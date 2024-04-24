HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024, Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend, and Re-Authorization of Stock Buyback Program

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend. In addition, on April 22, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors re-authorized the repurchase the remaining 266,639 shares of the Company's common stock under the repurchase plan originally authorized in February of 2022. The shares may be purchased in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time depending upon market conditions and other factors.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023:

net income was $15.1 million compared to $13.5 million;

diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.88 compared to $0.79;

annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.37% compared to 1.21%;

annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 11.91% compared to 10.81%;

net interest margin was 4.02% for both periods;

provision for credit losses was $1.2 million compared to $3.4 million;

tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance of $1.1 million compared to $1.6 million;

quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million for both periods.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share payable on May 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2024.

"Once again, I am pleased with the continuation of HomeTrust's top quartile financial performance which has led to national recognition from both Forbes and S&P Global," said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we remained focused on further strengthening the balance sheet which resulted in the expansion of customer deposits by over $100 million, maintaining our net interest margin above 4.00% and continuing our strong credit quality. This is a direct reflection of HomeTrust's philosophy of prudent, sound and profitable balance sheet management, its strong culture of engaged teammates and demonstrates the Company's resilience through economic rate cycles.

"As previously stated, our Board of Directors re-authorized the repurchase of shares of the Company's stock. This action allows the Company to take advantage of its low stock price as compared to its tangible book value while also publicly exhibiting our optimism regarding the Company's future financial performance.

"Lastly, it has been over one year since the merger with, and integration of, Quantum National Bank, and I am extremely pleased that the legacy Quantum employees have embraced our culture and operating philosophies. The performance of these employees, combined with further hires in the Atlanta market, have validated this strategic opportunity."

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

Net Income. Net income totaled $15.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $13.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, an increase of $1.6 million, or 11.9%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $2.2 million in the provision for credit losses and a $563,000 increase in noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease of $693,000 in net interest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Average

Balance

Outstanding Interest

Earned /

Paid Yield /

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans receivable(1) $ 3,864,258 $ 59,952 6.24 % $ 3,876,051 $ 60,069 6.15 % Debt securities available for sale 126,686 1,313 4.17 136,945 1,257 3.64 Other interest-earning assets(2) 131,495 2,090 6.39 121,366 1,493 4.88 Total interest-earning assets 4,122,439 63,355 6.18 4,134,362 62,819 6.03 Other assets 298,117 271,767 Total assets $ 4,420,556 $ 4,406,129 Liabilities and equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 590,738 $ 1,426 0.97 % $ 594,805 $ 1,209 0.81 % Money market accounts 1,281,340 9,664 3.03 1,251,170 8,930 2.83 Savings accounts 191,747 43 0.09 198,522 45 0.09 Certificate accounts 887,618 9,185 4.16 818,698 8,105 3.93 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,951,443 20,318 2.77 2,863,195 18,289 2.53 Junior subordinated debt 10,029 236 9.46 10,005 239 9.48 Borrowings 103,155 1,571 6.13 156,619 2,368 6.00 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,064,627 22,125 2.90 3,029,819 20,896 2.74 Noninterest-bearing deposits 810,114 837,048 Other liabilities 36,945 45,156 Total liabilities 3,911,686 3,912,023 Stockholders' equity 508,870 494,106 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,420,556 $ 4,406,129 Net earning assets $ 1,057,812 $ 1,104,543 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.52 % 136.46 % Non-tax-equivalent Net interest income $ 41,230 $ 41,923 Interest rate spread 3.28 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(3) 4.02 % 4.02 % Tax-equivalent(4) Net interest income $ 41,579 $ 42,264 Interest rate spread 3.32 % 3.32 % Net interest margin(3) 4.06 % 4.06 %

(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.

(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.

(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $349 and $341 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $536,000, or 0.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, which was driven by a $597,000, or 40.0%, increase in income on other investments and interest-bearing deposits due to the allocation of liquid funds in higher-yielding deposit accounts. Accretion income on acquired loans of $715,000 and $405,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $1.2 million, or 5.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was the result of both increases in the average cost of funds and average balances across interest-bearing deposit types, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)

Due to Total

Increase /

(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands) Volume Rate Interest-earning assets Loans receivable $ (1,008 ) $ 891 $ (117 ) Debt securities available for sale (112 ) 168 56 Other interest-earning assets 96 501 597 Total interest-earning assets (1,024 ) 1,560 536 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing checking accounts (28 ) 245 217 Money market accounts 82 652 734 Savings accounts (2 ) - (2 ) Certificate accounts 556 524 1,080 Junior subordinated debt (3 ) - (3 ) Borrowings (830 ) 33 (797 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (225 ) 1,454 1,229 Decrease in net interest income $ (693 )

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Provision for credit losses Loans $ 1,145 $ 4,050 $ (2,905 ) (72 )% Off-balance-sheet credit exposure 20 (690 ) 710 103 Total provision for credit losses $ 1,165 $ 3,360 $ (2,195 ) (65 )%

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.3 million during the quarter:

$0.1 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.9 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.2 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was primarily the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $2.8 million during the quarter:

$0.5 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.

