
|5,441,038
|5,193,505
Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,185,744
|2,244,153
Available for sale securities
|12,653,088
|12,286,681
Fair value option securities
|19,805
|20,671
Restricted equity securities
|382,549
|423,099
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|75,449
|56,935
Loans:
Commercial
|15,132,867
|14,803,769
Commercial real estate
|5,236,677
|5,337,647
Loans to individuals
|3,803,016
|3,763,552
Total loans
|24,172,560
|23,904,968
Allowance for loan losses
|(281,623
|)
|(277,123
|)
Loans, net of allowance
|23,890,937
|23,627,845
Premises and equipment, net
|628,050
|622,223
Receivables
|308,736
|317,922
Goodwill
|1,044,749
|1,044,749
Intangible assets, net
|56,894
|59,979
Mortgage servicing rights
|319,330
|293,884
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net
|2,860
|2,875
Derivative contracts, net
|263,493
|410,304
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|410,368
|409,548
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|67,854
|391,910
Other assets
|1,253,689
|1,070,282
Total assets
|$
|50,160,380
|$
|49,824,830
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
|$
|8,414,056
|$
|9,196,493
Interest-bearing transaction
|22,748,185
|20,964,101
Savings
|854,397
|847,085
Time
|3,366,909
|3,012,022
Total deposits
|35,383,547
|34,019,701
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,261,517
|1,122,748
Other borrowings
|6,724,652
|7,701,552
Subordinated debentures
|131,154
|131,150
Accrued interest, taxes and expense
|318,622
|338,996
Due on unsettled securities purchases
|264,230
|254,057
Derivative contracts, net
|438,605
|587,473
Other liabilities
|506,418
|523,734
Total liabilities
|45,028,745
|44,679,411
Shareholders' equity
Capital, surplus and retained earnings
|5,738,879
|5,741,542
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(610,128
|)
|(599,100
|)
Total shareholders' equity
|5,128,751
|5,142,442
Non-controlling interests
|2,884
|2,977
Total equity
|5,131,635
|5,145,419
Total liabilities and equity
|$
|50,160,380
|$
|49,824,830
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Assets
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|$
|567,680
|$
|605,839
|$
|598,734
|$
|708,475
|$
|616,596
Trading securities
|5,371,209
|5,448,403
|5,444,587
|4,274,803
|3,031,969
Investment securities, net of allowance
|2,210,040
|2,264,194
|2,331,595
|2,408,122
|2,473,796
Available for sale securities
|12,537,981
|12,063,398
|11,925,800
|12,033,597
|11,738,693
Fair value option securities
|20,080
|20,086
|41,741
|245,469
|300,372
Restricted equity securities
|412,376
|432,780
|445,532
|351,944
|316,724
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|57,402
|61,146
|77,208
|72,959
|65,769
Loans:
Commercial
|14,992,639
|14,680,001
|14,527,676
|14,316,474
|14,046,237
Commercial real estate
|5,188,152
|5,293,021
|5,172,876
|4,896,230
|4,757,362
Loans to individuals
|3,767,776
|3,732,086
|3,713,756
|3,676,350
|3,672,648
Total loans
|23,948,567
|23,705,108
|23,414,308
|22,889,054
|22,476,247
Allowance for loan losses
|(278,449
|)
|(273,717
|)
|(267,205
|)
|(252,890
|)
|(238,909
|)
Loans, net of allowance
|23,670,118
|23,431,391
|23,147,103
|22,636,164
|22,237,338
Total earning assets
|44,846,886
|44,327,237
|44,012,300
|42,731,533
|40,781,257
Cash and due from banks
|861,319
|883,858
|799,291
|875,280
|857,771
Derivative contracts, net
|326,564
|372,789
|412,707
|410,793
|546,018
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|409,230
|407,665
|408,295
|409,313
|408,124
Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|307,389
|276,856
|268,344
|163,903
|177,312
Other assets
|3,276,184
|3,445,265
|3,418,615
|3,317,285
|3,211,986
Total assets
|$
|50,027,572
|$
|49,713,670
|$
|49,319,552
|$
|47,908,107
|$
|45,982,468
Liabilities
Deposits:
Demand
|$
|8,631,416
|$
|9,378,886
|$
|10,157,821
|$
|10,998,201
|$
|12,406,408
Interest-bearing transaction
|22,264,259
|20,449,370
|19,415,599
|18,368,592
|18,639,900
Savings
|843,037
|845,705
|874,530
|926,882
|958,443
Time
|3,287,179
|3,002,252
|2,839,947
|2,076,037
|1,477,720
Total deposits
|35,025,891
|33,676,213
|33,287,897
|32,369,712
|33,482,471
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|1,258,044
|2,476,973
|2,699,027
|3,670,994
|1,759,237
Other borrowings
|6,844,633
|7,120,963
|6,968,309
|5,275,291
|4,512,280
Subordinated debentures
|131,154
|131,151
|131,151
|131,153
|131,166
Derivative contracts, net
|537,993
|524,101
|429,989
|576,558
|428,023
Due on unsettled securities purchases
|499,936
|363,358
|435,927
|436,353
|316,738
Other liabilities
|574,954
|483,934
|461,686
|503,134
|511,530
Total liabilities
|44,872,605
|44,776,693
|44,413,986
|42,963,195
|41,141,445
Total equity
|5,154,967
|4,936,977
|4,905,566
|4,944,912
|4,841,023
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|50,027,572
|$
