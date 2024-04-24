Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JB5Q | ISIN: US90984P3038 | Ticker-Symbol: UCBN
Frankfurt
24.04.24
08:05 Uhr
24,400 Euro
+0,600
+2,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00024,60016:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 13:36
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the first quarter was $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $93.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.01 or 2%, from the first quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.40 from the fourth quarter of 2023, during which merger charges, losses from a bond portfolio restructuring, and an FDIC special assessment had a significant negative impact on earnings.

On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.52 were slightly lower compared to last quarter, with the primary drivers of the decrease being a seasonal increase in certain operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate, as well as a lower day count. These were offset by a favorable MSR asset write-up and lower provision expense. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized and loans grew at a 1.2% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue was lower by 2% during the quarter despite an increase in average loan balances, as lower average interest-earning assets and a lower day count offset the effect of a higher margin.

For the first quarter, United's return on assets was 0.90% and 0.93% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.14% and return on tangible common equity was 10.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.40% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.49%, up 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "We reported solid results in the first quarter, with strong pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a stable margin, and good credit performance. Loan growth slowed as expected while core deposit growth was stronger than we anticipated." Harton continued "Economic conditions in our markets continue to be very positive. However, we are mindful of the uncertainties in the environment, such as continuing inflation, the tension between a very tight monetary policy and a very loose fiscal policy, and ongoing global conflicts. Given those uncertainties, we continue to manage conservatively so that we can remain a source of strength for our communities and customers."

United's net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 3.20% from the fourth quarter. Interest-earning assets were modestly lower and the average yield on United's interest-earning assets was up 8 basis points to 5.39%, and its cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 7 basis points to 3.23%, contributing to the increase in the net interest margin. Cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits was 2.32%. Net charge-offs were $12.9 million or 0.28% of average loans during the quarter, up 6 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 39 basis points relative to total assets, up 5 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, "We approach 2024 with continued optimism given the strength of our company, driven by an outstanding team of employees. In the first quarter, we became a 10-time winner of the JD Power Award for Best Retail Banking Satisfaction in the Southeast. We also received 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking. These awards reflect the passion and skill that our teams exhibit every day in the quest to serve our customers in the best way possible."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $93.7 million
  • EPS decreased by 2% compared to first quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and 10% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2023, EPS increased 364% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.90%, or 0.93% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.40% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.14%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.68% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $12.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.15% of loans from 1.14% in the fourth quarter
  • Loan production of $881 million, resulting in loan growth of 1.2% annualized for the quarter
  • Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.20% increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $171 million compared to $225 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $260 million compared to $335 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $62.7 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the $51.7 million bond portfolio restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. Mortgage Loan and Related Fees were $7.5 million, which was $5.6 million higher compared to the fourth quarter, largely attributable to a favorable mortgage servicing rights asset write-up compared to a write-down last quarter
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter due to lower non-operating charges including merger-related charges and the FDIC special assessment
  • Efficiency ratio of 60.5%, or 59.2% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $12.9 million, or 28 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.39% of total assets, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, which was flat year-over-year

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187792/fc12c215d0. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting "Events and Presentations" under "News and Events" within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.ucbi.com.


