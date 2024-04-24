IEA PVPS has published its new "Snapshot of Global PV Markets 2024" report, highlighting key insights and trends. Despite record installations, concerns over profitability and manufacturing dynamics persist, underscoring the need for strategic interventions and policy support to navigate towards a resilient and sustainable PV ecosystem. In 2023, despite record volumes of photovoltaics installed, the year ended with uncertainty surrounding manufacturer profitability and a slower rollout for local manufacturing projects than expected in many proactive countries. The cumulative installed capacity ...

