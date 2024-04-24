Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 15:03
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unveiling Lumu Autopilot: An AI-Powered, Autonomous Cybersecurity Incident Response and Management Technology

Designed to achieve 24/7 security operations effectively, Autopilot acts as a security team's digital twin and augments detection and response capabilities

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / ?Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, will debut Lumu Autopilot at the RSA Conference 2024. Autopilot is a patent-pending technology built to help organizations manage security incidents detected by Lumu. Through continuous operation, investigation, it takes action according to its assessment of each incident. The tool monitors, mutes, closes or escalates security attacks autonomously and in real time.

The cybersecurity industry has traditionally depended on skilled professionals to compensate for the shortcomings in cybersecurity technology, however this approach is no longer a viable solution due to the following recent developments:

The rise of connected devices is expected to exceed 75 billion by 2025

The malicious exploitation of AI leading to a substantial increase in both frequency and severity of cyber attacks.

Consequently, the surge in data volumes requiring analysis intensifies, escalating the demand for skilled professionals needed to maintain 24/7 security operations.

With approximately 3.5 million job openings unfilled in cybersecurity, finding and retaining such talent is costly or exceptionally difficult.

Lumu Autopilot directly addresses this reality, helping organizations face these new and growing challenges in cybersecurity operations

"Over the past five years, Lumu has meticulously collected network metadata and conducted comprehensive analyses of cyber threats to craft AI-powered playbooks designed to tackle a wide range of cyber threats. We have distilled the best practices of seasoned cybersecurity analysts into these playbooks, combining human decision-making with the unmatched speed of machines," said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. "With Lumu Autopilot on, organizations get a virtualized version of their security operations team with augmented capabilities that reduce error. These capabilities keep security operations running around the clock regardless of where your team is."

The benefits of Autopilot include:

Autonomous Incident Management: To take action automatically with AI-powered decision-making, Autopilot uses extensive signals from the network, information from integrated cybersecurity solutions in the stack, Lumu's knowledge of the particular threat, and best practice playbooks for the relevant threat type.

24/7 SOC Compliance: The tool fulfills cyber insurance and other compliance requirements required by various frameworks and regulatory models for 24/7 Security Operations (SOC) and/or third-party managed operations and monitoring.

Cost Savings and Efficiency: Autopilot is the equivalent of having an extra cybersecurity team member who doesn't take breaks, call in sick or take time off for weekends or holidays.

Closes the Talent Gap: Autopilot operates autonomously, eliminating the need for dedicated talent to manage the technology. This allows security teams to oversee a large volume of incidents in short periods of time. With Autopilot providing the expertise, the need to hire dedicated or highly technical talent to operate cybersecurity is reduced.

Empowers Human Decision Making: When incidents are escalated to human analysts, Autopilot hands over the tailored information needed to take effective action. This includes immediate action items, best practices and individual endpoints that are affected by the particular breach.

To learn more about Lumu, please visit?www.lumu.io?or visit us at the RSA Conference, booth #4355, for a demo.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at?lumu.io.

Press Contact

Ciara DiVita
5WPR
cdivita@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Lumu



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.