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024 2023 First Quarter
First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 2024 - 2023
Change
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue $336,728 $338,698 $323,147 $295,775 $279,487
Interest expense 137,579 135,245 120,591 95,489 68,017
Net interest revenue 199,149 203,453 202,556 200,286 211,470 (6)%
Provision for credit losses 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783
Noninterest income 39,587 (23,090) 31,977 36,387 30,209 31
Total revenue 225,837 165,737 204,265 213,920 219,896 3
Noninterest expenses 145,002 154,587 144,474 132,407 139,805 4
Income before income tax expense 80,835 11,150 59,791 81,513 80,091 1
Income tax expense 18,204 (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791 2
Net income 62,631 14,090 47,866 63,288 62,300 1
Non-operating items 2,187 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,631
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (493) (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955)
Net income - operating (1) $64,325 $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976 (7)
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $93,734 $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874 (8)
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP $0.51 $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52 (2)
Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.52 0.53 0.45 0.55 0.58 (10)
Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 -
Book value 26.83 26.52 25.87 25.98 25.76 4
Tangible book value (3) 18.71 18.39 17.70 17.83 17.59 6
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.14% 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 10.68 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.63
Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.90 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.95
Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 0.93 0.92 0.79 1.00 1.06
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating (1)(4)(5) 1.40 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.71
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.20 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.61
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 60.47 66.33 61.32 55.71 57.20
Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 59.15 59.57 57.43 54.17 53.67
Equity to total assets 12.06 11.95 11.85 11.89 11.90
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.49 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.17
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $107,230 $92,877 $90,883 $103,737 $73,403 46
Allowance for credit losses - loans 210,934 208,071 201,557 190,705 176,534 19
Allowance for credit losses - total 224,119 224,128 219,624 212,277 197,923 13
Net charge-offs 12,908 10,122 26,638 8,399 7,084
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.15% 1.14% 1.11% 1.10% 1.03%
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.16
Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.28 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.17
NPAs to total assets 0.39 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.28
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans $18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 7
Investment securities 5,859 5,822 5,701 5,914 5,915 (1)
Total assets 27,365 27,297 26,869 26,120 25,872 6
Deposits 23,332 23,311 22,858 22,252 22,005 6
Shareholders' equity 3,300 3,262 3,184 3,106 3,078 7
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,137 119,010 118,976 115,266 115,152 3
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4) Annualized.
(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
2024 2023
First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) $62,631 $14,090 $47,866 $63,288 $62,300
Bond portfolio restructuring loss - 51,689 - - -
Gain on lease termination (2,400) - - - -
FDIC special assessment 2,500 9,995 - - -
Merger-related and other charges 2,087 5,766 9,168 3,645 8,631
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (493) (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955)
Net income - operating $64,325 $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP) $62,631 $14,090 $47,866 $63,288 $62,300
Income tax expense 18,204 (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791
Provision for credit losses 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783
Pre-tax pre-provision income $93,734 $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.51 $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52
Bond portfolio restructuring loss - 0.32 - - -
Gain on lease termination (0.02) - - - -
FDIC special assessment 0.02 0.06 - - -
Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.06
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.52 $0.53 $0.45 $0.55 $0.58
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP) $26.83 $26.52 $25.87 $25.98 $25.76
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.12) (8.13) (8.17) (8.15) (8.17)
Tangible book value per common share $18.71 $18.39 $17.70 $17.83 $17.59
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.14% 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss - 4.47 - - -
Gain on lease termination (0.22) - - - -
FDIC special assessment 0.23 0.86 - - -
