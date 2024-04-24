Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification

Miami, FL, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX)(Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced that the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications (the "Letter"), indicating that since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the Letter, the Company now has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance and if the plan is accepted, the Company can be granted an exception of up to 180 days from the Filing's due date, or until October 14, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company plans to file its Form 10-K imminently.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing or the trading of its shares of common stock, and during the grace period, as may be extended, shares of Safe and Green Holdings Corp. common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SGBX", subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company's subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings' factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