|49,713,670
|$
|49,319,552
|$
|47,908,107
|$
|45,982,468
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
Interest revenue
|$
|645,212
|$
|516,729
Interest expense
|351,640
|164,381
Net interest revenue
|293,572
|352,348
Provision for credit losses
|8,000
|16,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|285,572
|336,348
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
|59,179
|52,396
Transaction card revenue
|25,493
|25,621
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|55,305
|50,657
Deposit service charges and fees
|28,685
|25,968
Mortgage banking revenue
|18,967
|14,367
Other revenue
|12,935
|16,970
Total fees and commissions
|200,564
|185,979
Other gains, net
|4,269
|2,251
Loss on derivatives, net
|(8,633
|)
|(1,344
|)
Loss on fair value option securities, net
|(305
|)
|(2,962
|)
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|10,977
|(6,059
|)
Loss on available for sale securities, net
|(45,171
|)
|-
Total other operating revenue
|161,701
|177,865
Other operating expense:
Personnel
|202,653
|182,145
Business promotion
|7,978
|8,569
Professional fees and services
|12,010
|13,048
Net occupancy and equipment
|30,293
|28,459
FDIC and other insurance
|8,740
|7,315
FDIC special assessment
|6,454
|-
Data processing and communications
|45,564
|44,802
Printing, postage and supplies
|3,997
|3,893
Amortization of intangible assets
|3,003
|3,391
Mortgage banking costs
|6,355
|5,782
Other expense
|13,337
|8,408
Total other operating expense
|340,384
|305,812
Net income before taxes
|106,889
|208,401
Federal and state income taxes
|23,195
|45,905
Net income
|83,694
|162,496
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(9
|)
|128
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|83,703
|$
|162,368
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
|64,290,105
|66,331,775
Diluted
|64,290,105
|66,331,775
Net income per share:
Basic
|$
|1.29
|$
|2.43
Diluted
|$
|1.29
|$
|2.43
QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except ratio and per share data)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Interest revenue
|$
|645,212
|$
|638,324
|$
|617,044
|$
|570,367
|$
|516,729
Interest expense
|351,640
|341,649
|316,148
|248,106
|164,381
Net interest revenue
|293,572
|296,675
|300,896
|322,261
|352,348
Provision for credit losses
|8,000
|6,000
|7,000
|17,000
|16,000
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
|285,572
|290,675
|293,896
|305,261
|336,348
Other operating revenue:
Brokerage and trading revenue
|59,179
|60,896
|62,312
|65,006
|52,396
Transaction card revenue
|25,493
|28,847
|26,387
|26,003
|25,621
Fiduciary and asset management revenue
|55,305
|51,408
|52,256
|52,997
|50,657
Deposit service charges and fees
|28,685
|27,770
|27,676
|27,100
|25,968
Mortgage banking revenue
|18,967
|12,834
|13,356
|15,141
|14,367
Other revenue
|12,935
|15,035
|15,865
|14,250
|16,970
Total fees and commissions
|200,564
|196,790
|197,852
|200,497
|185,979
Other gains, net
|4,269
|40,452
|1,474
|12,618
|2,251
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(8,633
|)
|8,592
|(9,010
|)
|(8,159
|)
|(1,344
|)
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(305
|)
|1,031
|(203
|)
|(2,158
|)
|(2,962
|)
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|10,977
|(14,356
|)
|8,039
|9,261
|(6,059
|)
Loss on available for sale securities, net
|(45,171
|)
|(27,626
|)
|-
|(3,010
|)
|-
Total other operating revenue
|161,701
|204,883
|198,152
|209,049
|177,865
Other operating expense:
Personnel
|202,653
|203,022
|190,791
|190,652
|182,145
Business promotion
|7,978
|8,629
|6,958
|7,640
|8,569
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation
|-
|1,542
|23
|1,142
|-
Professional fees and services
|12,010
|16,288
|13,224
|12,777
|13,048
Net occupancy and equipment
|30,293
|30,355
|32,583
|30,105
|28,459
FDIC and other insurance
|8,740
|8,495
|7,996
|6,974
|7,315
FDIC special assessment
|6,454
|43,773
|-
|-
|-
Data processing and communications
|45,564
|45,584
|45,672
|45,307
|44,802
Printing, postage and supplies
|3,997
|3,844
|3,760
|3,728
|3,893
Amortization of intangible assets
|3,003
|3,543
|3,474
|3,474
|3,391
Mortgage banking costs
|6,355
|8,085
|8,357
|8,300
|5,782
Other expense
|13,337
|10,923
|11,475
|8,574
|8,408
Total other operating expense
|340,384
|384,083
|324,313
|318,673
|305,812
Net income before taxes
|106,889
|111,475
|167,735
|195,637
|208,401
Federal and state income taxes
|23,195
|28,953
|33,256
|44,001
|45,905
Net income
|83,694
|82,522
|134,479
|151,636
|162,496
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(9
|)
|(53
|)
|(16
|)
|328
|128
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders
|$
|83,703
|$
|82,575
|$
|134,495
|$
|151,308
|$
|162,368
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
|64,290,105
|64,750,171
|65,548,307
|65,994,132
|66,331,775
Diluted
