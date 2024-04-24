Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - US Copper Corp. (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) ("US Copper" or the "Company") announces that Martin Vydra has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately, in order to devote his attention to other professional commitments. The board of directors of the Company would like to thank Mr. Vydra for his contributions and they wish him success in his future endeavours.

For Further Information Contact:

Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com.

