Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-24-04 at the Wedge VMS Drill Target situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC).

WD-24-01 HIGHLIGHTS:

Drill hole WD-24-04 Location: Collared on the northeastern flank of the Wedge deposit, positioned approximately 40 meters east of drill hole WD-24-02.

Collared on the northeastern flank of the Wedge deposit, positioned approximately 40 meters east of drill hole WD-24-02. Orientation and Depth: Drilled at a 160-degree azimuth and a dip of -50 degrees, reaching a total depth of 167m

Drilled at a 160-degree azimuth and a dip of -50 degrees, reaching a total depth of 167m The drill hole successfully intersected three (3) Zones of visual sulphide mineralization at depths of: Zone 1: (55.00 - 78.00m) Zone 2: (110.00 - 132.20m) Zone 3: (136.00 - 147.10m). Note: the lower two zones define the main copper mineralization.

The main copper zone intersected a 37.10m section (110.00 - 147.10 m), assaying 0.81% Cu, 0.25% Pb, 1.00% Zn, 8.5 g/t Ag and 0.13 g/t Au (Copper Equivalent: 1.33% Cu).

(110.00 - 147.10 m), assaying Sub-zones within this section demonstrated higher yields, including: 10.24 meters of pyritic VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide) assaying 1.57% Cu, 0.74% Pb, 2.99% Zn, 26.61 g/t Ag, and 0.31 g/t Au (Cu Equivalent: 3.08%). 7.52 meters of pyritic VMS assaying 1.86% Cu, 1.00% Pb, 1.17% Zn, 35.50 g/t Ag, and 0.42 g/t Au (Copper Equivalent: 3.07%).

Notable gold and silver mineralization are present alongside the lead and zinc within the VMS deposits.

Table 1: Drill Hole Summary, WD-24-04

WD -24-04 From To Width (m) Cu % Pb % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t Cu Eq % Zone 1 55.00 78.00 23.00 0.17 0.00 0.05 0.02 0.05 0.20 Zone 2 110.00 130.20 20.20 0.69 1.91 0.32 0.08 1.91 1.29 Includes 115.00 127.26 12.26 0.83 0.10 0.37 0.09 2.16 1.05 Zone 3 136.86 147.10 10.24 1.57 0.74 2.99 0.31 26.61 3.08 Includes 139.58 147.10 7.52 1.86 1.00 1.17 0.42 35.50 3.07 Summary Main Zone (2 & 3) 110.00 147.10 37.10 0.81 0.25 1.00 0.13 8.5 1.33

Copper Equivalent (Cu Eq) for drill intersections is calculated based on April 23, 2024, pricing. US$ 4.42/ lb. Cu, US$ 0.99 / lb. Pb., S$ 1.27 lb. Zn, $ 27.98 /oz Ag and US$ 2,334/oz Au with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals (Since it's unclear what metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. As such, an 80% recovery rate is justified at this point in time).

In the northeastern section of the Wedge, the geology comprises a blend of volcanic materials and sedimentary deposits. The mineralization is primarily located at the contact point between the felsic volcanic rocks and the underlying graphitic argillite, similar to what was observed in DDH-24-02 to the west. The most significant lead and zinc mineralization has been consistently found at the base of the geological section, adjacent to the graphitic sediment layer.