Merger-related and other charges 0.19 0.50 0.82 0.35 0.81
Return on common equity - operating 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.34 3.31 2.89 3.53 3.48
Return on tangible common equity - operating 10.68% 10.58% 9.03% 11.35% 11.63%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.90% 0.18% 0.68% 0.95% 0.95%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss - 0.57 - - -
Gain on lease termination (0.03) - - - -
FDIC special assessment 0.03 0.11 - - -
Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.06 0.11 0.05 0.11
Return on assets - operating 0.93% 0.92% 0.79% 1.00% 1.06%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP) 0.90% 0.18% 0.68% 0.95% 0.95%
Income tax (benefit) expense 0.27 (0.04) 0.18 0.29 0.29
Provision for credit losses 0.19 0.21 0.45 0.35 0.34
Bond portfolio restructuring loss - 0.75 - - -
Gain on lease termination (0.04) - - - -
FDIC special assessment 0.04 0.15 - - -
Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.08 0.13 0.06 0.13
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.40% 1.33% 1.44% 1.65% 1.71%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.47% 66.33% 61.32% 55.71% 57.20%
Gain on lease termination 0.60 - - - -
FDIC special assessment (1.05) (4.29) - - -
Merger-related and other charges (0.87) (2.47) (3.89) (1.54) (3.53)
Efficiency ratio - operating 59.15% 59.57% 57.43% 54.17% 53.67%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.06% 11.95% 11.85% 11.89% 11.90%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.25) (3.27) (3.33) (3.31) (3.36)
Effect of preferred equity (0.32) (0.32) (0.34) (0.37) (0.37)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.49% 8.36% 8.18% 8.21% 8.17%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2024 2023
 Linked
Quarter
Change
 Year over
(in millions)First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Year
Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,310 $3,264 $3,279 $3,111 $3,141 $46 $169
Income producing commercial RE 4,206 4,264 4,130 3,670 3,611 (58) 595
Commercial & industrial 2,405 2,411 2,504 2,550 2,442 (6) (37)
Commercial construction 1,936 1,860 1,850 1,739 1,806 76 130
Equipment financing 1,544 1,543 1,534 1,510 1,447 1 97
Total commercial 13,401 13,342 13,297 12,580 12,447 59 954
Residential mortgage 3,240 3,199 3,043 2,905 2,756 41 484
Home equity 969 959 941 927 930 10 39
Residential construction 257 302 399 463 492 (45) (235)
Manufactured housing 328 336 343 340 326 (8) 2
Consumer 180 181 180 180 174 (1) 6
Total loans$18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $56 $1,250
LOANS BY MARKET
Georgia$4,356 $4,357 $4,321 $4,281 $4,177 $(1) $179
South Carolina 2,804 2,780 2,801 2,750 2,672 24 132
North Carolina 2,566 2,492 2,445 2,355 2,257 74 309
Tennessee 2,209 2,244 2,314 2,387 2,458 (35) (249)
Florida 2,443 2,442 2,318 1,708 1,745 1 698
Alabama 1,068 1,082 1,070 1,062 1,029 (14) 39
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,929 2,922 2,934 2,852 2,787 7 142
Total loans$18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $56 $1,250
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
2024 2023
First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE $2,310 $3,094 $5,134
Income producing RE 29,186 30,128 30,255
Commercial & industrial 20,134 13,467 13,382
Commercial construction 1,862 1,878 1,065
Equipment financing 8,829 8,505 9,206
Total commercial 62,321 57,072 59,042
Residential mortgage 16,569 13,944 11,893
Home equity 4,984 3,772 4,009
Residential construction 1,244 944 2,074
Manufactured housing 19,797 15,861 12,711
Consumer 54 94 89
Total nonaccrual loans 104,969 91,687 89,818
OREO and repossessed assets 2,261 1,190 1,065
Total NPAs $107,230 $92,877 $90,883
2024
 2023
First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge
-Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE $202 0.02% $35 -% $582 0.07%
Income producing RE 205 0.02 (562) (0.05) 3,011 0.30
Commercial & industrial 3,906 0.65 547 0.09 17,542 2.71
Commercial construction 20 - 33 0.01 (49) (0.01)
Equipment financing 6,362 1.66 7,926 2.05 6,325 1.62
Total commercial 10,695 0.32 7,979 0.24 27,411 0.83
Residential mortgage (16) - 12 - (129) (0.02)
Home equity (54) (0.02) (68) (0.03) (2,784) (1.17)
Residential construction 119 0.17 (13) (0.01) 341 0.31
Manufactured housing 1,569 1.90 1,444 1.69 1,168 1.34
Consumer 595 1.33 768 1.70 631 1.37
Total $12,908 0.28 $10,122 0.22 $26,638 0.59
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks $203,932 $200,781
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 758,001 803,094
Cash and cash equivalents 961,933 1,003,875
Debt securities available-for-sale 3,393,399 3,331,084
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,042,912 and $2,095,620, respectively) 2,465,133 2,490,848
Loans held for sale 38,140 33,008
Loans and leases held for investment 18,374,844 18,318,755
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (210,934) (208,071)
Loans and leases, net 18,163,910 18,110,684
Premises and equipment, net 386,052 378,421
Bank owned life insurance 342,486 345,371
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 987,539 990,087
Other assets 626,296 613,873
Total assets $27,364,888 $27,297,251
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,409,659 $6,534,307
NOW and interest-bearing demand 6,054,940 6,155,193
