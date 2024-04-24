Blue Foundry Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the "Company"), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the "Bank"), today reported a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net loss of $2.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter was highlighted by significant deposit growth generated through the efforts of our staff. This growth was a catalyst for the margin expansion realized during the quarter. Our asset quality remains strong and our exposure to the more concerning lending markets is minimal."
Mr. Nesci continued, "As we are committed to being good stewards of capital, we were pleased to announce our fourth repurchase program in the first quarter. During the quarter, we repurchased more than 532 thousand shares and increased our tangible book value per share to $14.60."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2024:
- Release of provision for credit losses of $535 thousand due to the impact of the change in forecast on the loan portfolio, coupled with a decline in portfolio balances and unused lines of credit
- Deposits increased $46.3 million, or 3.7% compared to the prior quarter.
- Uninsured deposits to third-party customers totaled approximately 10% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024.
- Interest income for the quarter was $20.8 million, an increase of $507 thousand, or 2.5%, compared to the prior quarter.
- Interest expense for the quarter was $11.4 million, an increase of $286 thousand, or 2.6%, compared to the prior quarter.
- Net interest margin increased eight basis points from the prior quarter to 1.92%.
- Book value per share was $14.61 and tangible book value per share was $14.60. See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
- 532,052 shares were repurchased under our share repurchase plans at a weighted average share price of $9.49 per share.
Lending Franchise
The Company continues to focus on diversifying its lending portfolio by growing its commercial portfolios. During the first three months of 2024, total loans decreased by $6.6 million. The commercial real estate, construction and commercial and industrial portfolios increased by $11.7 million, $2.6 million and $1.6 million, respectively, while the multifamily and residential portfolios decreased by $11.6 million and $10.5 million, respectively.
The details of the loan portfolio are below:
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(In thousands)
|Residential
|$
|540,427
|$
|550,929
|$
|567,384
|$
|580,396
|$
|592,809
|Multifamily
|671,011
|682,564
|689,966
|696,956
|695,207
|Commercial real estate
|244,207
|232,505
|236,325
|237,247
|239,844
|Construction
|63,052
|60,414
|45,064
|36,032
|28,141
|Junior liens
|22,052
|22,503
|22,297
|21,338
|19,644
|Commercial and industrial
|13,372
|11,768
|9,904
|9,743
|10,357
|Consumer and other
|56
|47
|50
|33
|58
|Total loans
|1,554,177
|1,560,730
|1,570,990
|1,581,745
|1,586,060
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|13,749
|14,154
|13,872
|14,413
|14,153
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|1,540,428
|$
|1,546,576
|$
|1,557,118
|$
|1,567,332
|$
|1,571,907
Retail Banking Franchise
As of March 31, 2024, deposits totaled $1.29 billion, an increase of $46.3 million, or 3.72%, from December 31, 2023, mostly due to the increase of $45.7 million in time deposits. The Company's strategy is to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products. While there is strong competition for deposits in the northern New Jersey market, we were able to increase retail deposits during the quarter. Brokered deposits were flat for the quarter.
The details of deposits are below:
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(In thousands)
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|25,342
|$
|27,739
|$
|23,787
|$
|26,067
|$
|32,518
|NOW and demand accounts
|373,172
|361,139
|378,268
|404,407
|427,281
|Savings
|250,298
|259,402
|278,665
|315,713
|361,871
|Core deposits
|648,812
|648,280
|680,720
|746,187
|821,670
|Time deposits
|642,372
|596,624
|572,384
|521,074
|422,911
|Total deposits
|$
|1,291,184
|$
|1,244,904
|$
|1,253,104
|$
|1,267,261
|$
|1,244,581
Financial Performance Overview:
First quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023
Net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $9.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 as an increase in interest received on interest-earning assets outpaced the increase in interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin increased by 8 basis points to 1.92%.
- Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 19 basis points to 4.25%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 13 basis points to 2.86%.
- Average loans decreased by $9.3 million and average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $7.6 million.
Non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Non-interest expense increased $699 thousand primarily driven by an increase of $662 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses due to merit increases, as well as variable compensation plans being reset, and an increase in professional fees of $99 thousand, partially offset by a decrease in data processing expense of $123 thousand.
Income tax expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
- The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $23.5 million.
First quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023
Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $11.9 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is largely due to increases in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
- Net interest margin decreased by 50 basis points to 1.92%.
- Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 4.25%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 109 basis points to 2.86%.
