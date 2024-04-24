Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RP04 | ISIN: CH0102993182 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TC
Lang & Schwarz
24.04.24
16:20 Uhr
132,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,49 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,00134,0016:20
0,0000,00008:00
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 12:00
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TE Connectivity, LTD: TE Connectivity announces second quarter results for fiscal year 2024

Year-over-year EPS growth driven by significant margin expansion; record cash flow generation

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 29, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales were $3.97 billion, in line with guidance, down 5% on a reported basis year over year and down 3% organically. Sequentially, sales grew 4% on a reported basis and 3% organically.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.75, and adjusted EPS exceeded guidance at $1.86, up 13% year over year.
  • Orders were $4.0 billion, up 6% sequentially, with sequential growth in all segments.
  • Operating margins were 17.4% and adjusted operating margins were 18.5%, up 250 basis points year over year, driven by strong operational performance.
  • Generated record cash flow in the first half of the fiscal year.
    • Cash from operating activities was $1.4 billion, up 18% year over year.
    • Free cash flow was $1.1 billion, up 32% year over year.
  • Deployed over $1.5 billion of capital year to date, with approximately $1.2 billion returned to shareholders and approximately $350 million used for the bolt-on acquisition of Schaffner.
  • Issued Connecting Our World report highlighting a 72% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions over the past three years; set Scope 3 reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

"Our teams delivered EPS above our guidance this quarter with double-digit earnings growth driven by margin expansion in all three of our segments, while continuing to navigate a dynamic global market environment. I am pleased that our orders improved sequentially across all segments and our cash generation model resulted in strong first-half free cash flow, which was up 32% year over year and set a company record," said TE Connectivity CEO Terrence Curtin. "Building upon our performance this quarter, we expect to deliver strong earnings growth and margin expansion both in the third quarter and for the full fiscal year. We continue to invest in key mega trends, including hybrid and electric vehicles, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, where our global position and industry-leading innovations are helping our customers advance their technology while driving our long-term profitable growth."

Third Quarter FY24 Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company expects net sales of approximately $4.0 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.71, up 2% year over year, with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.85, up 5% year over year. Third quarter guidance includes a $0.15 year-over-year headwind from tax and currency exchange rates.

Information about TE Connectivity's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the attached tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call for investors today beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed in the following ways:

  • At TE Connectivity's website: investors.te.com
  • By telephone: For both "listen-only" participants and those participants who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the dial-in number in the United States is (800) 715-9871 and for international callers, the dial-in number is (646) 307-1963
  • A replay of the conference call will be available on TE Connectivity's investor website at investors.te.com at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 24, 2024.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present non-GAAP performance and liquidity measures as we believe it is appropriate for investors to consider adjusted financial measures in addition to results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information and should not be considered replacements for results in accordance with GAAP. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for planning and forecasting purposes and in its decision-making processes related to the operations of our company. We believe these measures provide meaningful information to us and investors because they enhance the understanding of our operating performance, ability to generate cash, and the trends of our business. Additionally, we believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses in evaluating our operations. The primary limitation of these measures is that they exclude the financial impact of items that would otherwise either increase or decrease our reported results. This limitation is best addressed by using these non-GAAP financial measures in combination with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in order to better understand the amounts, character, and impact of any increase or decrease in reported amounts. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