Table 2: Zone 2 - Certified Assays (110.00 - 130.20 m) - 20.20m Intersection

Sample # From (m) To (686m) Width (m) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) (Pb + Zn) (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) 686009 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.34 0.09 0.18 0.27 2 0.049 686011 112.00 112.00 1.00 0.73 0.04 0.54 0.58 1 0.036 686012 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.55 0.02 0.30 0.32 1 0.036 686013 113.00 114.00 1.00 0.55 0.05 0.24 0.29 1 0.022 686014 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.62 0.01 0.38 0.39 1 0.045 686015 115.00 116.00 1.00 1.29 0.03 1.36 1.39 1 0.084 686016 116.00 116.60 0.60 0.15 0.00 0.30 0.30 <1 0.018 686017 116.60 117.45 0.85 0.90 0.02 0.84 0.86 1 0.05 686018 117.45 118.45 1.00 0.96 0.01 0.57 0.58 1 0.042 686019 118.45 119.45 1.00 1.98 0.03 0.85 0.88 3 0.107 686020 119.45 120.45 1.00 0.27 0.02 0.05 0.07 1 0.034 686021 120.45 121.45 1.00 0.48 0.02 0.13 0.15 2 0.063 686022 121.45 122.45 1.00 0.40 0.18 0.13 0.31 3 0.061 686023 122.45 123.45 1.00 0.43 0.36 0.10 0.46 4 0.279 686024 123.45 124.46 1.01 0.49 0.13 0.09 0.22 3 0.084 686025 124.46 125.33 0.87 1.33 0.11 0.09 0.20 3 0.119 686026 125.33 126.33 1.00 0.44 0.09 0.15 0.24 1 0.1 686027 126.33 127.26 0.93 1.57 0.10 0.13 0.23 4 0.144 686028 127.26 128.26 1.00 0.62 0.05 0.03 0.08 3 0.224 686029 128.26 129.00 0.74 0.09 0.01 0.07 0.08 3 0.046 686031 129.00 130.20 1.20 0.17 0.06 0.19 0.25 2 0.143 Total Ave. 20.2 0.69 0.07 0.32 0.39 1.91 0.08

"Drill Hole WD-24-04 was collared in the northeastern portion of the Wedge 40 meters east of drill hole WD-24-02. Drilled parallel to WD-24-02, the results show the continuity of the mineralization with three (3) Zones of high copper mineralization intersected, the base of the main zone again highlighted by lead, zinc, and silver mineralization. The mineralization consists of fine-grained massive copper bearing pyritic VMS (95% + sulphides) with visible bands of sphalerite and galena as seen in drill hole WD-24-02. The continuity is encouraging, and we look forward to compiling all of the assays and incorporating them into our upcoming 3D model," commented Gary Lohman, P.Geo., VP Exploration & Director.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "The results from our Wedge extension program in Target Area 1, located on the east side of the deposit, have been very encouraging. We are successfully expanding the footprint of the unmined deposit area at the Wedge. The copper assays have been consistently impressive, and the significant widths observed in the drill holes thus far are outstanding. We are determined to fulfill our objectives by increasing the tonnage at the Wedge."

Table 3: Zone 3 - Certified Assays (136.86 - 147.10 m) - 10.24m Intersection

Sample # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu % Pb (%) Zn (%) (Pb + Zn) % Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) 686039 136.86 137.86 1.00 1.86 0.03 0.19 0.22 4 0.029 686040 137.86 138.75 0.89 0.12 0.01 0.11 0.12 1 0.016 686041 138.75 139.58 0.83 0.13 0.03 0.13 0.16 1 0.034 686042 139.58 140.58 1.00 1.60 0.33 0.79 1.12 10 0.146 686043 140.58 141.58 1.00 4.23 0.11 0.51 0.62 13 0.094 686044 141.58 142.58 1.00 3.63 0.03 0.18 0.21 11 0.563 686045 142.58 143.58 1.00 0.98 0.51 3.23 3.74 22 0.298 686046 143.58 144.58 1.00 1.60 0.17 1.91 2.08 19 0.540 686047 144.58 145.68 1.10 0.70 0.21 2.00 2.21 14 0.136 686048 145.68 146.30 0.62 1.09 2.12 18.25 20.37 51 0.784 686049 146.30 147.10 0.80 0.64 6.05 12.60 18.65 181 1.08 Total Ave. 10.24 1.57 0.74 2.99 3.73 26.61 0.31

Figure 1: Sample #686046 (Zone 2) - Sphalerite & Chalcopyrite Bands, (1.6% Cu, 2.08% Pb-Zn, 19 g/t Ag, .54 g/t Au)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/206647_a35f9d45c491eb95_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Sample #686048 (Zone 2) - Sphalerite Bands within VMS, (1.09% Cu, 20.37% Pb-Zn, 51 g/t Ag, .78 g/t Au)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/206647_a35f9d45c491eb95_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Plan View, Drill Hole Collars & Surface Projection (Drill Holes Reported to Date)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/206647_a35f9d45c491eb95_004full.jpg

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

"Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA"

CEO and Director

T: 506-804-6117

E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we look forward to compiling all of the assays and incorporating them into our upcoming 3D model, (b) we are determined to fulfill our objectives by increasing the tonnage at the Wedge, and (c) Copper Equivalent (Cu Eq) for drill intersections is calculated based on April 23, 2024, pricing with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206647

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.