- Average loans increased by $2.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $28.1 million.
Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Non-interest expense was $13.2 million, a decrease of $415 thousand driven by a decrease of $298 thousand in compensation and benefits expenses, a decrease of $250 thousand in professional services and a decrease of $214 thousand in data processing partially offset by an increase of $210 thousand and $94 thousand in occupancy and equipment and FDIC premiums, respectively.
Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the first quarters of 2024 and 2023 due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets.
- The Company's current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets. At March 31, 2024, the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets was $23.5 million.
Balance Sheet Summary:
March 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $7.7 million to $53.8 million.
Securities available-for-sale:
- Securities available-for-sale decreased $18.6 million to $265.2 million due to maturities and paydowns.
- Unrealized losses increased $1.1 million to $31.8 million.
Other investments:
- Other investments decreased $2.4 million due to a decrease in FHLB stock as a result of a reduction in FHLB borrowings.
Total loans:
- Total loans held for investment decreased $6.6 million to $1.55 billion.
- Commercial real estate loans increased $11.7 million, construction loans increased $2.6 million and commercial and industrial loans increased $1.6 million offset by a reduction of $11.6 million in multifamily loans and $10.5 million in residential loans in line with our strategy to further diversify our loan portfolio.
Deposits:
- Deposits totaled $1.29 billion, an increase of $46.3 million from December 31, 2023. This was largely the result of a $45.7 million increase in certificate of deposits.
- Core deposits (defined as non-interest bearing checking, NOW and demand accounts and savings accounts) represented 50.3% of total deposits, compared to 52.1% at December 31, 2023 and 66.0% at March 31, 2023.
- Brokered deposits totaled $125.0 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
- Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits to third party customers were $133.4 million, or 10% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.
Borrowings:
- FHLB borrowings decreased $55.0 million to $342.5 million as deposit growth outpaced asset growth.
- As of March 31, 2024, the Company had $379.7 million of additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and $33.2 million of other unsecured lines of credit.
Capital:
- Shareholders' equity decreased by $5.5 million to $350.2 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the repurchase of shares, including net shares, at a cost of $5.3 million.
- Tangible equity to tangible assets was 17.25% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.60. See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
- The Bank's capital ratios remain above the FDIC's "well capitalized" standards.
Asset quality:
- As of March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of gross loans was 0.88%.
- The Company recorded a net release of provision for credit losses of $535 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, driven by decreases in all categories. There was a release of $396 thousand in the ACL for loans, $121 thousand in the ACL for off-balance-sheet commitments and $18 thousand in the ACL for held-to-maturity securities. The release was driven by improvements in the economic forecast for the key drivers of our model.
- Non-performing loans totaled $6.7 million, or 0.43% of total loans compared to $5.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and $7.5 million, or 0.47% of total loans at March 31, 2023.
- Net charge-offs were $9 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- Ratio of non-performing loans to allowance for credit losses on loans was 205.48% at March 31, 2024 compared to 239.98% at December 31, 2023 and 189.18% at March 31, 2023.
|BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|53,753
|$
|46,025
|$
|52,407
|$
|45,759
|$
|57,621
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|265,191
|283,766
|283,649
|300,923
|309,083
|Securities held to maturity
|33,217
|33,254
|33,298
|33,445
|33,472
|Other investments
|17,908
|20,346
|20,515
|20,420
|21,070
|Loans held-for-sale
|-
|-
|2,435
|2,497
|2,552
|Loans, net
|1,540,428
|1,546,576
|1,557,118
|1,567,332
|1,571,907
|Real estate owned, net
|593
|593
|593
