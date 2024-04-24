TruGolf Holdings, Inc.: TruGolf to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRUG) ("TruGolf"), among the leading sellers and distributors of golf simulator software and hardware, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM (Local Time -PST). Chief Growth Officer of TruGolf, Brenner Adams, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50430

Join the live presentation to see the jaw-dropping visual quality of TruGolf's new simulator software, learn about how top PGA Pro Coaches Joe Hallett and Martin Chuck are working with TruGolf to develop amazing new training tools, and hear how TruGolf is leveraging AI and machine learning technology to drive hardware accuracy. Brenner Adams will also be available for 1x1 meetings to share more about TruGolf and how it is enhancing immersive gameplay.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with TruGolf, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone.

TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Brenner Adams, Chief Growth Officer

Phone: 801-298-1997

Email:trug@trugolf.com