The following provides additional information regarding our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) - represents net sales growth (decline) (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, and acquisitions and divestitures that occurred in the preceding twelve months, if any. Organic Net Sales Growth (Decline) is a useful measure of our performance because it excludes items that are not completely under management's control, such as the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, and items that do not reflect the underlying growth of the company, such as acquisition and divestiture activity. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin - represent operating income and operating margin, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, and other income or charges, if any. We utilize these adjusted measures in combination with operating income and operating margin to assess segment level operating performance and to provide insight to management in evaluating segment operating plan execution and market conditions. Adjusted Operating Income is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Adjusted Income Tax (Expense) Benefit and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate - represent income tax (expense) benefit and effective tax rate, respectively, (the most comparable GAAP financial measures) after adjusting for the tax effect of special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any.
  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - represents income from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share - represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) before special items including restructuring and other charges, acquisition-related charges, impairment of goodwill, other income or charges, and certain significant tax items, if any, and, if applicable, the related tax effects. This measure is a significant component in our incentive compensation plans.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF) - is a useful measure of our ability to generate cash. The difference between net cash provided by operating activities (the most comparable GAAP financial measure) and Free Cash Flow consists mainly of significant cash outflows and inflows that we believe are useful to identify. We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated from our operations. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding voluntary pension contributions and the cash impact of special items, if any, minus net capital expenditures. Voluntary pension contributions are excluded from the GAAP financial measure because this activity is driven by economic financing decisions rather than operating activity. Certain special items, including cash paid (collected) pursuant to collateral requirements related to cross-currency swap contracts, are also excluded by management in evaluating Free Cash Flow. Net capital expenditures consist of capital expenditures less proceeds from the sale of property, plant, and equipment. These items are subtracted because they represent long-term commitments. In the calculation of Free Cash Flow, we subtract certain cash items that are ultimately within management's and the Board of Directors' discretion to direct and may imply that there is less or more cash available for our programs than the most comparable GAAP financial measure indicates. It should not be inferred that the entire Free Cash Flow amount is available for future discretionary expenditures, as our definition of Free Cash Flow does not consider certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt payments. In addition, we may have other discretionary expenditures, such as discretionary dividends, share repurchases, and business acquisitions, that are not considered in the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements addressing our future financial condition and operating results. In addition, our proposed change of incorporation from Switzerland to Ireland is subject to risks, such as the risk that the change of place of incorporation might not be completed or, if completed, that the anticipated advantages might not materialize, as well as the risks that the price of our stock could decline and our position on stock exchanges and indices could change, and Irish corporate governance and regulatory schemes could prove different or more challenging than currently expected. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and commodity prices; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including continuing military conflict in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact our business and our financial results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept 29, 2023, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 29,


March 31,


March 29,


March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(in millions, except per share data)

Net sales

$

3,967


$

4,160


$

7,798


$

8,001

Cost of sales


2,604



2,876



5,111



5,530

Gross margin


1,363



1,284



2,687



2,471

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


444



435



868



827

Research, development, and engineering expenses


184



185



357



358

Acquisition and integration costs


3



8



11



17

Restructuring and other charges, net


40



119



61



230

Operating income


692



537



1,390



1,039

Interest income


19



12



41



21

Interest expense


(19)



(20)



(37)



(41)

Other expense, net


(5)



(4)



(8)



(9)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes


687



525



1,386



1,010

Income tax (expense) benefit


(146)



(100)



959



(187)

Income from continuing operations


541



425



2,345



823

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


-



8



(1)



7

Net income

$

541


$

433


$

2,344


$

830













Basic earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

1.76


$

1.34


$

7.59


$

2.60

Income (loss) from discontinued operations


-



0.03



-



0.02

Net income


1.76



1.37



7.59



2.62













Diluted earnings per share:












Income from continuing operations

$

1.75


$

1.34


$

7.54


$

2.58

Income (loss) from discontinued operations


-



0.03



-



0.02

Net income


1.75



1.36



7.54



2.60













Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:












Basic


308



316



309



317

Diluted


310



318



311



319

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)














March 29,


September 29,


2024


2023


(in millions, except share data)

Assets






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,176


$

1,661

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $38 and $30, respectively


2,874



2,967

Inventories


2,744



2,552

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


710



712

Total current assets


7,504



7,892

Property, plant, and equipment, net


3,799



3,754

Goodwill


5,678



5,463

Intangible assets, net


1,220



1,175

Deferred income taxes


3,813



2,600

Other assets


810



828

Total assets

$

22,824


$

21,712

Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity






Current liabilities:






Short-term debt

$

1,235


$

682

Accounts payable


1,598



1,563

Accrued and other current liabilities


2,330



2,218

Total current liabilities


5,163



4,463

Long-term debt


2,961



3,529

Long-term pension and postretirement liabilities


736



728

Deferred income taxes


186



185

Income taxes


372



365

Other liabilities


846



787

Total liabilities


10,264



10,057

Commitments and contingencies






Redeemable noncontrolling interests


106



104

Equity:






TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity:






Common shares, CHF 0.57 par value, 316,574,781 shares authorized and issued, and 322,470,281 shares authorized and issued, respectively


139



142

Accumulated earnings


13,689



12,947

Treasury shares, at cost, 9,695,361 and 10,487,742 shares, respectively


(1,295)



(1,380)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(84)



(158)

Total TE Connectivity Ltd. shareholders' equity


12,449



11,551

Noncontrolling interests


5



-

Total equity


12,454



11,551

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

22,824


$

21,712

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 29,


March 31,


March 29,


March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(in millions)

Cash flows from operating activities:












Net income

$

541


$

433


$

2,344


$

830

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


-



(8)



1



(7)

Income from continuing operations


541



425



2,345



823

Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities:












Depreciation and amortization


192



207



386



394

Deferred income taxes


5



(35)



(1,212)



(70)

Non-cash lease cost


33



36



67



70

Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventories


13



18



55



69

Share-based compensation expense


35



31



69



63

Impairment of held for sale business


-



61



-



67

Other


24



25



64



68

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:












Accounts receivable, net


(55)



(170)



72



(224)

Inventories


41



51



(241)



(273)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


47



61



(1)



(25)

Accounts payable


(73)



(45)



55



104

Accrued and other current liabilities


(48)



(44)



(287)



(83)

Income taxes


3



10



15



35

Other


(48)



3



42



197

Net cash provided by operating activities


710



634



1,429



1,215

Cash flows from investing activities:












Capital expenditures


(167)



(189)



(318)



(372)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment


-



1



2



2

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


10



1



(339)



(108)

Proceeds from divestiture of businesses, net of cash retained by businesses sold


-



51



38



51

Other


(2)



(3)



(10)



23

Net cash used in investing activities


(159)



(139)



(627)



(404)

Cash flows from financing activities:












Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper


30



54



(39)



(85)

Proceeds from issuance of debt


-



499



-



499

Repayment of debt


-



(587)



(1)



(591)

Proceeds from exercise of share options


22



9



33



20

Repurchase of common shares


(409)



(179)



(885)



(466)

Payment of common share dividends to shareholders


(182)



(177)



(365)



(355)

Other


-



(4)



(27)



(28)

Net cash used in financing activities


(539)



(385)



(1,284)



(1,006)

Effect of currency translation on cash


(6)



2



(3)



12

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash


6



112



(485)



(183)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period


1,170



793



1,661



1,088

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,176


$

905


$

1,176


$

905













Supplemental cash flow information:












Interest paid on debt, net

$

27


$

27


$

32


$

39

Income taxes paid, net of refunds


138



125



238



223

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)


























For the Quarters Ended


For the Six Months Ended


March 29,


March 31,


March 29,


March 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023


(in millions)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

710


$

634


$

1,429


$

1,215

Capital expenditures, net


(167)



(188)



(316)



(370)

Free cash flow (1)

$

543


$

446


$

1,113


$

845













(1) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)



















































For the Quarters Ended



For the Six Months Ended



March 29,



March 31,



March 29,



March 31,



2024



2023



2024



2023



($ in millions)



Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales





Net Sales




Transportation Solutions

$

2,384





$

2,483





$

4,757





$

4,742




Industrial Solutions


1,143






1,191






2,168






2,251




Communications Solutions


440






486






873






1,008




Total

$

3,967





$

4,160





$

7,798





$

8,001





















































Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin



Income


Margin


Transportation Solutions

$

467


19.6

%


$

333


13.4

%


$

945


19.9

%


$

615


13.0

%

Industrial Solutions


157


13.7




134


11.3




298


13.7




290


12.9


Communications Solutions


68


15.5




70


14.4




147


16.8




134


13.3


Total

$

692


17.4

%


$

537


12.9

%


$

1,390


17.8

%


$

1,039


13.0

%


















































Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Adjusted


Adjusted



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Operating


Operating



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)



Income (1)


Margin (1)