|-
|-
|Interest and dividends receivable
|8,001
|7,595
|7,787
|7,285
|7,375
|Premises and equipment, net
|31,696
|32,475
|32,031
|31,519
|30,839
|Right-of-use assets
|24,454
|25,172
|25,885
|26,594
|26,320
|Bank owned life insurance
|22,153
|22,034
|21,919
|21,802
|21,688
|Other assets
|30,393
|27,127
|22,939
|22,938
|19,128
|Total assets
|$
|2,027,787
|$
|2,044,963
|$
|2,060,576
|$
|2,080,514
|$
|2,101,055
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|1,291,184
|$
|1,244,904
|$
|1,253,104
|$
|1,267,261
|$
|1,244,581
|Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank
|342,500
|397,500
|402,500
|399,500
|422,500
|Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|9,368
|8,929
|9,615
|9,862
|9,695
|Lease liabilities
|26,081
|26,777
|27,466
|28,130
|27,799
|Other liabilities
|8,498
|11,213
|8,742
|9,227
|10,787
|Total liabilities
|1,677,631
|1,689,323
|1,701,427
|1,713,980
|1,715,362
|Shareholders' equity
|350,156
|355,640
|359,149
|366,534
|385,693
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,027,787
|$
|2,044,963
|$
|2,060,576
|$
|2,080,514
|$
|2,101,055
|BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|17,192
|$
|16,907
|$
|15,569
|Taxable investment income
|3,614
|3,327
|3,152
|Non-taxable investment income
|36
|101
|111
|Total interest income
|20,842
|20,335
|18,832
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|8,413
|7,755
|4,154
|Borrowed funds
|3,012
|3,384
|2,737
|Total interest expense
|11,425
|11,139
|6,891
|Net interest income
|9,417
|9,196
|11,941
|(Release of) provision for credit losses
|(535
|)
|156
|(23
|)
|Net interest income after (release of) provision for credit losses
|9,952
|9,040
|11,964
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges
|329
|331
|262
|Gain on securities, net
|-
|20
|-
|Gain on sale of loans
|36
|72
|135
|Other income
|86
|149
|87
|Total non-interest income
|451
|572
|484
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|7,549
|6,887
|7,847
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,192
|2,140
|1,982
|Data processing
|1,387
|1,510
|1,601
|Advertising
|72
|120
|72
|Professional services
|730
|631
|980
|Federal deposit insurance
|199
|200
|105
|Other
|1,113
|1,055
|1,070
|Total non-interest expense
|13,242
|12,543
|13,657
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|(2,839
|)
|(2,931
|)
|(1,209
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,839
|)
|$
|(2,931
|)
|$
|(1,209
|)
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|22,095,260
|22,845,252
|25,374,653
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (1)
|22,095,260
|22,845,252
|25,374,653
(1) The assumed vesting of outstanding restricted stock units had an antidilutive effect on diluted earnings per share due to the Company's net loss for the 2024 and 2023 periods.
|BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
|Three months ended
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|September 30,
2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Performance Ratios (%):
|Return on average assets
|(0.56
|)
|(0.57
|)
|(0.27
|)
|(0.35
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Return on average equity
|(3.23
|)
|(3.25
|)
|(1.55
|)
|(1.95
|)
|(1.25
|)
|Interest rate spread (1)
|1.40
|1.33
|1.48
|1.75
|2.05
|Net interest margin (2)
|1.92
|1.84
|1.94
|2.17
|2.42
|Efficiency ratio (3) (4)
|134.19
|128.41
|120.98
|114.90
|109.92
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|122.50
|122.93
|123.05
|130.77
|126.39
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)
|17.25
|17.37
|17.07
|17.59
|18.33
|Book value per share (5)
|$
|14.61
|$
|14.51
|$
|14.27
|$
|14.38
|$
|14.08
|Tangible book value per share (4)(5)
|$
|14.60
|$
|14.49
|$
|14.24
|$
|14.35
|$
|14.06
|Asset Quality:
|Non-performing loans
|$
|6,691
|$
|5,898
|$
|6,139
|$
|7,736
|$
|7,481
|Real estate owned, net
|593
|593
|593
|-
|-
|Non-performing assets
|$
|7,284
|$
|6,491
|$
|6,732
|$
|7,736
|$
|7,481
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%)
|0.88
|0.91
|0.88
|0.91
|0.89
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%)
|205.48
|239.98
|225.97
|186.31
|189.18
|Non-performing loans to total loans (%)
|0.43
|0.38
|0.39
|0.49
|0.47
|Non-performing assets to total assets (%)
|0.36
|0.32
|0.33
|0.37
|0.36
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%)
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|-
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) See the "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
(5) March 31, 2024 per share metrics computed using 23,958,888 total shares outstanding.
|BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Net Interest Income
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended,
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets:
|Loans (1)
|$
|1,555,534
|$
|17,192
|4.45
|%
|$
|1,564,800
|$
|16,907
|4.29
|%
|$
|1,553,118
|$
|15,569
|4.07
|%
|Mortgage-backed securities
|160,349
|876
|2.20
|%
|165,471
|904
|2.17
|%
|179,604
|982
|2.22
|%
|Other investment securities
|183,717
|1,652
|3.62
|%
|190,507
|1,486
|3.09
|%
|199,069
|1,512
|3.08
|%
|FHLB stock
|20,123
|492
|9.83
|%
|20,970
|477
|9.02
|%
|20,141
|308
|6.20
|%
|Cash and cash equivalents
|51,561
|630
|4.92
|%
|45,895
|561
|4.85
|%
|46,530
|461
|4.02
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,971,284
|20,842
|4.25
|%
|1,987,643
|20,335
|4.06
|%
|1,998,462
|18,832
|3.82
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|59,357
|54,918
|55,942
|Total assets
|$
|2,030,641
|$
|2,042,561
|$
|2,054,404
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
|NOW, savings, and money market deposits
|$
|616,169
|1,937
|1.26
|%
|$
|634,257
|1,989
|1.24
|%
|$
|805,392
|2,010
|1.01
|%
|Time deposits
|619,220
|6,476
|4.21
|%
|584,977
|5,766
|3.91
|%
|416,238
|2,144
|2.09
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,235,389
|8,413
|2.74
|%
|1,219,234
|7,755
|2.52
|%
|1,221,630
|4,154
|1.38
|%
|FHLB advances
|373,874
|3,012
|3.24
|%
|397,643
|3,384
|3.38
|%
|359,511
|2,737
|3.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,609,263
|11,425
|2.86
|%
|1,616,877
|11,139
|2.73
|%
|1,581,141
|6,891
|1.77
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|26,491
|26,629
|34,879
|Non-interest bearing other
|41,569
|41,780
|44,850
|Total liabilities
|1,677,323
|1,685,286
|1,660,870
|Total shareholders' equity
|353,318
|357,275
|393,534
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,030,641
|$
|2,042,561
|$
|2,054,404
|Net interest income
|$
|9,417
|$
|9,196
|$
|11,941
|Net interest rate spread (2)
|1.39
|%
|1.33
|%
|2.05
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|1.92
|%
|1.84
|%
|2.42
|%
(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans.
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry's financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for credit losses and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.
|Three months ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30,
2023
|March 31, 2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Pre-provision net revenue and efficiency ratio:
|Net interest income
|$
|9,417
|$
|9,196
|$
|9,876
|$
|10,906
|$
|11,941
|Other income
|451
|572
|369
|380
|484
|Total revenue
|9,868
|9,768
|10,245
|11,286
|12,425
|Operating expenses
|13,242
|12,543
|12,394
|12,968
|13,657
|Pre-provision net loss
|$
|(3,374
|)
|$
|(2,775
|)
|$
|(2,149
|)
|$
|(1,682
|)
|$
|(1,232
|)
|Efficiency ratio
|134.2
|%
|128.4
|%
|121.0
|%
|114.9
|%
|109.9
|%
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
|1,291,184
|$
|1,244,904
|$
|1,253,104
|$
|1,267,261
|$
|1,244,581
|Less: time deposits
|642,372
|596,624
|572,384
|521,074
|422,911
|Core deposits
|$
|648,812
|$
|648,280
|$
|680,720
|$
|746,187
|$
|821,670
|Core deposits to total deposits
|50.3
|%
|52.1
|%
|54.3
|%
|58.9
|%
|66.0
|%
|Total assets
|$
|2,027,787
|$
|2,044,963
|$
|2,101,055
|$
|2,080,514
|$
|2,101,055
|Less: intangible assets
|473
|557
|644
|730
|781
|Tangible assets
|$
|2,027,314
|$
|2,044,406
|$
|2,100,411
|$
|2,079,784
|$
|2,100,274
|Tangible equity:
|Shareholders' equity
|$
|350,156
|$
|355,640
|$
|359,149
|$
|366,534
|$
|385,693
|Less: intangible assets
|473
|557
|644
|730
|781
|Tangible equity
|$
|349,683
|$
|355,083
|$
|358,505
|$
|365,804
|$
|384,912
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|17.25
|%
|17.37
|%
|17.07
|%
|17.59
|%
|18.33
|%
|Tangible book value per share:
|Tangible equity
|$
|349,683
|$
|355,083
|$
|358,505
|$
|365,804
|$
|384,912
|Shares outstanding
|23,958,888
|24,509,950
|25,174,412
|25,493,422
|27,385,482
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|14.60
|$
|14.49
|$
|14.24
|$
|14.35
|14.06