|64,290,105
|64,750,171
|65,548,307
|65,994,132
|66,331,775
Net income per share:
Basic
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.26
|$
|2.04
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.43
Diluted
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.26
|$
|2.04
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.43
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Mar. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Sep. 30,
|June 30,
|Mar. 31,
Capital:
Period-end shareholders' equity
|$
|5,128,751
|$
|5,142,442
|$
|4,814,019
|$
|4,863,854
|$
|4,874,786
Risk weighted assets
|$
|38,952,555
|$
|38,820,979
|$
|38,791,023
|$
|38,218,164
|$
|37,192,197
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1
|11.99
|%
|12.06
|%
|12.06
|%
|12.13
|%
|12.19
|%
Tier 1
|12.00
|%
|12.07
|%
|12.07
|%
|12.13
|%
|12.20
|%
Total capital
|13.15
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.16
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.21
|%
Leverage ratio
|9.42
|%
|9.45
|%
|9.52
|%
|9.75
|%
|9.94
|%
Tangible common equity ratio1
|8.21
|%
|8.29
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.46
|%
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio1
|7.92
|%
|8.02
|%
|7.35
|%
|7.49
|%
|8.22
|%
Common stock:
Book value per share
|$
|79.50
|$
|79.15
|$
|73.31
|$
|73.28
|$
|73.19
Tangible book value per share
|$
|62.42
|$
|62.15
|$
|56.40
|$
|56.50
|$
|56.42
Market value per share:
High
|$
|92.08
|$
|87.52
|$
|92.41
|$
|90.91
|$
|106.47
Low
|$
|77.86
|$
|62.42
|$
|77.61
|$
|74.40
|$
|80.00
Cash dividends paid
|$
|35,568
|$
|35,739
|$
|35,655
|$
|35,879
|$
|36,006
Dividend payout ratio
|42.49
|%
|43.28
|%
|26.51
|%
|23.71
|%
|22.18
|%
Shares outstanding, net
|64,515,035
|64,967,177
|65,664,840
|66,369,208
|66,600,833
Stock buy-back program:
Shares repurchased
|616,630
|700,237
|700,500
|266,000
|447,071
Amount
|$
|51,727
|$
|49,710
|$
|58,961
|$
|22,366
|$
|44,100
Average price paid per share2
|$
|83.89
|$
|70.99
|$
|84.17
|$
|84.08
|$
|98.64
|Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets
|0.67
|%
|0.66
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.43
|%
Return on average equity
|6.53
|%
|6.64
|%
|10.88
|%
|12.28
|%
|13.61
|%
Return on average tangible common equity1
|8.31
|%
|8.56
|%
|14.08
|%
|15.86
|%
|17.71
|%
Net interest margin
|2.61
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.69
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.45
|%
Efficiency ratio1,3
|67.13
|%
|71.62
|%
|64.01
|%
|58.75
|%
|56.79
|%
Other data:
Tax equivalent interest
|$
|2,100
|$
|2,112
|$
|2,214
|$
|2,200
|$
|2,285
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
|$
|(643,259
|)
|$
|(616,624
|)
|$
|(1,034,520
|)
|$
|(898,906
|)
|$
|(741,508
|)
Mortgage banking:
Mortgage production revenue
|$
|3,525
|$
|(2,535
|)
|$
|(1,887
|)
|$
|(284
|)
|$
|(633
|)
Mortgage loans funded for sale
|$
|139,176
|$
|139,255
|$
|173,727
|$
|214,785
|$
|138,624
Add: Current period-end outstanding commitments
|67,951
|34,783
|49,284
|55,031
|71,693
Less: Prior period end outstanding commitments
|34,783
|49,284
|55,031
|71,693
|45,492
Total mortgage production volume
|$
|172,344
|$
|124,754
|$
|167,980
|$
|198,123
|$
|164,825
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale
|10
|%
|10
|%
|9
|%
|8
|%
|9
|%
Realized margin on funded mortgage loans
|1.46
|%
|(0.98
|)%
|(0.94
|)%
|(0.14
|)%
|(1.25
|)%
Production revenue as a percentage of production volume
|2.05
|%
|(2.03
|)%
|(1.12
|)%
|(0.14
|)%
|(0.38
|)%
Mortgage servicing revenue
|$
|15,442
|$
|15,369
|$
|15,243
|$
|15,425
|$
|15,000
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others
|$
|21,088,898
|$
|20,471,030
|$
|20,719,116
|$
|20,807,044
|$
|21,121,319
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.29
|%
|Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net
|$
|(9,357
|)
|$
|8,275
|$
|(8,980
|)
|$
|(8,099
|)
|$
|(1,711
|)
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net
|(305
|)
|1,031
|(203
|)
|(2,158
|)
|(2,962
|)
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights
|(9,662
|)
|9,306
|(9,183
|)
|(10,257
|)
|(4,673
|)
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights
|10,977
|(14,356
|)
|8,039
|9,261
|(6,059
|)
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue
|1,315
|(5,050
|)
|(1,144
|)
|(996
|)
|(10,732
|)
Net interest revenue (expense) on fair value option securities4
|(155
|)
|(101
|)
|(112
|)
|(232
|)
|187
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges
|$
|1,160
|$
|(5,151
|)
|$
|(1,256
|)
|$
|(1,228
|)
|$
|(10,545
|)
1 See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures following.
2 Excludes 1% excise tax on corporate stock repurchases.
3 Prior period ratios have been adjusted to be consistent with the current period presentation.
4 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.
EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except ratio and share data)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Reconciliation of tangible common equity ratio and adjusted tangible common equity ratio:
Total shareholders' equity
|$
|5,128,751
|$
|5,142,442
|$
|4,814,019
|$
|4,863,854
|$
|4,874,786
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,101,643
|1,104,728
|1,110,553
|1,113,995
|1,117,438
Tangible common equity
|4,027,108
|4,037,714
|3,703,466
|3,749,859
|3,757,348
Add: Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net
|(185,978
|)
|(171,903
|)
|(246,395
|)
|(189,152
|)
|(140,947
|)
Add: Tax effect on unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities, net
|43,740
|40,430
|57,949
|44,486
|33,149
Adjusted tangible common equity
|$
|3,884,870
|$
|3,906,241
|$
|3,515,020
|$
|3,605,193
|$
|3,649,550
Total assets
|$
|50,160,380
|$
|49,824,830
|$
|48,931,397
|$
|49,237,920
|$
|45,524,122
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,101,643
|1,104,728
|1,110,553
|1,113,995
|1,117,438
Tangible assets
|$
|49,058,737
|$
|48,720,102
|$
|47,820,844
|$
|48,123,925
|$
|44,406,684
Tangible common equity ratio
|8.21
|%
|8.29
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.79
|%
|8.46
|%
Adjusted tangible common equity ratio
|7.92
|%
|8.02
|%
|7.35
|%
|7.49
|%
|8.22
|%
|Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity:
Total average shareholders' equity
|$
|5,152,061
|$
|4,933,917
|$
|4,902,119
|$
|4,941,352
|$
|4,837,567
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets, net
|1,103,090
|1,107,949
|1,112,217
|1,115,652
|1,119,123
Average tangible common equity
|$
|4,048,971
|$
|3,825,968
|$
|3,789,902
|$
|3,825,700
|$
|3,718,444
Net Income
|$
|83,703
|$
|82,575
|$
|134,495
|$
|151,308
|$
|162,368
Return on average tangible common equity
|8.31
|%
|8.56
|%
|14.08
|%
|15.86
|%
|17.71
|%
|Calculation of efficiency ratio and efficiency ratio excluding adjustments:
Total other operating expense
|$
|340,384
|$
|384,083
|$
|324,313
|$
|318,673
|$
|305,812
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|3,003
|3,543
|3,474
|3,474
|3,391
Numerator for efficiency ratio
|337,381
|380,540
|320,839
|315,199
|302,421
Less: FDIC special assessment
|6,454
|43,773
|-
|-
|-
Less: Expenses related to sale of BOKF Insurance
|-
|3,436
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted numerator for efficiency ratio
|$
|330,927
|$
|333,331
|$
|320,839
|$
|315,199
|$
|302,421
Net interest revenue
|$
|293,572
|$
|296,675
|$
|300,896
|$
|322,261
|$
|352,348
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|2,100
|2,112
|2,214
|2,200
|2,285
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue
|295,672
|298,787
|303,110
|324,461
|354,633
Total other operating revenue
|161,701
|204,883
|198,152
|209,049
|177,865
Less: Loss on available for sale securities, net
|(45,171
|)
|(27,626
|)
|-
|(3,010
|)
|-
Denominator for efficiency ratio
|502,544
|531,296
|501,262
|536,520
|532,498
Less: Gain on sale of BOKF Insurance
|-
|31,007
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted denominator for efficiency ratio
|$
|502,544
|$
|500,289
|$
|501,262
|$
|536,520
|$
|532,498
Efficiency ratio
|67.13
|%
|71.62
|%
|64.01
|%
|58.75
|%
|56.79
|%
Efficiency ratio excluding adjustments
|65.85
|%
|66.63
|%
|64.01
|%
|58.75
|%
|56.79
|%
|Information on net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities:
Net interest revenue
|$
|293,572
|$
|296,675
|$
|300,896
|$
|322,261
|$
|352,348
Less: Trading activities net interest revenue
|(498
|)
|(3,305
|)
|(7,343
|)
|(3,461
|)
|70
Net interest revenue excluding trading activities
|294,070
|299,980
|308,239
|325,722
|352,278
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|2,100
|2,112
|2,214
|2,200
|2,285
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue excluding trading activities
|$
|296,170
|$
|302,092
|$
|310,453
|$
|327,922
|$
|354,563
Average interest-earning assets
|$
|44,846,886
|$
|44,327,237
|$
|44,012,300
|$
|42,731,533
|$
|40,781,257
Less: Average trading activities interest-earning assets
|5,371,209
|5,448,403
|5,444,587
|4,274,803
|3,031,969
Average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities
|$
|39,475,677
|$
|38,878,834
|$
|38,567,713
|$
|38,456,730
|$
|37,749,288
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets
|2.61
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.69
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.45
|%