Money market 5,914,631 5,600,587
Savings 1,182,681 1,207,807
Time 3,595,236 3,649,498
Brokered 174,862 163,219
Total deposits 23,332,009 23,310,611
Long-term debt 324,854 324,823
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 407,915 400,292
Total liabilities 24,064,778 24,035,726
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		 88,266 88,266
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,136,518 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		 119,137 119,010
Common stock issuable; 560,833 and 620,108 shares, respectively 11,923 13,110
Capital surplus 2,702,807 2,699,112
Retained earnings 614,612 581,219
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236,635) (239,192)
Total shareholders' equity 3,300,110 3,261,525
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,364,888 $27,297,251
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees $283,983 $236,431
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,721 and $2,110, respectively 46,436 39,986
Deposits in banks and short-term investments 6,309 3,070
Total interest revenue 336,728 279,487
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand 46,211 17,599
Money market 50,478 25,066
Savings 706 538
Time 36,389 14,658
Deposits 133,784 57,861
Short-term borrowings - 1,148
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 5,112
Long-term debt 3,795 3,896
Total interest expense 137,579 68,017
Net interest revenue 199,149 211,470
Provision for credit losses 12,899 21,783
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 186,250 189,687
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees 9,264 8,699
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 7,511 4,521
Wealth management fees 6,313 5,724
Gains from sales of other loans 1,537 1,916
Lending and loan servicing fees 4,210 4,016
Securities losses, net - (1,644)
Other 10,752 6,977
Total noninterest income 39,587 30,209
Total revenue 225,837 219,896
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 84,985 78,698
Communications and equipment 11,920 10,008
Occupancy 11,099 9,889
Advertising and public relations 1,901 2,349
Postage, printing and supplies 2,648 2,537
Professional fees 5,988 6,072
Lending and loan servicing expense 1,827 2,319
Outside services - electronic banking 2,918 3,425
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 7,566 4,001
Amortization of intangibles 3,887 3,528
Merger-related and other charges 2,087 8,631
Other 8,176 8,348
Total noninterest expenses 145,002 139,805
Income before income taxes 80,835 80,091
Income tax expense 18,204 17,791
Net income 62,631 62,300
Preferred stock dividends 1,573 1,719
Earnings allocated to participating securities 345 339
Net income available to common shareholders $60,713 $60,242
Net income per common share:
Basic $0.51 $0.52
Diluted 0.51 0.52
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic 119,662 115,451
Diluted 119,743 115,715
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2024 2023
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $18,299,739 $283,960 6.24% $16,897,372 $236,530 5.68%
Taxable securities (3) 5,828,391 44,715 3.07 6,059,323 37,876 2.50
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 366,350 2,311 2.52 422,583 2,834 2.68
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 674,594 6,805 4.06 472,325 3,352 2.88
Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,169,074 337,791 5.39 23,851,603 280,592 4.76
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses (212,996) (167,584)
Cash and due from banks 221,203 271,210
Premises and equipment 386,021 329,135
Other assets (3) 1,618,315 1,484,936
Total assets $27,181,617 $25,769,300
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand $6,078,090 46,211 3.06 $4,499,907 17,599 1.59
Money market 5,864,217 50,478 3.46 5,223,267 25,066 1.95
Savings 1,192,828 706 0.24 1,416,931 538 0.15
Time 3,596,486 35,944 4.02 2,348,588 12,313 2.13
Brokered time deposits 50,343 445 3.56 208,215 2,345 4.57
Total interest-bearing deposits 16,781,964 133,784 3.21 13,696,908 57,861 1.71
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 13 - - 107,955 1,148 4.31
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4 - - 453,056 5,112 4.58
Long-term debt 324,838 3,795 4.70 324,701 3,896 4.87
Total borrowed funds 324,855 3,795 4.70 885,712 10,156 4.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,106,819 137,579 3.23 14,582,620 68,017 1.89
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,398,079 7,697,844
Other liabilities 390,451 357,367
Total liabilities 23,895,349 22,637,831
Shareholders' equity 3,286,268 3,131,469
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,181,617 $25,769,300
Net interest revenue (FTE) $200,212 $212,575
Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.16% 2.87%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.20% 3.61%

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $322 million in 2024 and $419 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of March 31, 2024, United Community had $27.3 billion in assets, 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of the J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, United's management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United's operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.