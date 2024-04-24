The Australian federal government's initiative to install 400 community batteries across the nation has reached the Australian Capital Territory, with plans for three new battery energy storage systems. From pv magazine Australia Three new community batteries with a capacity of 160 kW/440 kWh will be installed in Canberra in the coming months, as the Australian federal government has committed AUD 1. 5 million ($960,000) in funding for the projects. The batteries will be owned and operated by Australian Capital Territory (ACT) network owner Evoenergy. They will be installed in the Canberra suburbs ...