Net interest margin on average trading activities interest-earning assets
|(0.07
|)%
|(0.20
|)%
|(0.49
|)%
|(0.34
|)%
|-
|%
Net interest margin on average interest-earning assets excluding trading activities
|2.97
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.72
|%
|Reconciliation of pre-provision net revenue:
Net income before taxes
|$
|106,889
|$
|111,475
|$
|167,735
|$
|195,637
|$
|208,401
Provision for expected credit losses
|8,000
|6,000
|7,000
|17,000
|16,000
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(9
|)
|(53
|)
|(16
|)
|328
|128
Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|114,898
|$
|117,528
|$
|174,751
|$
|212,309
|$
|224,273
|Reconciliation of adjusted net income and earnings per share:
Net income
|$
|83,703
|$
|82,575
|$
|134,495
|$
|151,308
|$
|162,368
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|4,936
|33,478
|-
|-
|-
Less: Loss on repositioning of available for sale securities, net of tax
|(34,547
|)
|(21,129
|)
|-
|(2,302
|)
|-
Less: Gain on sale of BOKF Insurance, net of tax
|-
|23,715
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted net income
|$
|123,186
|$
|113,467
|$
|134,495
|$
|153,610
|$
|162,368
Earnings per share
|$
|1.29
|$
|1.26
|$
|2.04
|$
|2.27
|$
|2.43
Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|0.08
|0.52
|-
|-
|-
Less: Loss on repositioning of available for sale securities, net of tax
|(0.54
|)
|(0.33
|)
|-
|(0.03
|)
|-
Less: Gain on sale of BOKF Insurance, net of tax
|-
|0.37
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|1.91
|$
|1.74
|$
|2.04
|$
|2.30
|$
|2.43
Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures
The tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity are primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities, less intangible assets and equity that does not benefit common shareholders. The adjusted tangible common equity ratio also includes unrealized gains and losses on the investment portfolio. These measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from shareholders' equity and retain the effect of unrealized losses on securities and other components of accumulated other comprehensive income in shareholders' equity.
The efficiency ratio measures the company's ability to use its assets and manage its liabilities effectively in the current period.
Net interest revenue and net interest margin excluding trading activities removes the effect of trading activities on these metrics allowing management and investors to assess the performance of the company's core lending and deposit activities without the associated volatility from trading activities.
Pre-provision net revenue is a measure of revenue less expenses and is calculated before provision for credit losses and income tax expense. This financial measure is frequently used by investors and analysts and enables them to assess a company's ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle. It also provides an additional basis for comparing the results of operations between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
We believe adjusting net income and earnings per share for notable non-core items enhances comparability of results with prior periods, demonstrates the impact of significant items and provides a useful measure for determining the company's expenses that are core to our business operations and are expected to recur over time.
LOANS TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Commercial:
Healthcare
|$
|4,245,939
|$
|4,143,233
|$
|4,083,134
|$
|3,991,387
|$
|3,899,341
Services
|3,529,421
|3,576,223
|3,566,361
|3,585,169
|3,563,702
Energy
|3,443,719
|3,437,101
|3,490,602
|3,508,752
|3,398,057
General business
|3,913,788
|3,647,212
|3,579,742
|3,449,208
|3,356,249
Total commercial
|15,132,867
|14,803,769
|14,719,839
|14,534,516
|14,217,349
Commercial real estate:
Multifamily
|1,960,839
|1,872,760
|1,734,688
|1,502,971
|1,363,881
Industrial
|1,343,970
|1,475,165
|1,432,629
|1,349,709
|1,309,435
Office
|901,105
|909,442
|981,876
|1,005,660
|1,045,700
Retail
|543,735
|592,632
|608,073
|617,886
|618,264
Residential construction and land development
|83,906
|95,052
|100,465
|106,370
|102,828
Other commercial real estate
|403,122
|392,596
|383,569
|388,205
|375,208
Total commercial real estate
|5,236,677
|5,337,647
|5,241,300
|4,970,801
|4,815,316
Loans to individuals:
Residential mortgage
|2,192,584
|2,160,640
|2,090,992
|1,993,690
|1,926,027
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|139,456