$0.9 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

$0.8 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $572,000, or 6.9%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,149 $ 2,368 $ (219 ) (9 )% Loan income and fees 678 423 255 60 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,457 1,037 420 41 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income 1,835 2,152 (317 ) (15 ) Operating lease income 1,859 1,592 267 17 Loss on sale of premises and equipment (9 ) (248 ) 239 96 Other 842 924 (82 ) (9 ) Total noninterest income $ 8,811 $ 8,248 $ 563 7 %

Loan income and fees: The increase was the result of loan servicing fee income returning to normal levels in the current quarter. The prior quarter included $150,000 of expense associated with the early payoff and/or charge-off of loans being serviced.

Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by SBA loans sold during the period. There were $12.9 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to $5.6 million sold and gains of $439,000 for the prior quarter. There were $15.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $316,000 compared to $20.5 million sold with gains of $417,000 in the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $55,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 versus a loss of $142,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. There were $7.8 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $16,000 compared to $37.5 million sold with gains of $322,000 in the prior quarter. The decrease in the gain on sale of HELOCs was due to only one sale in the current quarter versus three sales in the prior quarter as well as a combined $78,000 in expense recorded in the current quarter to refund premiums previously received under sold loan recourse provisions and to establish a liability for potential future requests. No such expense was recorded in the prior quarter.

BOLI income: The decrease was due to only $1.1 million in tax-free gains on death benefit proceeds in excess of the cash surrender value of the policies in the current quarter compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in policy earnings as a result of the partial restructuring of the Company's BOLI policies, which was executed at the end of the prior quarter.

Operating lease income: The increase was the result of an increase in the average outstanding balance as well as gains/losses incurred on previously leased equipment, where we recognized net losses of $145,000 and $192,000 in the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Loss on sale of premises and equipment: During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recognized $625,000 of expense due to the impairment of the remaining right of use asset associated with a previously closed branch, partially offset by a $380,000 gain on the sale of a parcel of land.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024 increased $92,000, or 0.3%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 $ Change % Change Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 16,976 $ 16,256 $ 720 4 % Occupancy expense, net 2,437 2,443 (6 ) - Computer services 3,088 3,002 86 3 Telephone, postage and supplies 585 603 (18 ) (3 ) Marketing and advertising 645 625 20 3 Deposit insurance premiums 554 702 (148 ) (21 ) Core deposit intangible amortization 762 860 (98 ) (11 ) Other 4,817 5,290 (473 ) (9 ) Total noninterest expense $ 29,864 $ 29,781 $ 83 - %

Salaries and employee benefits: The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily the result of $389,000 in additional FICA taxes.

Deposit insurance premiums: The decrease was due to a drop in the assessment rate the Company is charged for deposit insurance.

Other: The decrease was primarily the result of a $173,000 decrease in fraud losses and $115,000 of severance expense included in the prior quarter related to staff reductions.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 were 20.8% and 20.9%, respectively. In both periods, the effective tax rate was positively impacted by tax-free gains on BOLI death benefit proceeds of $1.1 million and $1.6 million, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $11.4 million to $4.7 billion and total liabilities decreased by $1.9 million to $4.2 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with amounts received from maturing investments, were used to fund growth in loans held for sale, pay down borrowings, and provide additional liquidity.

Stockholders' equity increased $13.3 million to $513.2 million at March 31, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $15.1 million in net income, partially offset by $1.9 million in cash dividends declared. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $47.5 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets were 0.24% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 0.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net charge-offs recognized the past two quarters have been concentrated in our equipment finance and SBA portfolios, with net charge-offs in these portfolios totaling $2.8 million and $0.9 million, respectively.

