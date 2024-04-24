Vicinity Motor Corp. Receives Additional 180 Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Rule

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced that it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), dated April 23, 2024, notifying the Company that Nasdaq has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum US$1.00 bid price per share requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Requirement"), following the expiration on April 22, 2024 of the initial 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

As previously disclosed, the Company was initially notified by Nasdaq on October 24, 2023 that the Company was not in compliance with the Bid Price Requirement for a period of 30 consecutive business days, and Nasdaq granted the Company a period of 180 calendar days, or until April 22, 2024, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

As a result of the extension, the Company now has until October 21, 2024, to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. To regain compliance, the Company's common shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, at which point the matter will be closed.

The receipt of the letter from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's shares, which will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VEV." The Company will monitor the closing price for its common shares during the extended compliance period and intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under the Bid Price Requirement and to maintain the listing of its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