|149,807
|161,092
|186,170
|224,753
Personal
|1,470,976
|1,453,105
|1,510,795
|1,552,482
|1,566,608
Total loans to individuals
|3,803,016
|3,763,552
|3,762,879
|3,732,342
|3,717,388
Total
|$
|24,172,560
|$
|23,904,968
|$
|23,724,018
|$
|23,237,659
|$
|22,750,053
LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Texas:
Commercial
|$
|7,515,070
|$
|7,384,107
|$
|7,249,963
|$
|7,223,820
|$
|7,103,166
Commercial real estate
|1,935,728
|1,987,037
|1,873,477
|1,748,796
|1,675,831
Loans to individuals
|964,464
|914,134
|961,299
|974,911
|992,343
Total Texas
|10,415,262
|10,285,278
|10,084,739
|9,947,527
|9,771,340
Oklahoma:
Commercial
|3,478,146
|3,275,907
|3,384,627
|3,251,547
|3,178,934
Commercial real estate
|605,419
|606,515
|601,087
|573,559
|574,708
Loans to individuals
|2,176,268
|2,147,782
|2,100,974
|2,079,311
|2,049,472
Total Oklahoma
|6,259,833
|6,030,204
|6,086,688
|5,904,417
|5,803,114
Colorado:
Commercial
|2,244,416
|2,273,179
|2,219,460
|2,179,473
|2,148,066
Commercial real estate
|766,100
|769,329
|710,552
|683,973
|646,537
Loans to individuals
|221,291
|228,257
|227,569
|223,200
|231,368
Total Colorado
|3,231,807
|3,270,765
|3,157,581
|3,086,646
|3,025,971
Arizona:
Commercial
|1,149,394
|1,143,682
|1,173,491
|1,177,778
|1,115,973
Commercial real estate
|1,007,972
|1,003,331
|1,014,151
|926,750
|881,465
Loans to individuals
|218,664
|248,873
|260,282
|242,102
|240,556
Total Arizona
|2,376,030
|2,395,886
|2,447,924
|2,346,630
|2,237,994
Kansas/Missouri:
Commercial
|320,609
|331,179
|307,725
|309,148
|318,782
Commercial real estate
|497,036
|511,947
|547,708
|516,299
|489,951
Loans to individuals
|141,767
|144,958
|132,137
|138,960
|129,580
Total Kansas/Missouri
|959,412
|988,084
|987,570
|964,407
|938,313
New Mexico:
Commercial
|317,651
|291,736
|297,714
|287,443
|280,945
Commercial real estate
|352,559
|389,106
|405,989
|425,472
|449,715
Loans to individuals
|67,814
|67,485
|69,418
|64,803
|65,770
Total New Mexico
|738,024
|748,327
|773,121
|777,718
|796,430
Arkansas:
Commercial
|107,581
|103,979
|86,859
|105,307
|71,483
Commercial real estate
|71,863
|70,382
|88,336
|95,952
|97,109
Loans to individuals
|12,748
|12,063
|11,200
|9,055
|8,299
Total Arkansas
|192,192
|186,424
|186,395
|210,314
|176,891
Total BOK Financial
|$
|24,172,560
|$
|23,904,968
|$
|23,724,018
|$
|23,237,659
|$
|22,750,053
Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.
DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|(In thousands)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Oklahoma:
Demand
|$
|3,365,529
|$
|3,586,091
|$
|4,019,019
|$
|4,273,136
|$
|4,369,944
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|12,362,193
|10,929,704
|9,970,955
|9,979,534
|9,468,100
Savings
|509,775
|500,313
|508,619
|531,536
|564,829
Time
|2,136,583
|1,984,336
|2,019,749
|1,945,916
|942,787
Total interest-bearing
|15,008,551
|13,414,353
|12,499,323
|12,456,986
|10,975,716
Total Oklahoma
|18,374,080
|17,000,444
|16,518,342
|16,730,122
|15,345,660
Texas:
Demand
|2,201,561
|2,306,334
|2,599,998
|2,876,568
|3,154,789
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|5,125,834
|5,035,856
|5,046,288
|4,532,093
|4,366,932
Savings
|157,108
|155,652
|154,863
|162,704
|175,012
Time
|605,526
|492,753
|436,218
|377,424
|321,774
Total interest-bearing
|5,888,468
|5,684,261
|5,637,369
|5,072,221
|4,863,718
Total Texas
|8,090,029
|7,990,595
|8,237,367
|7,948,789
|8,018,507
Colorado:
Demand
|1,316,971
|1,633,672
|1,598,622
|1,726,130
|1,869,194
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|1,951,232
|1,921,605
|1,888,026
|1,825,295
|2,126,435
Savings
|63,675
|67,646
|63,129
|66,968
|72,548
Time
|237,656
|201,393
|185,030
|148,840
|128,583
Total interest-bearing
|2,252,563
|2,190,644
|2,136,185
|2,041,103
|2,327,566
Total Colorado
|3,569,534
|3,824,316
|3,734,807
|3,767,233
|4,196,760
New Mexico:
Demand
|683,643
|794,467
|853,571
|912,218
|997,364
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|1,085,946
|886,089
|1,049,903
|712,541
|674,328
Savings
|95,944
|95,453
|97,753
|102,729
|111,771
Time
|298,556
|258,195
|217,535
|179,548
|137,875
Total interest-bearing
|1,480,446
|1,239,737
|1,365,191
|994,818
|923,974
Total New Mexico
|2,164,089
|2,034,204
|2,218,762
|1,907,036
|1,921,338
Arizona:
Demand
|502,143
|524,167
|522,142
|592,144
|780,051
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|1,181,539
|1,174,715
|903,535
|800,970
|687,527
Savings
|12,024
|11,636
|12,340
|14,489
|16,993
Time
|46,962
