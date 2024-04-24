Vertex Inc.: Vertex Selected to Join Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative

Vertex offers customers an optimized business operations and outcomes experience by integrating tax in and around Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 24, 2024integrations, Vertex continues to leverage the power of contract and tax data to optimize customer operations and outcomes.



"Building on our longstanding relationship with Oracle, we are thrilled to join the Oracle ISV Accelerator," said Bradd Wildstein, Vice President, Indirect Sales at Vertex, Inc. "Through this partnership, Vertex can now enhance our customers' finance and sales processes by integrating essential tax solutions into Oracle Fusion Applications. It's more than just data integration - it's about unifying disparate functions, streamlining operations, and amplifying benefits for our mutual customers."

Vertex and Oracle's global customers process hundreds of millions of transactions per month on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Along with an overall 35% performance boost, customers hosting Vertex solutions on OCI have reported an average performance increase of 20% in Accounts Receivable processing and 14% in Accounts Payable processing. Additionally, customers using the Vertex Accelerator on OCI have reported the ability to set up and configure in a matter of minutes, delivering a faster time to "Go Live."

"The Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative amplifies our partnership and our ability to successfully support mutual customers - delivering a faster time to value regardless of how or where they do business," said Marc Duclos, Senior Global Director at Vertex, Inc. "With decades of experience on Oracle products, our deeply integrated solutions are globally hosted on OCI."

Since its initial release more than three years ago, the Vertex Accelerator offering has been steadily delivering a "near push-button" experience for more than 175 global customers looking to integrate Vertex tax solutions. Vertex tax solutions are designed to scale and handle complex tax and compliance requirements, enabling Oracle customers to streamline global tax compliance with a single integrated platform.

"Oracle and Vertex work together to provide our mutual customers with innovative tax solutions," said Dan Haller, Vice President, North American Applications Ecosystem, Oracle. "Vertex integrations streamline tax determination and compliance, improving the customer experience and reducing the burden on IT and finance teams. We're excited to have them join the Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative."

To learn more about how Vertex and Oracle work together to solve today's toughest business challenges, click here.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit?www.vertexinc.com?or follow us on?Twitter?and?LinkedIn.

Copyright © 2024 Vertex, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is intended for information purposes only, may change at any time in the future, and is not legal or tax advice. The product direction and potential roadmap information is not a guarantee, may not be incorporated into any contract, and is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality. This information should not be relied upon in making purchasing, legal, or tax decisions. The development, release, and timing of any features or functionality described for Vertex's products remains at the sole discretion of Vertex, Inc. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in Vertex's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Vertex cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which Vertex has no obligation to update.

