Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DF97 | ISIN: US2437331026 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
23.04.24
22:00 Uhr
1,690 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 15:03
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TruGolf Holdings, Inc.: TruGolf to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TRUG) ("TruGolf"), among the leading sellers and distributors of golf simulator software and hardware, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8:00 AM (Local Time -PST). Chief Growth Officer of TruGolf, Brenner Adams, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024
Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50430

Join the live presentation to see the jaw-dropping visual quality of TruGolf's new simulator software, learn about how top PGA Pro Coaches Joe Hallett and Martin Chuck are working with TruGolf to develop amazing new training tools, and hear how TruGolf is leveraging AI and machine learning technology to drive hardware accuracy. Brenner Adams will also be available for 1x1 meetings to share more about TruGolf and how it is enhancing immersive gameplay.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with TruGolf, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About TruGolf

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone.

TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Brenner Adams, Chief Growth Officer
Phone: 801-298-1997
Email:trug@trugolf.com

SOURCE: TruGolf Holdings, Inc. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.