|41,884
|36,689
|31,248
|27,755
Total interest-bearing
|1,240,525
|1,228,235
|952,564
|846,707
|732,275
Total Arizona
|1,742,668
|1,752,402
|1,474,706
|1,438,851
|1,512,326
Kansas/Missouri:
Demand
|316,041
|326,496
|351,236
|363,534
|393,321
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|985,706
|966,166
|981,091
|1,014,247
|1,040,009
Savings
|13,095
|13,821
|14,331
|16,316
|18,292
Time
|30,411
|23,955
|22,437
|16,176
|13,061
Total interest-bearing
|1,029,212
|1,003,942
|1,017,859
|1,046,739
|1,071,362
Total Kansas/Missouri
|1,345,253
|1,330,438
|1,369,095
|1,410,273
|1,464,683
Arkansas:
Demand
|28,168
|25,266
|29,635
|38,818
|42,312
Interest-bearing:
Transaction
|55,735
|49,966
|57,381
|43,301
|71,158
Savings
|2,776
|2,564
|2,898
|3,195
|3,228
Time
|11,215
|9,506
|9,559
|7,225
|4,775
Total interest-bearing
|69,726
|62,036
|69,838
|53,721
|79,161
Total Arkansas
|97,894
|87,302
|99,473
|92,539
|121,473
Total BOK Financial
|$
|35,383,547
|$
|34,019,701
|$
|33,652,552
|$
|33,294,843
|$
|32,580,747
NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Tax-equivalent asset yields:
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents
|4.96
|%
|5.30
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.41
|%
|4.28
|%
Trading securities
|5.12
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.76
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.52
|%
Investment securities, net of allowance
|1.42
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.46
|%
Available for sale securities
|3.48
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.87
|%
Fair value option securities
|3.59
|%
|3.57
|%
|4.61
|%
|5.07
|%
|5.17
|%
Restricted equity securities
|8.59
|%
|8.01
|%
|7.88
|%
|7.31
|%
|7.34
|%
Residential mortgage loans held for sale
|6.25
|%
|6.59
|%
|6.27
|%
|5.85
|%
|5.79
|%
Loans
|7.40
|%
|7.36
|%
|7.25
|%
|7.03
|%
|6.67
|%
Allowance for loan losses
Loans, net of allowance
|7.48
|%
|7.45
|%
|7.33
|%
|7.10
|%
|6.74
|%
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets
|5.73
|%
|5.64
|%
|5.49
|%
|5.29
|%
|5.06
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction
|3.68
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.18
|%
|2.60
|%
|1.91
|%
Savings
|0.57
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.10
|%
Time
|4.54
|%
|4.13
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.27
|%
|1.95
|%
Total interest-bearing deposits
|3.69
|%
|3.43
|%
|3.17
|%
|2.56
|%
|1.83
|%
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|4.05
|%
|4.79
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.58
|%
|3.33
|%
Other borrowings
|5.56
|%
|5.55
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.12
|%
|4.73
|%
Subordinated debt
|7.09
|%
|7.09
|%
|7.02
|%
|6.79
|%
|6.40
|%
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|4.08
|%
|3.98
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.27
|%
|2.43
|%
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread
|1.65
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.68
|%
|2.02
|%
|2.63
|%
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other
|0.96
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.82
|%
Tax-equivalent net interest margin
|2.61
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.69
|%
|3.00
|%
|3.45
|%
Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.
CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Sep. 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccruing loans:
Commercial:
Healthcare
|$
|49,307
|$
|81,529
|$
|41,836
|$
|36,753
|$
|37,247
Energy
|14,991
|17,843
|19,559
|20,037
|127
Services
|3,319
|3,616
|2,820
|4,541
|8,097
General business
|7,003
|7,143
|6,483
|11,946
|8,961
Total commercial
|74,620
|110,131
|70,698
|73,277
|54,432
Commercial real estate
|22,087
|7,320
|7,418
|17,395
|21,668
Loans to individuals:
Permanent mortgage
|13,449
|18,056
|30,954
|29,973
|29,693
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|9,217
|9,709
|10,436
|11,473
|14,302
Personal
|142
|253
|79
|133
|200
Total loans to individuals
|22,808
|28,018
|41,469
|41,579
|44,195
Total nonaccruing loans
|119,515
|145,469
|119,585
|132,251
|120,295
Real estate and other repossessed assets
|2,860
|2,875
|3,753
|4,227
|12,651
Total nonperforming assets
|$
|122,375
|$
|148,344
|$
|123,338
|$
|136,478
|$
|132,946
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|113,158
|$
|138,635
|$
|112,902
|$
|125,005
|$
|118,644
Accruing loans 90 days past due1
|$
|-
|$
|170
|$
|64
|$
|220
|$
|76
