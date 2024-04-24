Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes Q1 2024 operational update

Highlights:

In Q1 2024, hard rock gold production amounted to 86.3 kg (2,774 oz), compared to 139.0 kg (4,469 oz) in Q1 2023, a decrease of 38%, or 52.7 kg (1,695 oz);

Due to the seasonality of the operations at Staroverinskaya (Solcocon), there was no alluvial gold production in Q1;

In Q1 2024, total gold sales amounted to 133.2 kg (4,282 oz), compared to 147.9 kg (4,755 oz) in Q1 2023, a decrease of 14.7 kg (473 oz), or 10%;

104,617 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1.03 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;

The CIL plant operated for 2,073 hours at a throughput rate of 50 tonnes (50) per working hour and achieved a recovery rate of 85% as budgeted. The budgeted recovery rate defined was lower than previously achieved due to the increased proportion of the heap leach tailings in the CIL feed;

16,170 tonnes of ore were mined in Q1 2024, compared to 21,290 tonnes in Q1 2023, a decrease of 5,130 tonnes or 24%. Stripping volume amounted to 622,400 m3 (173,300 m3, or 39% more than in Q1 2023);

The average grade of processed ore in Q1 2024 was 1.03 g/t, compared to 1.54 g/t in Q1 2023, a decrease of 33%;

Overall, Q1 2024 production was in line with the Company's production plan.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 3m 2024 3m 2023 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 86,3 2 774 139,0 4 469 -52,7 -1 695 -38% Alluvial Staroverinskaya - - - - - - Total gold produced 86,3 2 774 139,0 4 469 -52,7 -1 695 -38%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 3m 2024 3m 2023 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 622,40 449,10 173,30 38,6% Ore mined 000 tonnes 16,17 21,29 -5,13 -24% Gold in Ore kg 21,73 42,83 -21,10 -49% Average grade g/t 1,34 2,01 -0,67 -33% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 104,62 100,66 3,96 4% Grade g/t 1,03 1,54 -0,51 -33% Gold in ore processing kg 107,61 154,52 -46,91 -30% Gold produced CIL kg 86,28 139,01 -52,73 -38% Opening WIP (gold) kg - - Closing WIP (gold) kg 5,00 - Recovery % 84,8% 90% -5,1% -5,7% Warehouse on Mar 31 - Ore 000 tonnes 53,78 39,81 13,97 35% Grade g/t 1,41 1,37 0,04 3%

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.35 CET on April 24th, 2024.