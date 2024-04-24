Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it will ring the opening bell at Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to commemorate its listing on TSX Venture Exchange on March 28, 2024.

The event will be hosted in-person at the TMX Market Centre, located in the heart of downtown Toronto's Financial District, where David Bibby, President and CEO, and Navraj Dosanjh, CFO, will be joined by members of the senior leadership team.

"Hypercharge is honoured to ring the opening bell at TSX on behalf of our shareholders and team," said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. "As the first publicly traded Canadian-founded EV charging solutions provider, this ceremony is a celebration of the momentum we've had in supporting the acceleration of EV adoption in North America, and the broader global shift towards a carbon neutral economy."

Audiences are invited to watch the ceremony live by joining the live stream on May 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Following the ceremony, a recording of the event will be publicly available via TMX Group's YouTube channel.

Watch live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bCN3Uk43aoA

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson | Executive Vice President | MZ Group

HC@mzgroup.us | (949) 491-8235

Media Contact:

Kyle Kingsnorth | Head of Marketing | Hypercharge

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com

