Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Strengthens Management Team and Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that Jackson Morton, P. Geo. has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Morton has over a decade of experience managing mineral exploration programs across North America as a former principal and senior geologist with the consulting firm of Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. A significant amount of Mr. Morton's Yukon experience has been acquired while working on Strategic projects.

Mr. Morton obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in earth sciences from Simon Fraser University in 2013 and is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia. He is the Vice President of Trifecta Gold Ltd., a technical adviser to Silver Range Resources Ltd. and the incoming chair of the Vancouver Mining Exploration Group (MEG).

"Jack has a deep knowledge of Yukon geology and considerable familiarity with Strategic's projects" states Doug Eaton, President and CEO. "He will work closely with the rest of Strategic's management team to find optionors and purchasers for our outstanding portfolio of exploration projects, maintain our strong financial position and expand our royalty holdings."

Strategic also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and consultants, entitling those individuals to purchase up to a total of 2,950,000 common shares at a price of $0.19 per share for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with 12 royalty interests, 15 projects under option to others, and a portfolio of 85 wholly owned projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings and/or geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of approximately $1.8 million and large shareholdings in several active mineral exploration companies including 32.8% of Broden Mining Ltd., 33.4% of GGL Resources Corp., 29.6% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 16.2% of Silver Range Resources Ltd, 15.6% of Precipitate Gold Corp., and 15.2% of Honey Badger Silver Inc. All these companies are engaged in promising exploration projects. Strategic also owns 15 million shares of Terra CO2 Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Terra"), a private Delaware corporation developing a cost-effective alternative to Portland cement, which recently announced a definitive agreement with Asher Materials for an exclusive market license of Terra's first commercial-scale advanced processing facility.

