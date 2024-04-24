Stabilis Solutions Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Date

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc., ("Stabilis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions, today announced that it will issue first quarter 2024 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at https://investors.stabilis-solutions.com/events. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-245-3047

International Live: 203-518-9783

Conference ID: SLNGQ124

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through May 15, 2024:

Domestic Live: 800-839-2459

International Live: 402-220-7218

