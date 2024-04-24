Eagle Bay Resources Announces Change of Name and Trading Symbol

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (CSE:EBR) ("Eagle Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to change its name to "Apex Critical Metals Corp." from "Eagle Bay Resources Corp." and begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the new name at the market open on May 1, 2024. Concurrently with the name change, the Company will also change its stock symbol to "APXC" on the CSE.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company's ISIN and CUSIP numbers for the common shares will change to CA03753D1042 and 03753D104, respectively.

About Eagle Bay Resources Corp.

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high potential rare earth elements (REE's) and niobium properties. Eagle Bay Resources is publicly listed on the CSE and its common shares currently trade under the symbol "EBR".

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

EAGLE BAY RESOURCES CORP.

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@eaglebayresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