Transportation Solutions

$

486


20.4

%


$

411


16.6

%


$

981


20.6

%


$

769


16.2

%

Industrial Solutions


173


15.1




174


14.6




328


15.1




349


15.5


Communications Solutions


76


17.3




79


16.3




157


18.0




168


16.7


Total

$

735


18.5

%


$

664


16.0

%


$

1,466


18.8

%


$

1,286


16.1

%

























(1) Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE) (UNAUDITED)






































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 29, 2024


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales





Acquisitions/


Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


(Divestitures)


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):


















Automotive

$

(46)


(2.6)

%


$

22


1.2

%


$

(24)


$

(44)

Commercial transportation


(21)


(5.2)




(17)


(4.2)




(4)



-

Sensors


(32)


(11.3)




(29)


(10.3)




(3)



-

Total


(99)


(4.0)




(24)


(1.0)




(31)



(44)

Industrial Solutions (3):


















Industrial equipment


(105)


(22.8)




(131)


(28.4)




(3)



29

Aerospace, defense, and marine


44


14.8




51


17.0




-



(7)

Energy


1


0.4




1


0.6




(10)



10

Medical


12


6.0




12


6.0




-



-

Total


(48)


(4.0)




(67)


(5.6)




(13)



32

Communications Solutions (3):


















Data and devices


(15)


(5.2)




(13)


(4.4)




(2)



-

Appliances


(31)


(15.7)




(27)


(13.8)




(4)



-

Total


(46)


(9.5)




(40)


(8.2)




(6)



-

Total

$

(193)


(4.6)

%


$

(131)


(3.1)

%


$

(50)


$

(12)










































































Change in Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 29, 2024


versus Net Sales for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales





Acquisitions/


Growth (Decline)



Growth (Decline) (1)



Translation (2)


(Divestitures)


($ in millions)

Transportation Solutions (3):


















Automotive

$

81


2.4

%


$

157


4.5

%


$

(7)


$

(69)

Commercial transportation


(13)


(1.7)




(15)


(2.0)




2



-

Sensors


(53)


(9.7)




(53)


(9.7)




-



-

Total


15


0.3




89


1.9




(5)



(69)

Industrial Solutions (3):


















Industrial equipment


(209)


(23.4)




(246)


(27.4)




8



29

Aerospace, defense, and marine


70


12.5




84


14.9




4



(18)

Energy


17


4.0




4


1.0




(7)



20

Medical


39


10.5




39


10.5




-



-

Total


(83)


(3.7)




(119)


(5.3)




5



31

Communications Solutions (3):


















Data and devices


(65)


(10.5)




(63)


(10.2)




(2)



-

Appliances


(70)


(17.9)




(66)


(16.9)




(4)



-

Total


(135)


(13.4)




(129)


(12.8)




(6)



-

Total

$

(203)


(2.5)

%


$

(159)


(2.0)

%


$

(6)


$

(38)



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

(3) Industry end market information is presented consistently with our internal management reporting and may be periodically revised as management deems necessary.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NET SALES GROWTH (UNAUDITED)






































Change in Net Sales for the Quarter Ended March 29, 2024


versus Net Sales for the Quarter Ended December 29, 2023


Net Sales



Organic Net Sales





Acquisitions/


Growth



Growth (1)



Translation (2)


(Divestiture)


($ in millions)



















Total

$

136


3.5

%


$

102


2.6

%


$

13


$

21



















(1) Organic net sales growth (decline) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) Represents the change in net sales resulting from changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended March 29, 2024


(UNAUDITED)



































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

467



$

-


$

19


$

486


Industrial Solutions


157




3



13



173


Communications Solutions


68




-



8



76


Total

$

692



$

3


$

40


$

735
















Operating margin


17.4

%









18.5

%















Income tax expense

$

(146)



$

(1)


$

(6)


$

(153)
















Effective tax rate


21.3

%









21.0

%















Income from continuing operations

$

541



$

2


$

34


$

577
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.75



$

0.01


$

0.11


$

1.86
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023


(UNAUDITED)



































