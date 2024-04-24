Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,005,000, or $0.66 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.



John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "Earnings were lower due to net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion. Total assets, loans and deposits all reached record highs."

As of March 31, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.479 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the quarter totaling $1.058 billion and $1.211 billion, respectively, on March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,687,000, or 1.10% of loans on March 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0 during the first quarter of 2023. Delinquent and non-accrual loans as a percentage of gross loans were 0.11% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 were 0.73% and 0.93% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13.68% for the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 was 2.95% compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 15 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 122,869 $ 71,620 Federal funds sold 252 1,468 Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,210 169,740 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 60,864 61,600 Loans held-for-sale 683 169 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,687 - 2024 ($11,697 - 2023) 1,046,787 1,024,720 Premises and equipment, net 22,087 23,114 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,636 22,472 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 138 147 Other assets 25,908 26,323 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,478,856 $ 1,414,795 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 204,748 $ 226,178 Interest bearing 1,005,768 931,793 Total deposits 1,210,516 1,157,971 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,824 1,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,044 15,703 Other borrowings 116,900 106,900 Subordinated debentures 34,670 34,653 Total liabilities 1,378,954 1,316,965 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 4,521,106 shares in 2024 (4,533,637 shares in 2023) 11,298 11,330 Additional paid-in capital 13,131 13,126 Retained earnings 91,794 89,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (16,321 ) (16,434 ) Total shareholders' equity 99,902 97,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,478,856 $ 1,414,795



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)