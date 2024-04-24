Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 12:06
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $2,678,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,005,000, or $0.66 per share, for the first quarter of 2023.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "Earnings were lower due to net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion. Total assets, loans and deposits all reached record highs."

As of March 31, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.479 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the quarter totaling $1.058 billion and $1.211 billion, respectively, on March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,687,000, or 1.10% of loans on March 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $10,000 for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0 during the first quarter of 2023. Delinquent and non-accrual loans as a percentage of gross loans were 0.11% on March 31, 2024 compared to 0.10% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 were 0.73% and 0.93% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.80% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 13.68% for the first quarter of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024 was 2.95% compared to 3.31% for the same period of 2023.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 15 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents$122,869 $71,620
Federal funds sold 252 1,468
Securities available for sale, at fair value 163,210 169,740
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 60,864 61,600
Loans held-for-sale 683 169
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,687 - 2024 ($11,697 - 2023) 1,046,787 1,024,720
Premises and equipment, net 22,087 23,114
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,636 22,472
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 138 147
Other assets 25,908 26,323
TOTAL ASSETS$1,478,856 $1,414,795
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing$204,748 $226,178
Interest bearing 1,005,768 931,793
Total deposits 1,210,516 1,157,971
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,824 1,738
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,044 15,703
Other borrowings 116,900 106,900
Subordinated debentures 34,670 34,653
Total liabilities 1,378,954 1,316,965
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,521,106 shares in 2024 (4,533,637 shares in 2023) 11,298 11,330
Additional paid-in capital 13,131 13,126
Retained earnings 91,794 89,808
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (16,321) (16,434)
Total shareholders' equity 99,902 97,830
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,478,856 $1,414,795


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
Interest income:
Loans, including fees$15,466 $11,853
Securities:
Taxable 1,483 1,527
Tax-exempt 299 329
Other 1,259 624
Total interest income 18,507 14,333
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,819 3,767
Other 1,627 660
Total interest expense 8,446 4,427
Net interest income 10,061 9,906
Provision for credit losses - 275
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,061 9,631
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 424 393
Trust fees 641 567
Net gains on loan sales 73 60
Earnings on life insurance assets 164 146
ATM and debit card fee income 424 414
Other 255 221
Total non-interest income 1,981 1,801
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,296 4,762
Occupancy, net 499 487
Equipment 424 322
Professional and outside services 586 473
Software maintenance 592 519
ATM expenses 189 207
Printing, postage and supplies 161 101
Telecommunication expenses 87 91
Amortization of other intangibles 9 9
Other 943 758
Total non-interest expense 8,786 7,729
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,256 3,703
Federal income tax provision 578 698
NET INCOME$2,678 $3,005
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.59 $0.66
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share$0.59 $0.66
Dividends Declared Per Common Share$0.15 $0.14 
 
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.