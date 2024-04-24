Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 14:12
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JCET Group: JCET Q1 2024 Revenue and Net Profit Achieve Double-digit Year-on-Year Growth

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year.
  • Generated RMB 1.37 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.44 billion.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.08, as compared to RMB 0.06 in Q1 2023

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. According to the financial report, in Q1 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 6.84 billion, an increase of 16.8% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.13 billion, an increase of 21.7% year-on-year. The company's revenue has achieved year-on-year growth for two consecutive quarters.


JCET demonstrates continued success in high-performance advanced packaging and its core applications. Since the second half of 2023, customer demand has gradually recovered and the company's business performance has continuously rebounded. In the first quarter of this year, JCET continued the trend of steady development, with a healthy inventory turnover. Multiple business fields including communication electronics, computing electronics, and consumer electronics achieved growth compared to the same period last year. The company has strategically increased R&D investment in advanced technology, resulting in stable high-volume manufacturing (HVM) of its multi-dimensional fan-out heterogeneous integration XDFOI technology across multiple JCET factories. This technology offers advanced chiplet packaging solutions for global customers, addressing market demands in high-performance computing (HPC) and high bandwidth memory (HBM).

With a focus on future development, JCET has strengthened its core competitiveness by increasing the capital of its wholly-owned subsidiary, JCET Management Co., Ltd., by RMB 4.5 billion. Doing so further refines its business strategy in automotive electronics, memory and computing electronics.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET has maintained steady business performance in the first quarter of 2024 with double-digit year-on-year growth. As the semiconductor market rebounds, JCET is accelerating production capacity release and fostering joint innovation with customers in high-performance memory, high-performance computing, and high-density power management. These efforts position JCET to play an even more prominent role in the global semiconductor industry."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)




RMB in millions














Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


ASSETS








Current assets








Currency funds




9,977


7,325


Trading financial assets




1,752


2,306


Derivative financial assets




0


4


Accounts receivable




3,577


4,185


Receivables financing




49


38


Prepayments




135


104


Other receivables




109


87


Inventories




3,222


3,195


Other current assets




353


375


Total current assets




19,174


17,619


Non-current assets








Long-term receivables




32


33


Long-term equity investments




677


695


Other equity investments




442


447


Investment properties




85


86


Fixed assets




18,563


18,744


Construction in progress




1,220


1,053


Right-of-use assets




543


563


Intangible assets




662


662


Goodwill




2,251


2,248


Long-term prepaid expenses




15


17


Deferred tax assets




362


364


Other non-current assets




84


48


Total non-current assets




24,936


24,960


Total assets




44,110


42,579










LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Mar 31, 2024


Dec 31, 2023


Current liabilities








Short-term borrowings




463


1,696


Derivative financial liabilities




2


0


Notes payable




307


223


Accounts payable




4,508


4,782


Contract liabilities




129


185


Employee benefits payable




646


781


Taxes and surcharges payable




180


167


Other payables




377


354


Current portion of long-term liabilities




1,538


1,491


Other current liabilities




2


3


Total current liabilities




8,152


9,682


Non-current liabilities








Long-term borrowings




7,940


5,777


Lease liabilities




504


530


Long-term payables




4


0


Long-term employee benefits payable




15


14


Deferred income




390


384


Other non-current liabilities




36


41


Total non-current liabilities




8,889


6,746


Total liabilities




17,041


16,428


Equity








Paid-in capital




1,789


1,789


Capital reserves




15,244


15,237


Accumulated other comprehensive income




555


543


Specialized reserves




1


0


Surplus reserves




257


257


Unappropriated profit




8,374


8,239


Total equity attributable to owners of the parent




26,220


26,065


Minority shareholders




849


86


Total equity




27,069


26,151


Total liabilities and equity




44,110


42,579
















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions, except share data














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2024


Mar 31, 2023


Revenue




6,842


5,860


Less: Cost of sales




6,007


5,166


Taxes and surcharges




13


20


Selling expenses




54


49


Administrative expenses




224


171


Research and development expenses




381


309


Finance expenses




8


57


Including: Interest expenses




93


64


Interest income




61


9


Add: Other income




39


32


Investment income / (loss)




(10)


2


Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures




(17)


(12)


Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities




(5)


8


Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")




7


5


Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")




(18)


6


Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets




3


3


Operating profit / (loss)




171


144


Add: Non-operating income




1


0


Less: Non-operating expenses




0


3


Profit / (loss) before income taxes




172


141


Less: Income tax expenses




38


31


Net profit / (loss)




134


110


Classified by continuity of operations








Profit / (loss) from continuing operations




134


110


Classified by ownership








Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent




135


110


Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders




(1)


0


Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period




8,239


7,154


Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)




8,374


7,264


Other comprehensive income, net of tax




12


(131)


Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent




12


(131)


Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss




(4)


11


Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan




0


1


Change in the fair value of other equity investments




(5)


10


Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss




17


(142)


Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements




17


(142)


Total comprehensive income




146


(21)


Including:








Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent




147


(21)


Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders




(1)


0


Earnings per share








Basic earnings per share




0.08


0.06


Diluted earnings per share




0.08


0.06


















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)

RMB in millions














Three months ended






Mar 31, 2024


Mar 31, 2023


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services




7,806


6,984


Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds




117


94


Other cash receipts relating to operating activities




102


53


Total cash inflows from operating activities




8,025


7,131


Cash payments for goods and services




5,176


4,385


Cash payments to and on behalf of employees




1,192


1,194


Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges




92


212


Other cash payments relating to operating activities




192


106


Total cash outflows from operating activities




6,652


5,897


Net cash flows from operating activities




1,373


1,234


CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Cash receipts from returns of investments




4,250


3,930


Cash receipts from investment income




13


14


Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets




3


26


Total cash inflows from investing activities




4,266


3,970


Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets




933


839


Cash payments for investments




3,700


2,780


Total cash outflows from investing activities




4,633


3,619


Net cash flows from investing activities




(367)


351


CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Cash proceeds from investments by others




770


0


Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries


765


0


Cash receipts from borrowings




2,279


347


Total cash inflows from financing activities




3,049


347


Cash repayments for debts




1,306


985


Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses




80


53


Other cash payments relating to financing activities




19


33


Total cash outflows from financing activities




1,405


1,071


Net cash flows from financing activities




1,644


(724)


EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS




2


(8)


NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS




2,652


853


Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period




7,325


2,453


CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD




9,977


3,306


















Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1711480/JCET_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jcet-q1-2024-revenue-and-net-profit-achieve-double-digit-year-on-year-growth-302126079.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.