Nonperforming assets, made up entirely of nonaccrual loans for both periods, increased by $865,000, or 4.5%, to $20.2 million, or 0.43% of total assets, at March 31, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Consistent with last quarter, equipment finance loans, specifically smaller over-the-road truck loans, made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $6.6 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. During the quarter, the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.55% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.80% at March 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets decreased $4.6 million, or 11.0%, to $37.4 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $42.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the upgrade of a $3.7 million commercial and industrial relationship and a $1.3 million owner-occupied commercial real estate relationship during the period.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023(1) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023(1) March 31,

2023 Assets Cash $ 16,134 $ 18,307 $ 18,090 $ 19,266 $ 18,262 Interest-bearing deposits 364,359 328,833 306,924 284,231 296,151 Cash and cash equivalents 380,493 347,140 325,014 303,497 314,413 Certificates of deposit in other banks 33,625 34,722 35,380 33,152 33,102 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 120,807 126,950 134,348 151,926 157,718 FHLB and FRB stock 13,691 18,393 19,612 20,208 19,125 SBIC investments, at cost 14,568 13,789 14,586 14,927 13,620 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,764 3,359 4,616 6,947 1,209 Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 220,699 198,433 200,834 161,703 89,172 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,152 3,640,022 3,659,914 3,658,823 3,649,333 Allowance for credit losses - loans (47,502 ) (48,641 ) (47,417 ) (47,193 ) (47,503 ) Loans, net 3,600,650 3,591,381 3,612,497 3,611,630 3,601,830 Premises and equipment, net 70,588 70,937 72,463 73,171 74,107 Accrued interest receivable 16,944 16,902 16,513 14,829 13,813 Deferred income taxes, net 11,222 11,796 9,569 10,912 10,894 BOLI 88,369 88,257 106,059 106,572 105,952 Goodwill 34,111 34,111 34,111 34,111 33,682 Core deposit intangibles, net 8,297 9,059 9,918 10,778 11,637 Other assets 67,183 107,404 56,477 53,124 49,596 Total assets $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633 $ 4,651,997 $ 4,607,487 $ 4,529,870 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Deposits $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373 $ 3,640,961 $ 3,601,168 $ 3,675,599 Junior subordinated debt 10,045 10,021 9,995 9,971 9,945 Borrowings 291,513 433,763 452,263 457,263 320,263 Other liabilities 69,473 67,583 64,367 67,899 62,821 Total liabilities 4,170,838 4,172,740 4,167,586 4,136,301 4,068,628 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2) 175 174 174 174 174 Additional paid in capital 172,919 172,366 171,663 171,222 170,670 Retained earnings 346,598 333,401 321,799 308,651 295,325 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares (4,364 ) (4,497 ) (4,629 ) (4,761 ) (4,893 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,155 ) (1,551 ) (4,596 ) (4,100 ) (3,034 ) Total stockholders' equity 513,173 499,893 484,411 471,186 458,242 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,684,011 $ 4,672,633 $ 4,651,997 $ 4,607,487 $ 4,526,870

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023; 17,380,307 at September 30, 2023; 17,366,673 at June 30, 2023; and 17,370,063 at March 31, 2023.



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 59,952 $ 60,069 Debt securities available for sale 1,313 1,257 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits 2,090 1,493 Total interest and dividend income 63,355 62,819 Interest expense Deposits 20,318 18,289 Junior subordinated debt 236 239 Borrowings 1,571 2,368 Total interest expense 22,125 20,896 Net interest income 41,230 41,923 Provision for credit losses 1,165 3,360 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,065 38,563 Noninterest income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,149 2,368 Loan income and fees 678 423 Gain on sale of loans held for sale 1,457 1,037 BOLI income 1,835 2,152 Operating lease income 1,859 1,592 Loss on sale of premises and equipment (9 ) (248 ) Other 842 924 Total noninterest income 8,811 8,248 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,976 16,256 Occupancy expense, net 2,437 2,443 Computer services 3,088 3,002 Telephone, postage and supplies 585 603 Marketing and advertising 645 625 Deposit insurance premiums 554 702 Core deposit intangible amortization 762 860 Other 4,817 5,290 Total noninterest expense 29,864 29,781 Income before income taxes 19,012 17,030 Income tax expense 3,945 3,566 Net income $ 15,067 $ 13,464

Per Share Data

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Net income per common share(1) Basic $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.79 Average shares outstanding Basic 16,859,738 16,820,369 Diluted 16,872,840 16,827,460 Book value per share at end of period $ 29.42 $ 28.75 Tangible book value per share at end of period(2) $ 27.10 $ 26.39 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Total shares outstanding at end of period 17,444,787 17,387,069

