Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Atacama Resources International (OTC Pink: ACRL) announces the appointment of three new Directors.

The Board of Directors has approached John Grant, William MacRae and Greg Praver about accepting a position as Director of the Company. All three have accepted the role.

John Grant - Graduate of Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology with a three-year diploma in Geology Technology .

John Grant has been involved in all aspects of the Mining and Exploration industry for 48 years with a primary focus on the geophysical aspect of the industry. He is a resident of Timmons, Ontario. John was a senior field geophysical manager of Geophysical Engineering from 1975 to 1980.



He had previously acted as the exploration Manager and the owner of Exsics Exploration Ltd. He also managed numerous exploration programs for major and junior mining companies through Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland, Manitoba, British Columbia and Nevada. John is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada, a member of the Certified Engineering Technologists of Ontario and a member of the PDAC.

William MacRae - Masters University Honors BSC, McMaster University postgraduate degree in Geology.

William has been in the mining industry for more than 43 years. He is a resident of Timmons, Ontario. Bill has worked for Noranda, Newmont, Kinross Gold, Placer Dome, several Junior Exploration companies, the Geological Survey of Canada and the Ontario Geological Survey. He acted as the VP of Exploration (Ontario) for Matamec Exploration from 2007 to 2008 and has been a director and member of the Audit Committee of RJK Explorations since 2017. He was the Exploration Manager in Timmins for the Canada Nickel Company from 2019 to 2023 and played a role in taking the Crawford Nickel deposit from grassroots exploration to a bankable feasibility over the course of four years.



Mr. MacRae held executive positions on volunteer boards, including acting as the president of Porcupine Prospectors and Developers since 1975, the vice president of Ontario Prospectors Association since 1998, the Executive Director of Timmins Economic Development Corporation from 1991 to 2011, and as a Director on the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation Board since 2021. He has a good working relationship with all levels of government from municipal to federal and a long working history with the Ontario Minister of Mines.

Greg Praver - University of Tampa, BA Cum Laude in Communication and journalism honors program.

Greg Praver has been working for the Company as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Investor Relations since December 2023. Mr. Praver is a resident of Stamford, Connecticut. From October 2022 through December 2023, Mr. Praver developed community relationships and created new business as a life insurance field underwriter, agent, and independent broker for Symmetry Financial Group.

This will be addressed at the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting held at a date in the near future.

CEO Glenn Grant adds, "Having two new Directors, John and Bill, who oversee our day-to-day mining exploration activity enhances our program. We feel that having representation from them to protect the interests of our shareholders is a step in the right direction. They bring a plethora of experience transcending companies, and we are lucky to have them. Additionally, with what Greg Praver has contributed to the company with his business development leadership as our COO, it is time for him to be a Director."

Atacama Resources International remains committed to maintaining transparency, delivering shareholder value, and advancing its position as an innovative force in mineral exploration.

About Atacama Resources International ( www.acrlintl.com )

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, lithium, graphite, cobalt, and diamonds. Please visit the company's website at www.acrlintl.com for more information.

For more information, please contact Greg Praver, COO, at gregpraver@acrlintl.com, or Glenn Grant, CEO, at ggrant@acrlintl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206651

SOURCE: Atacama Resources International Inc.