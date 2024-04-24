Regulatory News:

On 24 April 2024, Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document in ESEF and PDF formats (reproduction of the official version of the Universal Registration Document in ESEF format) is available to the public under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors" page of the Vetoquinol laboratory website (www.vetoquinol.com), in the "Regulated Information" section. It is also available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2023 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report;

the Board of Directors Report on Corporate Governance;

the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration;

the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Shareholder's Meeting of May 28th, 2024.

Next publication: sales 1st quarter 2024, April 29, 2024 after market close

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets. As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At December 31, 2023, Vetoquinol employed 2,483 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