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

333



$

-


$

78


$

411


Industrial Solutions


134




7



33



174


Communications Solutions


70




1



8



79


Total

$

537



$

8


$

119


$

664
















Operating margin


12.9

%









16.0

%















Income tax expense

$

(100)



$

(1)


$

(26)


$

(127)
















Effective tax rate


19.0

%









19.5

%















Income from continuing operations

$

425



$

7


$

93


$

525
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.34



$

0.02


$

0.29


$

1.65
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 29, 2024

(UNAUDITED)








































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

945



$

-


$

33


$

3


$

981


Industrial Solutions


298




10



19



1



328


Communications Solutions


147




1



9



-



157


Total

$

1,390



$

11


$

61


$

4


$

1,466



















Operating margin


17.8

%












18.8

%


















Income tax (expense) benefit

$

959



$

(2)


$

(11)


$

(1,254)


$

(308)



















Effective tax rate


(69.2)

%












21.1

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

2,345



$

9


$

50


$

(1,250)


$

1,154



















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

7.54



$

0.03


$

0.16


$

(4.02)


$

3.71



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Includes an $874 million net income tax benefit associated with a ten-year tax credit obtained by a Swiss subsidiary and a $262 million income tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets as a result of a corporate tax rate increase in Switzerland. Also includes a $118 million income tax benefit associated with the tax impacts of a legal entity restructuring with related costs of $4 million recorded in selling, general, and administrative expenses for other non-income taxes.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)


































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

615



$

2


$

152


$

769


Industrial Solutions


290




13



46



349


Communications Solutions


134




2



32



168


Total

$

1,039



$

17


$

230


$

1,286
















Operating margin


13.0

%









16.1

%















Income tax expense

$

(187)



$

(3)


$

(55)


$

(245)
















Effective tax rate


18.5

%









19.5

%















Income from continuing operations

$

823



$

14


$

175


$

1,012
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

2.58



$

0.04


$

0.55


$

3.17
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023


(UNAUDITED)



































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring








Related


and Other


Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


(Non-GAAP) (2)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:














Transportation Solutions

$

425



$

-


$

27


$

452


Industrial Solutions


150




8



22



180


Communications Solutions


55




1



4



60


Total

$

630



$

9


$

53


$

692
















Operating margin


15.8

%









17.3

%















Income tax expense

$

(96)



$

(2)


$

(27)


$

(125)
















Effective tax rate


15.4

%









18.2

%















Income from continuing operations

$

528



$

7


$

26


$

561
















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.67



$

0.02


$

0.08


$

1.77
















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


For the Year Ended September 29, 2023


(UNAUDITED)









































Adjustments









Acquisition-


Restructuring










Related


and Other




Adjusted



U.S. GAAP



Charges (1)


Charges, Net (1)


Tax Items (2)


(Non-GAAP) (3)



($ in millions, except per share data)


Operating income:

















Transportation Solutions

$

1,451



$

3


$

211


$

-


$

1,665


Industrial Solutions


602




27



84



-



713


Communications Solutions


251




3



45



-



299


Total

$

2,304



$

33


$

340


$

-


$

2,677



















Operating margin


14.4

%












16.7

%


















Income tax expense

$

(364)



$

(6)


$

(85)


$

(49)


$

(504)



















Effective tax rate


16.0

%












19.1

%


















Income from continuing operations

$

1,904



$

27


$

255


$

(49)


$

2,137



















Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

6.01



$

0.09


$

0.80


$

(0.15)


$

6.74



















(1) The tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment is calculated based on the jurisdictions in which the expense (income) is incurred and the tax laws in effect for each such jurisdiction.


(2) Represents income tax benefits associated with a decrease in the valuation allowance for certain tax loss and credit carryforwards.


(3) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.


TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO FORWARD-LOOKING GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

As of April 24, 2024

(UNAUDITED)





Outlook for



Quarter Ending



June 28,



2024


Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

1.71


Restructuring and other charges, net


0.12


Acquisition-related charges


0.02


Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1)

$

1.85










Net sales growth


-

%

Translation


1.6


(Acquisitions) divestitures, net


0.2


Organic net sales growth (1)


1.8

%





(1) See description of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE TE Connectivity, LTD

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.