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Performance ratios(1) Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.37 % 1.21 % Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 11.91 10.81 Yield on earning assets 6.18 6.03 Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 2.90 2.74 Average interest rate spread 3.28 3.29 Net interest margin(2) 4.02 4.02 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 134.52 136.46 Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.72 2.68 Efficiency ratio 59.69 59.36 Efficiency ratio - adjusted(3) 60.64 60.52

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Asset quality ratios Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.43 % 0.41 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.55 0.53 0.32 0.23 0.22 Total classified assets to total assets 0.80 0.90 0.76 0.53 0.49 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 235.18 251.60 400.41 567.56 600.47 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30 1.34 1.30 1.29 1.30 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.24 0.29 0.27 0.13 0.01 Capital ratios Equity to total assets at end of period 10.96 % 10.70 % 10.41 % 10.23 % 10.12 % Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 10.18 9.91 9.60 9.39 9.27 Average equity to average assets 11.51 11.03 10.84 10.79 11.14

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2024, $7.7 million, or 38.2%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.

(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Commercial real estate loans Construction and land development $ 304,727 $ 305,269 $ 352,143 $ 356,674 $ 368,756 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 532,547 536,545 526,534 529,721 524,247 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 881,143 875,694 880,348 901,685 926,991 Multifamily 89,692 88,623 83,430 81,827 85,285 Total commercial real estate loans 1,808,109 1,806,131 1,842,455 1,869,907 1,905,279 Commercial loans Commercial and industrial 243,732 237,255 237,366 245,428 229,840 Equipment finance 462,649 465,573 470,387 462,211 440,345 Municipal leases 151,894 150,292 147,821 142,212 138,436 Total commercial loans 858,275 853,120 855,574 849,851 808,621 Residential real estate loans Construction and land development 85,840 96,646 103,381 110,074 105,617 One-to-four family 605,570 584,405 560,399 529,703 518,274 HELOCs 184,274 185,878 185,289 187,193 193,037 Total residential real estate loans 875,684 866,929 849,069 826,970 816,928 Consumer loans 106,084 113,842 112,816 112,095 118,505 Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 3,648,152 3,640,022 3,659,914 3,658,823 3,649,333 Allowance for credit losses - loans (47,502 ) (48,641 ) (47,417 ) (47,193 ) (47,503 ) Loans, net $ 3,600,650 $ 3,591,381 $ 3,612,497 $ 3,611,630 $ 3,601,830

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Core deposits Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 773,901 $ 784,950 $ 827,362 $ 825,481 $ 872,492 NOW accounts 600,561 591,270 602,804 611,105 678,178 Money market accounts 1,308,467 1,246,807 1,195,482 1,241,840 1,299,503 Savings accounts 191,302 194,486 202,971 212,220 228,390 Total core deposits 2,874,231 2,817,513 2,828,619 2,890,646 3,078,563 Certificates of deposit 925,576 843,860 812,342 710,522 597,036 Total $ 3,799,807 $ 3,661,373 $ 3,640,961 $ 3,601,168 $ 3,675,599

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Noninterest expense $ 29,864 $ 29,781 Net interest income $ 41,230 $ 41,923 Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment 349 341 Plus: noninterest income 8,811 8,248 Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value 1,143 1,554 Less: loss on sale of premises and equipment (9 ) (248 ) Net interest income plus noninterest income - adjusted $ 49,256 $ 49,206 Efficiency ratio 59.69 % 59.36 % Efficiency ratio - adjusted 60.64 % 60.52 %

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:



As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 513,173 $ 499,893 $ 484,411 $ 471,186 $ 458,242 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 40,500 41,086 41,748 42,410 42,642 Tangible book value $ 472,673 $ 458,807 $ 442,663 $ 428,776 $ 415,600 Common shares outstanding 17,444,787 17,387,069 17,380,307 17,366,673 17,370,063 Book value per share $ 29.42 $ 28.75 $ 27.87 $ 27.13 $ 26.38 Tangible book value per share $ 27.10 $ 26.39 $ 25.47 $ 24.69 $ 23.93

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

As of (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tangible equity(1) $ 472,673 $ 458,807 $ 442,663 $ 428,776 $ 415,600 Total assets 4,684,011 4,672,633 4,651,997 4,607,487 4,526,870 Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes 40,500 41,086 41,748 42,410 42,642 Total tangible assets $ 4,643,511 $ 4,631,547 $ 4,610,249 $ 4,565,077 $ 4,484,228 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.18 % 9.91 % 9.60 % 9.39 % 9.27 %

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.