Gross charge-offs
|$
|7,060
|$
|5,007
|$
|10,593
|$
|8,049
|$
|3,667
Recoveries
|(1,600
|)
|(911
|)
|(4,062
|)
|(1,346
|)
|(2,898
|)
Net charge-offs
|$
|5,460
|$
|4,096
|$
|6,531
|$
|6,703
|$
|769
Provision for loan losses
|$
|9,960
|$
|9,105
|$
|15,931
|$
|19,957
|$
|14,525
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments
|(1,658
|)
|(3,627
|)
|(7,336
|)
|(3,003
|)
|2,024
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities
|(265
|)
|530
|(1,474
|)
|78
|(488
|)
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio
|(37
|)
|(8
|)
|(121
|)
|(32
|)
|(61
|)
Total provision for credit losses
|$
|8,000
|$
|6,000
|$
|7,000
|$
|17,000
|$
|16,000
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans
|1.17
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.10
|%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans
|1.36
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.37
|%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets
|0.51
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.58
|%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans
|0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.01
|%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans2
|255.33
|%
|204.13
|%
|249.31
|%
|217.52
|%
|235.36
|%
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans2
|298.23
|%
|240.20
|%
|297.50
|%
|267.15
|%
|294.74
|%
1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
SEGMENTS - UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|Three Months Ended
|1Q24 vs 4Q23
|1Q24 vs 1Q23
|(In thousands, except ratios)
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Dec. 31, 2023
|Mar. 31, 2023
|Change
|% Change
|Change
|% Change
Commercial Banking:
Net interest revenue
|$
|245,121
|$
|267,879
|$
|284,056
|$
|(22,758
|)
|(8.5
|)%
|$
|(38,935
|)
|(13.7
|)%
Fees and commissions revenue
|50,630
|60,937
|55,835
|(10,307
|)
|(16.9
|)%
|(5,205
|)
|(9.3
|)%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|295,751
|328,816
|339,891
|(33,065
|)
|(10.1
|)%
|(44,140
|)
|(13.0
|)%
Other operating expense
|70,095
|81,899
|73,134
|(11,804
|)
|(14.4
|)%
|(3,039
|)
|(4.2
|)%
Corporate expense allocations
|18,397
|18,040
|17,718
|357
|2.0
|%
|679
|3.8
|%
Net income
|153,250
|171,084
|190,231
|(17,834
|)
|(10.4
|)%
|(36,981
|)
|(19.4
|)%
Average assets
|29,806,817
|29,346,459
|28,162,934
|460,358
|1.6
|%
|1,643,883
|5.8
|%
Average loans
|20,067,170
|19,928,602
|18,750,426
|138,568
|0.7
|%
|1,316,744
|7.0
|%
Average deposits
|15,730,241
|15,493,326
|15,861,285
|236,915
|1.5
|%
|(131,044
|)
|(0.8
|)%
Consumer Banking:
Net interest revenue
|$
|102,149
|$
|114,396
|$
|109,381
|$
|(12,247
|)
|(10.7
|)%
|$
|(7,232
|)
|(6.6
|)%
Fees and commissions revenue
|36,207
|30,075
|30,581
|6,132
|20.4
|%
|5,626
|18.4
|%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|138,356
|144,471
|139,962
|(6,115
|)
|(4.2
|)%
|(1,606
|)
|(1.1
|)%
Other operating expense
|53,447
|55,079
|50,198
|(1,632
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|3,249
|6.5
|%
Corporate expense allocations
|14,172
|12,705
|11,622
|1,467
|11.5
|%
|2,550
|21.9
|%
Net income
|53,804
|53,695
|50,683
|109
|0.2
|%
|3,121
|6.2
|%
Average assets
|9,391,981
|9,342,840
|9,934,511
|49,141
|0.5
|%
|(542,530
|)
|(5.5
|)%
Average loans
|1,913,586
|1,877,303
|1,747,237
|36,283
|1.9
|%
|166,349
|9.5
|%
Average deposits
|7,901,167
|7,890,032
|8,248,541
|11,135
|0.1
|%
|(347,374
|)
|(4.2
|)%
Wealth Management:
Net interest revenue
|$
|40,109
|$
|41,643
|$
|54,106
|$
|(1,534
|)
|(3.7
|)%
|$
|(13,997
|)
|(25.9
|)%
Fees and commissions revenue
|118,704
|119,872
|108,911
|(1,168
|)
|(1.0
|)%
|9,793
|9.0
|%
Combined net interest and fee revenue
|158,813
|161,515
|163,017
|(2,702
|)
|(1.7
|)%
|(4,204
|)
|(2.6
|)%
Other operating expense
|99,535
|96,275
|82,039
|3,260
|3.4
|%
|17,496
|21.3
|%
Corporate expense allocations
|14,558
|14,198
|12,360
|360
|2.5
|%
|2,198
|17.8
|%
Net income
|34,165
|62,690
|52,447
|(28,525
|)
|(45.5
|)%
|(18,282
|)
|(34.9
|)%
Average assets
|15,759,328
|14,879,450
|11,663,096
|879,878
|5.9
|%
|4,096,232
|35.1
|%
Average loans
|2,198,803
|2,154,416
|2,201,622
|44,387
|2.1
|%
|(2,819
|)
|(0.1
|)%
Average deposits
|9,237,965
|8,085,643
|7,432,413
|1,152,322
|14.3
|%
|1,805,552
|24.3
|%
Fiduciary assets
|60,365,292
|59,798,693
|57,457,925
|566,599
|0.9
|%
|2,907,367
|5.1
|%
Assets under management or administration
|105,530,903
|104,736,999
|102,310,126
|793,904
|0.8
|%
|3,220,777
|3.1
|%
SOURCE: BOK Financial Corp
