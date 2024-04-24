Northstake and Kvarn Capital launch Ethereum staking services on Kvarn X

Digital asset staking services provider Northstake will help to expand Kvarn Capital's offering for comprehensive and secure institutional investment opportunities

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake , the digital asset staking provider regulated by the Danish Financial Authority, has extended its collaboration with Kvarn Capital to support Ethereum (ETH) staking services on the Kvarn X platform. The move will see Kvarn Capital broaden its existing digital asset investing and asset management services for clients while bringing Northstake's ETH staking capabilities to new audiences.

Joonas Järvinen, Founder of Kvarn Capital, said: "This expansion into Ethereum staking is an exciting development for our clients in the Nordics, for the first time accessing institutional-grade staking services with Ethereum as the biggest PoS blockchain at the forefront. We're proud to enhance our service offerings and contribute to the growth of digital assets in the Nordic countries."

Allowing investors to access institutional-grade staking services further increases the utility and appeal of the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole, while ensuring that Kvarn's clients have direct access to unrivaled institutional staking services. As a highly regulated staking service provider, Northstake's services come with high standards of transparency and compliance with a verified source of funds, full control of validator nodes, and no commingling of assets.

Jesper Johansen , Founder and CEO of Northstake said: "We're pleased to see Northstake's services integrated into Kvarn X's suite, which includes a professional brokerage and custody platform, along with EU-compliant Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). This is a significant opportunity for us, as Kvarn X provides Northstake with important access to Nordic investors as they broaden their portfolios to include staked ETH. The demand behind this move furthers our belief that Ethereum staking products will be a key tool for institutional investors. We're looking forward to enhancing the investment options of Kvarn Capital's growing client base. "

Northstake has exhibited strong growth, financially and reputationally since beginning operations in 2021. Having raised $3M in funding in 2023, the company has since announced collaborations and integrations with Coinify , GL21 Capital , Kvarn Capital , Flare Network , NEAR Protocol , Polygon and, most recently, 3iQ. Northstake also boasts blue-chip partnerships with industry giants such as Fireblocks and Chainalysis. This, coupled with its expanding network presence, and strong financial support leaves the company well-positioned for further growth and success.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a highly regulated, custodial, virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products for institutions. Northstake offers a variety of investment vehicles including single, multi-asset, thematic staking, and yield-generating products in addition to a suite of OTC and algorithmic trading services. Based in Denmark, Northstake acts as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world, simplifying and securing the way institutions invest in crypto. Through its proprietary multi-chain crypto staking platform, it carves out accessible pathways for investors to build yield-generating crypto products, giving investors the opportunity to be part of building the economies of tomorrow. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority ( DFSA ) and the 5th EU Anti-Money Laundering Directive ( AMLD5 ).

About Kvarn Capital

Kvarn is a professional and regulated partner for investments and asset management in the digital assets space. Kvarn X, a trading platform provided by Kvarn Capital, offers the largest selection of cryptocurrencies in the Nordics. Professional liquidity, seamless order execution, and institutional custody setup supported by Fireblocks infrastructure provide professional access to crypto trading for individuals and institutions. Kvarn Capital Oy (Kvarn X) is regulated under the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) as a Virtual Currency Service Provider (VASP) and as a Registered Electronic Money Institution (EMI). In addition to Kvarn X's professional brokerage and trading services, Kvarn Group's product range includes digital asset Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) tailored to the needs of professional investors. The funds are managed by Kvarn Asset Management, a registered alternative investment fund manager (AIFM), under the supervision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA).

